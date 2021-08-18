Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Share and Growth 2021|Infineon Technologies AG, ROHM Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market.

GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Leading Players: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, ROHM Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors

Product Type: SiC Power Module, GaN Power Module, Discrete SiC, Discrete GaN

By Application: Power supplies, Industrial motor drives, PV inverters, Traction

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market?

• How will the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market?

Table of Contents

1 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Overview 1.1 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Product Overview 1.2 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SiC Power Module

1.2.2 GaN Power Module

1.2.3 Discrete SiC

1.2.4 Discrete GaN 1.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor by Application 4.1 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power supplies

4.1.2 Industrial motor drives

4.1.3 PV inverters

4.1.4 Traction 4.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor by Country 5.1 North America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor by Country 6.1 Europe GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor by Country 8.1 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Business 10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Products Offered

10.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development 10.2 Infineon Technologies AG

10.2.1 Infineon Technologies AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Infineon Technologies AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Infineon Technologies AG GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Products Offered

10.2.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Development 10.3 ROHM Semiconductor

10.3.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.3.2 ROHM Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ROHM Semiconductor GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ROHM Semiconductor GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Products Offered

10.3.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development 10.4 NXP Semiconductors

10.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.4.2 NXP Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 NXP Semiconductors GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 NXP Semiconductors GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Products Offered

10.4.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Distributors 12.3 GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

“