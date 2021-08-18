Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Regional Outlook 2021| General Mills, Kellogg Company, Nestle

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Functional Food and Beverages market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Functional Food and Beverages Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Functional Food and Beverages market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Functional Food and Beverages market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Functional Food and Beverages market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Functional Food and Beverages market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Functional Food and Beverages market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Functional Food and Beverages market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Functional Food and Beverages market.
Functional Food and Beverages Market Leading Players: , General Mills, Kellogg Company, Nestle, PepsiCo, Archer Daniels Midland, Campbell Soup, Del Monte Pacific, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Fonterra, GlaxoSmithKline, JDB, Kraft Heinz, Living Essentials, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Rockstar, Suntory, TC Pharmaceutical Industries, The Hain Celestial, Unilever, Uni-President, Welch’s, White Wave Foods
Product Type: Drinks
Non-drinks
By Application: Supermarkets
Independent Retailers
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Functional Food and Beverages market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Functional Food and Beverages market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Functional Food and Beverages market?
• How will the global Functional Food and Beverages market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Functional Food and Beverages market?
Table of Contents
1 Functional Food and Beverages Market Overview
1.1 Functional Food and Beverages Product Overview
1.2 Functional Food and Beverages Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Drinks
1.2.2 Non-drinks
1.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Food and Beverages Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Food and Beverages Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Functional Food and Beverages Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Food and Beverages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Functional Food and Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Functional Food and Beverages Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Food and Beverages Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Functional Food and Beverages as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Food and Beverages Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Food and Beverages Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Functional Food and Beverages Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Functional Food and Beverages by Application
4.1 Functional Food and Beverages Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Supermarkets
4.1.2 Independent Retailers
4.1.3 Specialty Stores
4.1.4 Online Stores
4.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Functional Food and Beverages by Country
5.1 North America Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Functional Food and Beverages by Country
6.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages by Country
8.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Food and Beverages Business
10.1 General Mills
10.1.1 General Mills Corporation Information
10.1.2 General Mills Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 General Mills Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 General Mills Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.1.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.2 Kellogg Company
10.2.1 Kellogg Company Corporation Information
10.2.2 Kellogg Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Kellogg Company Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 General Mills Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.2.5 Kellogg Company Recent Development
10.3 Nestle
10.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information
10.3.2 Nestle Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Nestle Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Nestle Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.3.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.4 PepsiCo
10.4.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
10.4.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.4.5 PepsiCo Recent Development
10.5 Archer Daniels Midland
10.5.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information
10.5.2 Archer Daniels Midland Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.5.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development
10.6 Campbell Soup
10.6.1 Campbell Soup Corporation Information
10.6.2 Campbell Soup Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Campbell Soup Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Campbell Soup Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.6.5 Campbell Soup Recent Development
10.7 Del Monte Pacific
10.7.1 Del Monte Pacific Corporation Information
10.7.2 Del Monte Pacific Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Del Monte Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Del Monte Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.7.5 Del Monte Pacific Recent Development
10.8 Dr. Pepper Snapple
10.8.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Corporation Information
10.8.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.8.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Recent Development
10.9 Fonterra
10.9.1 Fonterra Corporation Information
10.9.2 Fonterra Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Fonterra Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Fonterra Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.9.5 Fonterra Recent Development
10.10 GlaxoSmithKline
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Functional Food and Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GlaxoSmithKline Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development
10.11 JDB
10.11.1 JDB Corporation Information
10.11.2 JDB Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 JDB Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 JDB Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.11.5 JDB Recent Development
10.12 Kraft Heinz
10.12.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information
10.12.2 Kraft Heinz Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.12.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development
10.13 Living Essentials
10.13.1 Living Essentials Corporation Information
10.13.2 Living Essentials Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Living Essentials Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Living Essentials Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.13.5 Living Essentials Recent Development
10.14 Otsuka Pharmaceutical
10.14.1 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
10.14.2 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.14.5 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Recent Development
10.15 Rockstar
10.15.1 Rockstar Corporation Information
10.15.2 Rockstar Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Rockstar Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Rockstar Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.15.5 Rockstar Recent Development
10.16 Suntory
10.16.1 Suntory Corporation Information
10.16.2 Suntory Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Suntory Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Suntory Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.16.5 Suntory Recent Development
10.17 TC Pharmaceutical Industries
10.17.1 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation Information
10.17.2 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.17.5 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development
10.18 The Hain Celestial
10.18.1 The Hain Celestial Corporation Information
10.18.2 The Hain Celestial Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 The Hain Celestial Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 The Hain Celestial Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.18.5 The Hain Celestial Recent Development
10.19 Unilever
10.19.1 Unilever Corporation Information
10.19.2 Unilever Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Unilever Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Unilever Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.19.5 Unilever Recent Development
10.20 Uni-President
10.20.1 Uni-President Corporation Information
10.20.2 Uni-President Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Uni-President Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Uni-President Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.20.5 Uni-President Recent Development
10.21 Welch’s
10.21.1 Welch’s Corporation Information
10.21.2 Welch’s Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Welch’s Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Welch’s Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.21.5 Welch’s Recent Development
10.22 White Wave Foods
10.22.1 White Wave Foods Corporation Information
10.22.2 White Wave Foods Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 White Wave Foods Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 White Wave Foods Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered
10.22.5 White Wave Foods Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Functional Food and Beverages Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Functional Food and Beverages Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Functional Food and Beverages Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Functional Food and Beverages Distributors
12.3 Functional Food and Beverages Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
