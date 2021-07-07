Global Freight and Logistics Market Size Is Projected To Reach Us$ Xx Million By 2027, From Us$ Xx Million In 2020, At A Cagr Of Xx% During 2021-2027

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Freight and Logistics Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Freight and Logistics Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Freight and Logistics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Freight and Logistics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Freight and Logistics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Freight and Logistics Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Freight and Logistics Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Freight and Logistics market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Freight and Logistics Market are Studied: XPO Logistics, UPS, DHL, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, C.H. Robinson, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, Expeditors, Penske Logistics, Lineage Logistics, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, Geodis, Ceva Logistics

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Freight and Logistics market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Road, Inland Water, Air, Rail

Segmentation by Application: Manufacturing and Automotive, Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying, Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry, Construction, Distributive Trade, Other Global Freight and Logistics market:

TOC

1 Market Overview of Freight and Logistics

1.1 Freight and Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Freight and Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Freight and Logistics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Freight and Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Freight and Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Freight and Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Freight and Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Freight and Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Freight and Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Freight and Logistics Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Freight and Logistics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Freight and Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Freight and Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Road

2.5 Inland Water

2.6 Air

2.7 Rail 3 Freight and Logistics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Freight and Logistics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Freight and Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Manufacturing and Automotive

3.5 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

3.6 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

3.7 Construction

3.8 Distributive Trade

3.9 Other 4 Freight and Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Freight and Logistics as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Freight and Logistics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Freight and Logistics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Freight and Logistics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Freight and Logistics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 XPO Logistics

5.1.1 XPO Logistics Profile

5.1.2 XPO Logistics Main Business

5.1.3 XPO Logistics Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 XPO Logistics Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 XPO Logistics Recent Developments

5.2 UPS

5.2.1 UPS Profile

5.2.2 UPS Main Business

5.2.3 UPS Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 UPS Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 UPS Recent Developments

5.3 DHL

5.3.1 DHL Profile

5.3.2 DHL Main Business

5.3.3 DHL Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 DHL Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Recent Developments

5.4 J.B. Hunt Transport Services

5.4.1 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

5.4.2 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Main Business

5.4.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Recent Developments

5.5 C.H. Robinson

5.5.1 C.H. Robinson Profile

5.5.2 C.H. Robinson Main Business

5.5.3 C.H. Robinson Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 C.H. Robinson Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Developments

5.6 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

5.6.1 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Profile

5.6.2 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Main Business

5.6.3 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Recent Developments

5.7 Expeditors

5.7.1 Expeditors Profile

5.7.2 Expeditors Main Business

5.7.3 Expeditors Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Expeditors Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Expeditors Recent Developments

5.8 Penske Logistics

5.8.1 Penske Logistics Profile

5.8.2 Penske Logistics Main Business

5.8.3 Penske Logistics Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Penske Logistics Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Penske Logistics Recent Developments

5.9 Lineage Logistics

5.9.1 Lineage Logistics Profile

5.9.2 Lineage Logistics Main Business

5.9.3 Lineage Logistics Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Lineage Logistics Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Developments

5.10 FedEx

5.10.1 FedEx Profile

5.10.2 FedEx Main Business

5.10.3 FedEx Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 FedEx Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 FedEx Recent Developments

5.11 Kuehne + Nagel

5.11.1 Kuehne + Nagel Profile

5.11.2 Kuehne + Nagel Main Business

5.11.3 Kuehne + Nagel Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Kuehne + Nagel Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Developments

5.12 Geodis

5.12.1 Geodis Profile

5.12.2 Geodis Main Business

5.12.3 Geodis Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Geodis Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Geodis Recent Developments

5.13 Ceva Logistics

5.13.1 Ceva Logistics Profile

5.13.2 Ceva Logistics Main Business

5.13.3 Ceva Logistics Freight and Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ceva Logistics Freight and Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Ceva Logistics Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Freight and Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Freight and Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Freight and Logistics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Freight and Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Freight and Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Freight and Logistics Market Dynamics

11.1 Freight and Logistics Industry Trends

11.2 Freight and Logistics Market Drivers

11.3 Freight and Logistics Market Challenges

11.4 Freight and Logistics Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

