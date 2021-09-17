Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market: Detailed Company Profiling of Leading Vendors|IBM (US), FICO (US), Oracle (US)

“ Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market

Los Angeles, United State, , – The report on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market.

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Leading Players

IBM (US), FICO (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), BAE Systems (UK), DXC Technology (US), SAP (Germany), ACI Worldwide (US), Fiserv (US), ThreatMetrix (US), NICE Systems (Israel), Experian (US), LexisNexis (US)

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Segmentation by Product

Fraud Analytics, Authentication, GRC Solution, Others

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Segmentation by Application

Insurance claims, Money laundering, Electronic payment, Mobile payment, Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market?

• How will the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market?

Table of Contents

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP)

1.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Overview

1.1.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Fraud Analytics

1.3.4 Authentication

1.3.5 GRC Solution

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Insurance claims

1.4.2 Money laundering

1.4.3 Electronic payment

1.4.4 Mobile payment

1.4.5 Others

2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 IBM (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 FICO (US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Oracle (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 SAS Institute (US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 BAE Systems (UK)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 DXC Technology (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 SAP (Germany)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 ACI Worldwide (US)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Fiserv (US)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 ThreatMetrix (US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 NICE Systems (Israel)

3.12 Experian (US)

3.13 LexisNexis (US)

4 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP)

5 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

7 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

9 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

12 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

