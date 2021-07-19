QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Forklift Battery market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
The forklift battery is a battery for powering electric forklifts. It is mainly divided into lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries. At present, lead-acid batteries occupy a large market share, but with the maturity of lithium-ion battery technology, the future development of lithium-ion batteries better. A forklift battery actually has two functions: The first function is to provide a power source to the forklift. The second, and lesser known function, is to provide mass as a counterweight, which aids the forklift’s lifting capacity. Global Forklift Battery key players include EnerSys, Hitachi Chemical, GS Yuasa, Hoppecke, Tianneng Battery Group, LEOCH, etc. Global top six manufacturers hold a share about 50%. China is the largest market, with a share about 42%, followed by Japan, both have a share about 14 percent. In terms of product, Lead-Acid Battery is the largest segment, with a share over 83%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Warehouses, followed by Factories, Distribution Centers, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Forklift Battery Market The global Forklift Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 2697.7 million by 2027, from US$ 1774 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Forklift Battery Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Forklift Battery Market are Studied: EnerSys, Hitachi Chemical, GS Yuasa, Hoppecke, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, MIDAC, SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A., ECOBAT Battery Technologies, Triathlon Batterien GmbH, Crown Battery, Amara Raja, Storage Battery Systems, LLC, BAE Batterien, Banner Batteries, Saft, Electrovaya, Flux Power Holdings, Inc, FAAM (Seri Industrial), Tianneng Battery Group, LEOCH, Zibo Torch Energy, Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co., Camel Group, Western Electrical Co, Jiangsu Frey New Energy Co, Yingde Aokly Power Co, Yantai Goldentide Unikodi Battery Co, BSLBATT
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Forklift Battery market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Lead-Acid Battery, Li-Ion Battery
Segmentation by Application: Warehouses, Factories, Distribution Centers, Others
