The forklift battery is a battery for powering electric forklifts. It is mainly divided into lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries. At present, lead-acid batteries occupy a large market share, but with the maturity of lithium-ion battery technology, the future development of lithium-ion batteries better. A forklift battery actually has two functions: The first function is to provide a power source to the forklift. The second, and lesser known function, is to provide mass as a counterweight, which aids the forklift’s lifting capacity. Global Forklift Battery key players include EnerSys, Hitachi Chemical, GS Yuasa, Hoppecke, Tianneng Battery Group, LEOCH, etc. Global top six manufacturers hold a share about 50%. China is the largest market, with a share about 42%, followed by Japan, both have a share about 14 percent. In terms of product, Lead-Acid Battery is the largest segment, with a share over 83%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Warehouses, followed by Factories, Distribution Centers, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Forklift Battery Market The global Forklift Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 2697.7 million by 2027, from US$ 1774 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Forklift Battery Market are Studied: EnerSys, Hitachi Chemical, GS Yuasa, Hoppecke, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, MIDAC, SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A., ECOBAT Battery Technologies, Triathlon Batterien GmbH, Crown Battery, Amara Raja, Storage Battery Systems, LLC, BAE Batterien, Banner Batteries, Saft, Electrovaya, Flux Power Holdings, Inc, FAAM (Seri Industrial), Tianneng Battery Group, LEOCH, Zibo Torch Energy, Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co., Camel Group, Western Electrical Co, Jiangsu Frey New Energy Co, Yingde Aokly Power Co, Yantai Goldentide Unikodi Battery Co, BSLBATT

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Forklift Battery market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Lead-Acid Battery, Li-Ion Battery

Segmentation by Application: Warehouses, Factories, Distribution Centers, Others

TOC

1 Forklift Battery Market Overview

1.1 Forklift Battery Product Overview

1.2 Forklift Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lead-Acid Battery

1.2.2 Li-Ion Battery

1.3 Global Forklift Battery Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Forklift Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Forklift Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Forklift Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Forklift Battery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Forklift Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Forklift Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Forklift Battery Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Forklift Battery Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Forklift Battery Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Forklift Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Forklift Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Forklift Battery Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Forklift Battery Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Forklift Battery as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Forklift Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Forklift Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Forklift Battery Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Forklift Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Forklift Battery Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Forklift Battery Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Forklift Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Forklift Battery Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Forklift Battery by Application

4.1 Forklift Battery Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Warehouses

4.1.2 Factories

4.1.3 Distribution Centers

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Forklift Battery Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Forklift Battery Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Forklift Battery Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Forklift Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Forklift Battery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Forklift Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Forklift Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Forklift Battery by Country

5.1 North America Forklift Battery Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Forklift Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Forklift Battery by Country

6.1 Europe Forklift Battery Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Forklift Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Forklift Battery by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Forklift Battery Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Forklift Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Forklift Battery by Country

8.1 Latin America Forklift Battery Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Forklift Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Forklift Battery by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Forklift Battery Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Forklift Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Forklift Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Forklift Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Forklift Battery Business

10.1 EnerSys

10.1.1 EnerSys Corporation Information

10.1.2 EnerSys Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 EnerSys Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 EnerSys Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 EnerSys Recent Development

10.2 Hitachi Chemical

10.2.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hitachi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Hitachi Chemical Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hitachi Chemical Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.2.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

10.3 GS Yuasa

10.3.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

10.3.2 GS Yuasa Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GS Yuasa Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GS Yuasa Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development

10.4 Hoppecke

10.4.1 Hoppecke Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hoppecke Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hoppecke Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hoppecke Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 Hoppecke Recent Development

10.5 East Penn Manufacturing

10.5.1 East Penn Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.5.2 East Penn Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 East Penn Manufacturing Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 East Penn Manufacturing Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 East Penn Manufacturing Recent Development

10.6 Exide Technologies

10.6.1 Exide Technologies Corporation Information

10.6.2 Exide Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Exide Technologies Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Exide Technologies Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 Exide Technologies Recent Development

10.7 MIDAC

10.7.1 MIDAC Corporation Information

10.7.2 MIDAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 MIDAC Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 MIDAC Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 MIDAC Recent Development

10.8 SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A.

10.8.1 SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A. Corporation Information

10.8.2 SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A. Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A. Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A. Recent Development

10.9 ECOBAT Battery Technologies

10.9.1 ECOBAT Battery Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 ECOBAT Battery Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ECOBAT Battery Technologies Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ECOBAT Battery Technologies Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 ECOBAT Battery Technologies Recent Development

10.10 Triathlon Batterien GmbH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Forklift Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Triathlon Batterien GmbH Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Triathlon Batterien GmbH Recent Development

10.11 Crown Battery

10.11.1 Crown Battery Corporation Information

10.11.2 Crown Battery Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Crown Battery Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Crown Battery Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 Crown Battery Recent Development

10.12 Amara Raja

10.12.1 Amara Raja Corporation Information

10.12.2 Amara Raja Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Amara Raja Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Amara Raja Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.12.5 Amara Raja Recent Development

10.13 Storage Battery Systems, LLC

10.13.1 Storage Battery Systems, LLC Corporation Information

10.13.2 Storage Battery Systems, LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Storage Battery Systems, LLC Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Storage Battery Systems, LLC Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.13.5 Storage Battery Systems, LLC Recent Development

10.14 BAE Batterien

10.14.1 BAE Batterien Corporation Information

10.14.2 BAE Batterien Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 BAE Batterien Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 BAE Batterien Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.14.5 BAE Batterien Recent Development

10.15 Banner Batteries

10.15.1 Banner Batteries Corporation Information

10.15.2 Banner Batteries Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Banner Batteries Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Banner Batteries Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.15.5 Banner Batteries Recent Development

10.16 Saft

10.16.1 Saft Corporation Information

10.16.2 Saft Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Saft Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Saft Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.16.5 Saft Recent Development

10.17 Electrovaya

10.17.1 Electrovaya Corporation Information

10.17.2 Electrovaya Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Electrovaya Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Electrovaya Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.17.5 Electrovaya Recent Development

10.18 Flux Power Holdings, Inc

10.18.1 Flux Power Holdings, Inc Corporation Information

10.18.2 Flux Power Holdings, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Flux Power Holdings, Inc Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Flux Power Holdings, Inc Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.18.5 Flux Power Holdings, Inc Recent Development

10.19 FAAM (Seri Industrial)

10.19.1 FAAM (Seri Industrial) Corporation Information

10.19.2 FAAM (Seri Industrial) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 FAAM (Seri Industrial) Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 FAAM (Seri Industrial) Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.19.5 FAAM (Seri Industrial) Recent Development

10.20 Tianneng Battery Group

10.20.1 Tianneng Battery Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Tianneng Battery Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Tianneng Battery Group Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Tianneng Battery Group Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.20.5 Tianneng Battery Group Recent Development

10.21 LEOCH

10.21.1 LEOCH Corporation Information

10.21.2 LEOCH Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 LEOCH Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 LEOCH Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.21.5 LEOCH Recent Development

10.22 Zibo Torch Energy

10.22.1 Zibo Torch Energy Corporation Information

10.22.2 Zibo Torch Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Zibo Torch Energy Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Zibo Torch Energy Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.22.5 Zibo Torch Energy Recent Development

10.23 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co.

10.23.1 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Corporation Information

10.23.2 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.23.5 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Recent Development

10.24 Camel Group

10.24.1 Camel Group Corporation Information

10.24.2 Camel Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Camel Group Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Camel Group Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.24.5 Camel Group Recent Development

10.25 Western Electrical Co

10.25.1 Western Electrical Co Corporation Information

10.25.2 Western Electrical Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Western Electrical Co Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Western Electrical Co Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.25.5 Western Electrical Co Recent Development

10.26 Jiangsu Frey New Energy Co

10.26.1 Jiangsu Frey New Energy Co Corporation Information

10.26.2 Jiangsu Frey New Energy Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Jiangsu Frey New Energy Co Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Jiangsu Frey New Energy Co Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.26.5 Jiangsu Frey New Energy Co Recent Development

10.27 Yingde Aokly Power Co

10.27.1 Yingde Aokly Power Co Corporation Information

10.27.2 Yingde Aokly Power Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Yingde Aokly Power Co Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Yingde Aokly Power Co Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.27.5 Yingde Aokly Power Co Recent Development

10.28 Yantai Goldentide Unikodi Battery Co

10.28.1 Yantai Goldentide Unikodi Battery Co Corporation Information

10.28.2 Yantai Goldentide Unikodi Battery Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Yantai Goldentide Unikodi Battery Co Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Yantai Goldentide Unikodi Battery Co Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.28.5 Yantai Goldentide Unikodi Battery Co Recent Development

10.29 BSLBATT

10.29.1 BSLBATT Corporation Information

10.29.2 BSLBATT Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 BSLBATT Forklift Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 BSLBATT Forklift Battery Products Offered

10.29.5 BSLBATT Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Forklift Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Forklift Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Forklift Battery Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Forklift Battery Distributors

12.3 Forklift Battery Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

