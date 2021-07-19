QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Flower Seeds market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Flower seed is an embryonic plant enclosed in a protective outer covering. Syngenta is the largest manufacturer with the 8% of global market in 2018. The next is Sakata and Takii Seed. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flower Seeds Market The global Flower Seeds market size is projected to reach US$ 1664.7 million by 2027, from US$ 1029.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Flower Seeds Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Flower Seeds Market are Studied: Syngenta, Sakata, Takii Seed, Benary, Hem Genetics, PanAmerican Seed, Floranova, Farao, Vilmorin Garden, Burpee Seed Company, W.Legutko, PNOS, Torseed, Starke Ayres, Zhejiang Hongyue Seed, Shanghai Seed Industry, Changjing Seed, Sinoseed

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Flower Seeds market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Annual Seeds, Biennial Seeds, Perennial Seeds, Annual seeds and biennial seeds accunted for the major share of global market, the two types occupied 86.5% sales share in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Outdoor Farms, Indoor Farms, Floriculture, Outdoor farms is the biggest application field, which accounted for 62% in 2018.

TOC

1 Flower Seeds Market Overview

1.1 Flower Seeds Product Overview

1.2 Flower Seeds Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Annual Seeds

1.2.2 Biennial Seeds

1.2.3 Perennial Seeds

1.3 Global Flower Seeds Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Flower Seeds Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Flower Seeds Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Flower Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Flower Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Flower Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Flower Seeds Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flower Seeds Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flower Seeds Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Flower Seeds Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flower Seeds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flower Seeds Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flower Seeds Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flower Seeds Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flower Seeds as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flower Seeds Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flower Seeds Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Flower Seeds Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Flower Seeds Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flower Seeds Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Flower Seeds Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flower Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Flower Seeds Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Flower Seeds by Application

4.1 Flower Seeds Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Outdoor Farms

4.1.2 Indoor Farms

4.1.3 Floriculture

4.2 Global Flower Seeds Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Flower Seeds Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flower Seeds Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Flower Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Flower Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Flower Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Flower Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Flower Seeds by Country

5.1 North America Flower Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Flower Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Flower Seeds by Country

6.1 Europe Flower Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Flower Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Flower Seeds by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Flower Seeds Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Flower Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Flower Seeds by Country

8.1 Latin America Flower Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Flower Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Flower Seeds by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Flower Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Flower Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flower Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flower Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flower Seeds Business

10.1 Syngenta

10.1.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

10.1.2 Syngenta Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Syngenta Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Syngenta Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.1.5 Syngenta Recent Development

10.2 Sakata

10.2.1 Sakata Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sakata Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sakata Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sakata Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.2.5 Sakata Recent Development

10.3 Takii Seed

10.3.1 Takii Seed Corporation Information

10.3.2 Takii Seed Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Takii Seed Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Takii Seed Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.3.5 Takii Seed Recent Development

10.4 Benary

10.4.1 Benary Corporation Information

10.4.2 Benary Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Benary Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Benary Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.4.5 Benary Recent Development

10.5 Hem Genetics

10.5.1 Hem Genetics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hem Genetics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hem Genetics Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hem Genetics Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.5.5 Hem Genetics Recent Development

10.6 PanAmerican Seed

10.6.1 PanAmerican Seed Corporation Information

10.6.2 PanAmerican Seed Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 PanAmerican Seed Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 PanAmerican Seed Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.6.5 PanAmerican Seed Recent Development

10.7 Floranova

10.7.1 Floranova Corporation Information

10.7.2 Floranova Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Floranova Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Floranova Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.7.5 Floranova Recent Development

10.8 Farao

10.8.1 Farao Corporation Information

10.8.2 Farao Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Farao Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Farao Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.8.5 Farao Recent Development

10.9 Vilmorin Garden

10.9.1 Vilmorin Garden Corporation Information

10.9.2 Vilmorin Garden Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Vilmorin Garden Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Vilmorin Garden Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.9.5 Vilmorin Garden Recent Development

10.10 Burpee Seed Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flower Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Burpee Seed Company Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Burpee Seed Company Recent Development

10.11 W.Legutko

10.11.1 W.Legutko Corporation Information

10.11.2 W.Legutko Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 W.Legutko Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 W.Legutko Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.11.5 W.Legutko Recent Development

10.12 PNOS

10.12.1 PNOS Corporation Information

10.12.2 PNOS Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 PNOS Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 PNOS Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.12.5 PNOS Recent Development

10.13 Torseed

10.13.1 Torseed Corporation Information

10.13.2 Torseed Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Torseed Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Torseed Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.13.5 Torseed Recent Development

10.14 Starke Ayres

10.14.1 Starke Ayres Corporation Information

10.14.2 Starke Ayres Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Starke Ayres Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Starke Ayres Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.14.5 Starke Ayres Recent Development

10.15 Zhejiang Hongyue Seed

10.15.1 Zhejiang Hongyue Seed Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhejiang Hongyue Seed Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Zhejiang Hongyue Seed Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Zhejiang Hongyue Seed Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhejiang Hongyue Seed Recent Development

10.16 Shanghai Seed Industry

10.16.1 Shanghai Seed Industry Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shanghai Seed Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shanghai Seed Industry Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shanghai Seed Industry Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.16.5 Shanghai Seed Industry Recent Development

10.17 Changjing Seed

10.17.1 Changjing Seed Corporation Information

10.17.2 Changjing Seed Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Changjing Seed Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Changjing Seed Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.17.5 Changjing Seed Recent Development

10.18 Sinoseed

10.18.1 Sinoseed Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sinoseed Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sinoseed Flower Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sinoseed Flower Seeds Products Offered

10.18.5 Sinoseed Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flower Seeds Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flower Seeds Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Flower Seeds Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Flower Seeds Distributors

12.3 Flower Seeds Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

