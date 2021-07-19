QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Flower Pots and Planters market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Flower Pots and Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for flower pots and planters, such as plastic, ceramics, wood, fiber glass, etc. Europe`s revenue accounted for the highest market share in 2019, followed by North America and China. While China is the largest production region in terms of volume in 2019.Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region in terms of volume in 2019. At present, the Flower Pots and Planters industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The global leading players in this market are The HC Companies, Keter, Lechuza, ELHO and Scheurich. These five companies accounted for 29% of the market in 2019. There are five types of Flower Pots and Planters : Plastic, Ceramics, Wood, Fiber Glass and Other Equipment. Plastic held the largest revenue market share in 2019. The Flower Pots and Planters are mainly used by Commercial Use, Municipal Construction and Other. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flower Pots and Planters Market The global Flower Pots and Planters market size is projected to reach US$ 728.2 million by 2027, from US$ 550 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3272930/global-flower-pots-and-planters-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Flower Pots and Planters Market are Studied: Scheurich, The HC Companies, Keter, Lechuza, ELHO, Southern Patio/Ames, GCP, Grosfillex, Lee’s Pottery/Trendspot, Pennington, Yorkshire, Wonderful, BENITO URBAN, Yixing Wankun, Harshdeep, Pacific Home and Garden, Novelty, Stefanplast, Shenzhen Fengyuan, Global Outdoors, Inc, Jieyuan Yongcheng, Hongshan Flowerpot

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Flower Pots and Planters market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Plastic, Ceramics, Wood, Fiber Glass, Other

Segmentation by Application: Commercial Use, Municipal Construction, Other

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3272930/global-flower-pots-and-planters-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Flower Pots and Planters industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Flower Pots and Planters trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Flower Pots and Planters developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Flower Pots and Planters industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/11ae570432189984de87adde92e2dbea,0,1,global-flower-pots-and-planters-market

TOC

1 Flower Pots and Planters Market Overview

1.1 Flower Pots and Planters Product Overview

1.2 Flower Pots and Planters Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plastic

1.2.2 Ceramics

1.2.3 Wood

1.2.4 Fiber Glass

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Flower Pots and Planters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Flower Pots and Planters Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Flower Pots and Planters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flower Pots and Planters Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flower Pots and Planters Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Flower Pots and Planters Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flower Pots and Planters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flower Pots and Planters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flower Pots and Planters Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flower Pots and Planters Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flower Pots and Planters as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flower Pots and Planters Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flower Pots and Planters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Flower Pots and Planters Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flower Pots and Planters Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Flower Pots and Planters by Application

4.1 Flower Pots and Planters Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Use

4.1.2 Municipal Construction

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Flower Pots and Planters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Flower Pots and Planters Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Flower Pots and Planters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Flower Pots and Planters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Flower Pots and Planters by Country

5.1 North America Flower Pots and Planters Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Flower Pots and Planters Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Flower Pots and Planters by Country

6.1 Europe Flower Pots and Planters Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Flower Pots and Planters Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Flower Pots and Planters by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Flower Pots and Planters Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Flower Pots and Planters Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Flower Pots and Planters by Country

8.1 Latin America Flower Pots and Planters Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Flower Pots and Planters Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Flower Pots and Planters by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Flower Pots and Planters Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Flower Pots and Planters Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flower Pots and Planters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flower Pots and Planters Business

10.1 Scheurich

10.1.1 Scheurich Corporation Information

10.1.2 Scheurich Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Scheurich Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Scheurich Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.1.5 Scheurich Recent Development

10.2 The HC Companies

10.2.1 The HC Companies Corporation Information

10.2.2 The HC Companies Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 The HC Companies Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 The HC Companies Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.2.5 The HC Companies Recent Development

10.3 Keter

10.3.1 Keter Corporation Information

10.3.2 Keter Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Keter Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Keter Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.3.5 Keter Recent Development

10.4 Lechuza

10.4.1 Lechuza Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lechuza Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lechuza Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lechuza Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.4.5 Lechuza Recent Development

10.5 ELHO

10.5.1 ELHO Corporation Information

10.5.2 ELHO Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ELHO Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ELHO Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.5.5 ELHO Recent Development

10.6 Southern Patio/Ames

10.6.1 Southern Patio/Ames Corporation Information

10.6.2 Southern Patio/Ames Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Southern Patio/Ames Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Southern Patio/Ames Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.6.5 Southern Patio/Ames Recent Development

10.7 GCP

10.7.1 GCP Corporation Information

10.7.2 GCP Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 GCP Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 GCP Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.7.5 GCP Recent Development

10.8 Grosfillex

10.8.1 Grosfillex Corporation Information

10.8.2 Grosfillex Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Grosfillex Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Grosfillex Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.8.5 Grosfillex Recent Development

10.9 Lee’s Pottery/Trendspot

10.9.1 Lee’s Pottery/Trendspot Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lee’s Pottery/Trendspot Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lee’s Pottery/Trendspot Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lee’s Pottery/Trendspot Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.9.5 Lee’s Pottery/Trendspot Recent Development

10.10 Pennington

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flower Pots and Planters Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Pennington Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Pennington Recent Development

10.11 Yorkshire

10.11.1 Yorkshire Corporation Information

10.11.2 Yorkshire Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Yorkshire Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Yorkshire Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.11.5 Yorkshire Recent Development

10.12 Wonderful

10.12.1 Wonderful Corporation Information

10.12.2 Wonderful Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Wonderful Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Wonderful Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.12.5 Wonderful Recent Development

10.13 BENITO URBAN

10.13.1 BENITO URBAN Corporation Information

10.13.2 BENITO URBAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 BENITO URBAN Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 BENITO URBAN Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.13.5 BENITO URBAN Recent Development

10.14 Yixing Wankun

10.14.1 Yixing Wankun Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yixing Wankun Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Yixing Wankun Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Yixing Wankun Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.14.5 Yixing Wankun Recent Development

10.15 Harshdeep

10.15.1 Harshdeep Corporation Information

10.15.2 Harshdeep Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Harshdeep Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Harshdeep Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.15.5 Harshdeep Recent Development

10.16 Pacific Home and Garden

10.16.1 Pacific Home and Garden Corporation Information

10.16.2 Pacific Home and Garden Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Pacific Home and Garden Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Pacific Home and Garden Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.16.5 Pacific Home and Garden Recent Development

10.17 Novelty

10.17.1 Novelty Corporation Information

10.17.2 Novelty Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Novelty Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Novelty Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.17.5 Novelty Recent Development

10.18 Stefanplast

10.18.1 Stefanplast Corporation Information

10.18.2 Stefanplast Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Stefanplast Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Stefanplast Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.18.5 Stefanplast Recent Development

10.19 Shenzhen Fengyuan

10.19.1 Shenzhen Fengyuan Corporation Information

10.19.2 Shenzhen Fengyuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Shenzhen Fengyuan Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Shenzhen Fengyuan Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.19.5 Shenzhen Fengyuan Recent Development

10.20 Global Outdoors, Inc

10.20.1 Global Outdoors, Inc Corporation Information

10.20.2 Global Outdoors, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Global Outdoors, Inc Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Global Outdoors, Inc Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.20.5 Global Outdoors, Inc Recent Development

10.21 Jieyuan Yongcheng

10.21.1 Jieyuan Yongcheng Corporation Information

10.21.2 Jieyuan Yongcheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Jieyuan Yongcheng Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Jieyuan Yongcheng Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.21.5 Jieyuan Yongcheng Recent Development

10.22 Hongshan Flowerpot

10.22.1 Hongshan Flowerpot Corporation Information

10.22.2 Hongshan Flowerpot Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Hongshan Flowerpot Flower Pots and Planters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Hongshan Flowerpot Flower Pots and Planters Products Offered

10.22.5 Hongshan Flowerpot Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flower Pots and Planters Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flower Pots and Planters Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Flower Pots and Planters Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Flower Pots and Planters Distributors

12.3 Flower Pots and Planters Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us