Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) is a type of flexible electronics piece that consists of many strands of electrical wire placed beside of each other in a wide and flat assembly. It is used to link the PCB when connect with the connector. It is widely used in the automotive, medical, TV industry. (Note: the data about Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) in this report don’t include the connector.) Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) key players include Sumitomo Electric, Johnson Electric, Mei Tong Electronics, He Hui Electronics, Luxshare-ICT, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%. China is the largest market, with a share over 20%, followed by North America and Japan, both have a share over 30% percent. In terms of product, 0.500 mm pitches is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is PC/PC display, followed by TV and Printer. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market The global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market size is projected to reach US$ 494.1 million by 2027, from US$ 461.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market are Studied: Sumitomo Electric, Johnson Electric, Mei Tong Electronics, He Hui Electronics, Luxshare-ICT, Samtec, Würth Elektronik, Sumida-flexcon, Cvilux, Axon Cable, Hitachi Metals, Ltd, Cicoil Flat Cables, Xinfuer Electronics, Hezhi Electronic, VST Electronics, Nicomatic, JSB TECH
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: 0.500 mm Pitches, 1.000 mm Pitches, 1.250 mm Pitches, Others
Segmentation by Application: PC or PC Display, CD-ROM Drive, TV, Printer, DVD or BD Player, Car Stereo, Game Machine, GPS, Others
TOC
1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Overview
1.1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Product Overview
1.2 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 0.500 mm Pitches
1.2.2 1.000 mm Pitches
1.2.3 1.250 mm Pitches
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Application
4.1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 PC or PC Display
4.1.2 CD-ROM Drive
4.1.3 TV
4.1.4 Printer
4.1.5 DVD or BD Player
4.1.6 Car Stereo
4.1.7 Game Machine
4.1.8 GPS
4.1.9 Others
4.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Country
5.1 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Country
6.1 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Country
8.1 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Business
10.1 Sumitomo Electric
10.1.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information
10.1.2 Sumitomo Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sumitomo Electric Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Sumitomo Electric Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.1.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Development
10.2 Johnson Electric
10.2.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information
10.2.2 Johnson Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Johnson Electric Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Johnson Electric Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.2.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development
10.3 Mei Tong Electronics
10.3.1 Mei Tong Electronics Corporation Information
10.3.2 Mei Tong Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Mei Tong Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Mei Tong Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.3.5 Mei Tong Electronics Recent Development
10.4 He Hui Electronics
10.4.1 He Hui Electronics Corporation Information
10.4.2 He Hui Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 He Hui Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 He Hui Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.4.5 He Hui Electronics Recent Development
10.5 Luxshare-ICT
10.5.1 Luxshare-ICT Corporation Information
10.5.2 Luxshare-ICT Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Luxshare-ICT Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Luxshare-ICT Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.5.5 Luxshare-ICT Recent Development
10.6 Samtec
10.6.1 Samtec Corporation Information
10.6.2 Samtec Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Samtec Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Samtec Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.6.5 Samtec Recent Development
10.7 Würth Elektronik
10.7.1 Würth Elektronik Corporation Information
10.7.2 Würth Elektronik Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Würth Elektronik Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Würth Elektronik Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.7.5 Würth Elektronik Recent Development
10.8 Sumida-flexcon
10.8.1 Sumida-flexcon Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sumida-flexcon Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sumida-flexcon Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sumida-flexcon Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.8.5 Sumida-flexcon Recent Development
10.9 Cvilux
10.9.1 Cvilux Corporation Information
10.9.2 Cvilux Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Cvilux Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Cvilux Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.9.5 Cvilux Recent Development
10.10 Axon Cable
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Axon Cable Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Axon Cable Recent Development
10.11 Hitachi Metals, Ltd
10.11.1 Hitachi Metals, Ltd Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hitachi Metals, Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hitachi Metals, Ltd Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hitachi Metals, Ltd Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.11.5 Hitachi Metals, Ltd Recent Development
10.12 Cicoil Flat Cables
10.12.1 Cicoil Flat Cables Corporation Information
10.12.2 Cicoil Flat Cables Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Cicoil Flat Cables Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Cicoil Flat Cables Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.12.5 Cicoil Flat Cables Recent Development
10.13 Xinfuer Electronics
10.13.1 Xinfuer Electronics Corporation Information
10.13.2 Xinfuer Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Xinfuer Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Xinfuer Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.13.5 Xinfuer Electronics Recent Development
10.14 Hezhi Electronic
10.14.1 Hezhi Electronic Corporation Information
10.14.2 Hezhi Electronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Hezhi Electronic Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Hezhi Electronic Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.14.5 Hezhi Electronic Recent Development
10.15 VST Electronics
10.15.1 VST Electronics Corporation Information
10.15.2 VST Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 VST Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 VST Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.15.5 VST Electronics Recent Development
10.16 Nicomatic
10.16.1 Nicomatic Corporation Information
10.16.2 Nicomatic Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Nicomatic Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Nicomatic Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.16.5 Nicomatic Recent Development
10.17 JSB TECH
10.17.1 JSB TECH Corporation Information
10.17.2 JSB TECH Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 JSB TECH Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 JSB TECH Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered
10.17.5 JSB TECH Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Distributors
12.3 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
