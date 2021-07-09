QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) is a type of flexible electronics piece that consists of many strands of electrical wire placed beside of each other in a wide and flat assembly. It is used to link the PCB when connect with the connector. It is widely used in the automotive, medical, TV industry. (Note: the data about Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) in this report don’t include the connector.) Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) key players include Sumitomo Electric, Johnson Electric, Mei Tong Electronics, He Hui Electronics, Luxshare-ICT, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%. China is the largest market, with a share over 20%, followed by North America and Japan, both have a share over 30% percent. In terms of product, 0.500 mm pitches is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is PC/PC display, followed by TV and Printer. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market The global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market size is projected to reach US$ 494.1 million by 2027, from US$ 461.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market are Studied: Sumitomo Electric, Johnson Electric, Mei Tong Electronics, He Hui Electronics, Luxshare-ICT, Samtec, Würth Elektronik, Sumida-flexcon, Cvilux, Axon Cable, Hitachi Metals, Ltd, Cicoil Flat Cables, Xinfuer Electronics, Hezhi Electronic, VST Electronics, Nicomatic, JSB TECH

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: 0.500 mm Pitches, 1.000 mm Pitches, 1.250 mm Pitches, Others

Segmentation by Application: PC or PC Display, CD-ROM Drive, TV, Printer, DVD or BD Player, Car Stereo, Game Machine, GPS, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Overview

1.1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Product Overview

1.2 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 0.500 mm Pitches

1.2.2 1.000 mm Pitches

1.2.3 1.250 mm Pitches

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Application

4.1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 PC or PC Display

4.1.2 CD-ROM Drive

4.1.3 TV

4.1.4 Printer

4.1.5 DVD or BD Player

4.1.6 Car Stereo

4.1.7 Game Machine

4.1.8 GPS

4.1.9 Others

4.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Country

5.1 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Country

6.1 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Country

8.1 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Business

10.1 Sumitomo Electric

10.1.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sumitomo Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sumitomo Electric Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Sumitomo Electric Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.1.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Development

10.2 Johnson Electric

10.2.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Johnson Electric Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Johnson Electric Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.2.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

10.3 Mei Tong Electronics

10.3.1 Mei Tong Electronics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mei Tong Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mei Tong Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mei Tong Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.3.5 Mei Tong Electronics Recent Development

10.4 He Hui Electronics

10.4.1 He Hui Electronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 He Hui Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 He Hui Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 He Hui Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.4.5 He Hui Electronics Recent Development

10.5 Luxshare-ICT

10.5.1 Luxshare-ICT Corporation Information

10.5.2 Luxshare-ICT Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Luxshare-ICT Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Luxshare-ICT Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.5.5 Luxshare-ICT Recent Development

10.6 Samtec

10.6.1 Samtec Corporation Information

10.6.2 Samtec Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Samtec Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Samtec Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.6.5 Samtec Recent Development

10.7 Würth Elektronik

10.7.1 Würth Elektronik Corporation Information

10.7.2 Würth Elektronik Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Würth Elektronik Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Würth Elektronik Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.7.5 Würth Elektronik Recent Development

10.8 Sumida-flexcon

10.8.1 Sumida-flexcon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sumida-flexcon Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sumida-flexcon Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sumida-flexcon Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.8.5 Sumida-flexcon Recent Development

10.9 Cvilux

10.9.1 Cvilux Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cvilux Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cvilux Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Cvilux Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.9.5 Cvilux Recent Development

10.10 Axon Cable

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Axon Cable Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Axon Cable Recent Development

10.11 Hitachi Metals, Ltd

10.11.1 Hitachi Metals, Ltd Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hitachi Metals, Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hitachi Metals, Ltd Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hitachi Metals, Ltd Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.11.5 Hitachi Metals, Ltd Recent Development

10.12 Cicoil Flat Cables

10.12.1 Cicoil Flat Cables Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cicoil Flat Cables Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Cicoil Flat Cables Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Cicoil Flat Cables Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.12.5 Cicoil Flat Cables Recent Development

10.13 Xinfuer Electronics

10.13.1 Xinfuer Electronics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Xinfuer Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Xinfuer Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Xinfuer Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.13.5 Xinfuer Electronics Recent Development

10.14 Hezhi Electronic

10.14.1 Hezhi Electronic Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hezhi Electronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hezhi Electronic Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hezhi Electronic Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.14.5 Hezhi Electronic Recent Development

10.15 VST Electronics

10.15.1 VST Electronics Corporation Information

10.15.2 VST Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 VST Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 VST Electronics Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.15.5 VST Electronics Recent Development

10.16 Nicomatic

10.16.1 Nicomatic Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nicomatic Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Nicomatic Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Nicomatic Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.16.5 Nicomatic Recent Development

10.17 JSB TECH

10.17.1 JSB TECH Corporation Information

10.17.2 JSB TECH Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 JSB TECH Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 JSB TECH Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Products Offered

10.17.5 JSB TECH Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Distributors

12.3 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us