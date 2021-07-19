QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Fishing Nets market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

The Fishing Nets industry can be broken down into several segments, Knotted Nets, Knotless Nets, etc. Across the world, the major players cover NICHIMO, WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete), etc. Fishing nets are nets used for fishing and aquaculture. They are devices made from fibers woven in a grid-like structure. Fishing nets are usually meshes formed by knotting a relatively thin thread. Modern nets are usually made of Knotted Netss like nylon, although nets of Knotless Netss such as wool or silk thread were common until recently and are still used. The major manufacturers are concentrated in NICHIMO, WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete), Vónin, Nitto Seimo, etc. At present, Nitto Seimo is the global leader, holding about 12% sales revenue market share in 2019. In 2019, the Fishing Nets consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 48% of global consumption of Fishing Nets . Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fishing Nets Market The global Fishing Nets market size is projected to reach US$ 1995.8 million by 2027, from US$ 1443.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Fishing Nets Market are Studied: NICHIMO, WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete), Vónin, Nitto Seimo, AKVA Group, Hvalpsund, King Chou Marine Tech, Anhui Jinhai, Anhui Jinhou, Qingdao Qihang, Hunan Xinhai, Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting, Scale AQ(Aqualine)

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Fishing Nets market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Knotted Nets, Knotless Nets

Segmentation by Application: Individual, Commercial

TOC

1 Fishing Nets Market Overview

1.1 Fishing Nets Product Overview

1.2 Fishing Nets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Knotted Nets

1.2.2 Knotless Nets

1.3 Global Fishing Nets Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fishing Nets Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Fishing Nets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Fishing Nets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Fishing Nets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Fishing Nets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Fishing Nets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fishing Nets Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fishing Nets Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Fishing Nets Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fishing Nets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fishing Nets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fishing Nets Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fishing Nets Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fishing Nets as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fishing Nets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fishing Nets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Fishing Nets Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Fishing Nets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fishing Nets Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fishing Nets Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fishing Nets Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Fishing Nets Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Fishing Nets by Application

4.1 Fishing Nets Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Individual

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Fishing Nets Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Fishing Nets Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fishing Nets Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Fishing Nets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Fishing Nets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Fishing Nets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fishing Nets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Fishing Nets by Country

5.1 North America Fishing Nets Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Fishing Nets Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Fishing Nets by Country

6.1 Europe Fishing Nets Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Fishing Nets Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Fishing Nets by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fishing Nets Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fishing Nets Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Fishing Nets by Country

8.1 Latin America Fishing Nets Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Fishing Nets Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Fishing Nets by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fishing Nets Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Fishing Nets Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fishing Nets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fishing Nets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fishing Nets Business

10.1 NICHIMO

10.1.1 NICHIMO Corporation Information

10.1.2 NICHIMO Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 NICHIMO Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 NICHIMO Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.1.5 NICHIMO Recent Development

10.2 WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete)

10.2.1 WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete) Corporation Information

10.2.2 WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete) Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete) Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.2.5 WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete) Recent Development

10.3 Vónin

10.3.1 Vónin Corporation Information

10.3.2 Vónin Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Vónin Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Vónin Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.3.5 Vónin Recent Development

10.4 Nitto Seimo

10.4.1 Nitto Seimo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nitto Seimo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nitto Seimo Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nitto Seimo Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.4.5 Nitto Seimo Recent Development

10.5 AKVA Group

10.5.1 AKVA Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 AKVA Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 AKVA Group Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 AKVA Group Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.5.5 AKVA Group Recent Development

10.6 Hvalpsund

10.6.1 Hvalpsund Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hvalpsund Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hvalpsund Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hvalpsund Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.6.5 Hvalpsund Recent Development

10.7 King Chou Marine Tech

10.7.1 King Chou Marine Tech Corporation Information

10.7.2 King Chou Marine Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 King Chou Marine Tech Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 King Chou Marine Tech Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.7.5 King Chou Marine Tech Recent Development

10.8 Anhui Jinhai

10.8.1 Anhui Jinhai Corporation Information

10.8.2 Anhui Jinhai Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Anhui Jinhai Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Anhui Jinhai Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.8.5 Anhui Jinhai Recent Development

10.9 Anhui Jinhou

10.9.1 Anhui Jinhou Corporation Information

10.9.2 Anhui Jinhou Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Anhui Jinhou Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Anhui Jinhou Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.9.5 Anhui Jinhou Recent Development

10.10 Qingdao Qihang

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fishing Nets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Qingdao Qihang Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Qingdao Qihang Recent Development

10.11 Hunan Xinhai

10.11.1 Hunan Xinhai Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hunan Xinhai Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hunan Xinhai Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hunan Xinhai Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.11.5 Hunan Xinhai Recent Development

10.12 Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting

10.12.1 Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.12.5 Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting Recent Development

10.13 Scale AQ(Aqualine)

10.13.1 Scale AQ(Aqualine) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Scale AQ(Aqualine) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Scale AQ(Aqualine) Fishing Nets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Scale AQ(Aqualine) Fishing Nets Products Offered

10.13.5 Scale AQ(Aqualine) Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fishing Nets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fishing Nets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Fishing Nets Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Fishing Nets Distributors

12.3 Fishing Nets Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us