QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Fire Truck market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Fire Truck equipped with a variety of fire equipment, firefighting apparatus, is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations, also is the most basic mobile firefighting equipment. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes. Global Fire Truck key players include Rosenbauer, Oshkosh, MORITA, REV Group, Magirus, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fire Truck Market The global Fire Truck market size is projected to reach US$ 7273.1 million by 2027, from US$ 5311 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Fire Truck Market are Studied: Rosenbauer, Oshkosh, MORITA, REV Group, Magirus, Ziegler, Gimaex, Zhongzhuo, CFE, Tianhe, YQ AULD LANG REAL, Jieda Fire-protection

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Fire Truck market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Conventional Fire Truck, Elevating Fire Truck, Special Fire Truck

Segmentation by Application: Municipal, Industrial, Airport

TOC

1 Fire Truck Market Overview

1.1 Fire Truck Product Overview

1.2 Fire Truck Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional Fire Truck

1.2.2 Elevating Fire Truck

1.2.3 Special Fire Truck

1.3 Global Fire Truck Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fire Truck Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Fire Truck Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Fire Truck Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Fire Truck Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Fire Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Fire Truck Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Fire Truck Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Fire Truck Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Fire Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Fire Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Fire Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Fire Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Fire Truck Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fire Truck Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fire Truck Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Fire Truck Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fire Truck Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fire Truck Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fire Truck Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fire Truck Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fire Truck as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fire Truck Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fire Truck Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Fire Truck Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Fire Truck Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fire Truck Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Fire Truck Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fire Truck Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fire Truck Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Fire Truck Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Fire Truck Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Fire Truck by Application

4.1 Fire Truck Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Municipal

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Airport

4.2 Global Fire Truck Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Fire Truck Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fire Truck Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Fire Truck Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Fire Truck Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Fire Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Fire Truck Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Fire Truck Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Fire Truck Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Fire Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Fire Truck Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Fire Truck Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Fire Truck Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Fire Truck by Country

5.1 North America Fire Truck Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Fire Truck Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Fire Truck Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Fire Truck Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Fire Truck by Country

6.1 Europe Fire Truck Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Fire Truck Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Fire Truck Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Fire Truck Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Fire Truck by Country

8.1 Latin America Fire Truck Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Fire Truck Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Fire Truck Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Fire Truck Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire Truck Business

10.1 Rosenbauer

10.1.1 Rosenbauer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rosenbauer Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Rosenbauer Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Rosenbauer Fire Truck Products Offered

10.1.5 Rosenbauer Recent Development

10.2 Oshkosh

10.2.1 Oshkosh Corporation Information

10.2.2 Oshkosh Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Oshkosh Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Oshkosh Fire Truck Products Offered

10.2.5 Oshkosh Recent Development

10.3 MORITA

10.3.1 MORITA Corporation Information

10.3.2 MORITA Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 MORITA Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 MORITA Fire Truck Products Offered

10.3.5 MORITA Recent Development

10.4 REV Group

10.4.1 REV Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 REV Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 REV Group Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 REV Group Fire Truck Products Offered

10.4.5 REV Group Recent Development

10.5 Magirus

10.5.1 Magirus Corporation Information

10.5.2 Magirus Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Magirus Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Magirus Fire Truck Products Offered

10.5.5 Magirus Recent Development

10.6 Ziegler

10.6.1 Ziegler Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ziegler Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ziegler Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Ziegler Fire Truck Products Offered

10.6.5 Ziegler Recent Development

10.7 Gimaex

10.7.1 Gimaex Corporation Information

10.7.2 Gimaex Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Gimaex Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Gimaex Fire Truck Products Offered

10.7.5 Gimaex Recent Development

10.8 Zhongzhuo

10.8.1 Zhongzhuo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zhongzhuo Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Zhongzhuo Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Zhongzhuo Fire Truck Products Offered

10.8.5 Zhongzhuo Recent Development

10.9 CFE

10.9.1 CFE Corporation Information

10.9.2 CFE Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 CFE Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 CFE Fire Truck Products Offered

10.9.5 CFE Recent Development

10.10 Tianhe

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fire Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tianhe Fire Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tianhe Recent Development

10.11 YQ AULD LANG REAL

10.11.1 YQ AULD LANG REAL Corporation Information

10.11.2 YQ AULD LANG REAL Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 YQ AULD LANG REAL Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 YQ AULD LANG REAL Fire Truck Products Offered

10.11.5 YQ AULD LANG REAL Recent Development

10.12 Jieda Fire-protection

10.12.1 Jieda Fire-protection Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jieda Fire-protection Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jieda Fire-protection Fire Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jieda Fire-protection Fire Truck Products Offered

10.12.5 Jieda Fire-protection Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fire Truck Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fire Truck Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Fire Truck Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Fire Truck Distributors

12.3 Fire Truck Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

