Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Outlook (2021-2027)|Comarch, SAP, IFS

Complete study of the global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Field Service Management (FSM) Solution production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Field Service Management (FSM) Solution manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Field Service Management (FSM) Solution industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Field Service Management (FSM) Solution industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market?

1 Market Overview of Field Service Management (FSM) Solution1.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Overview1.1.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Product Scope1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20261.3 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size by Region (2015-2026)1.4 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)1.5 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)1.6 Key Regions Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.1 North America Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.2 Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.3 China Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.5 Latin America Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Overview by Type2.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20262.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)2.3 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)2.4 Cloud Based2.5 Web Based 3 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Overview by Type3.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20263.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)3.3 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)3.4 SMEs3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Competition Analysis by Players4.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Solution as of 2019)4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market4.4 Global Top Players Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Headquarters and Area Served4.5 Key Players Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Product Solution and Service4.6 Competitive Status4.6.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Concentration Rate4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data5.1 Comarch5.1.1 Comarch Profile5.1.2 Comarch Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.1.3 Comarch Products, Services and Solutions5.1.4 Comarch Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.1.5 Comarch Recent Developments5.2 SAP5.2.1 SAP Profile5.2.2 SAP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.2.3 SAP Products, Services and Solutions5.2.4 SAP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.2.5 SAP Recent Developments5.3 IFS5.5.1 IFS Profile5.3.2 IFS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.3.3 IFS Products, Services and Solutions5.3.4 IFS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.3.5 Salesforce.com Recent Developments5.4 Salesforce.com5.4.1 Salesforce.com Profile5.4.2 Salesforce.com Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.4.3 Salesforce.com Products, Services and Solutions5.4.4 Salesforce.com Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.4.5 Salesforce.com Recent Developments5.5 ServiceMax5.5.1 ServiceMax Profile5.5.2 ServiceMax Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.5.3 ServiceMax Products, Services and Solutions5.5.4 ServiceMax Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.5.5 ServiceMax Recent Developments5.6 Housecall Pro5.6.1 Housecall Pro Profile5.6.2 Housecall Pro Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.6.3 Housecall Pro Products, Services and Solutions5.6.4 Housecall Pro Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.6.5 Housecall Pro Recent Developments5.7 Skedulo5.7.1 Skedulo Profile5.7.2 Skedulo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.7.3 Skedulo Products, Services and Solutions5.7.4 Skedulo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.7.5 Skedulo Recent Developments5.8 FieldEdge5.8.1 FieldEdge Profile5.8.2 FieldEdge Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.8.3 FieldEdge Products, Services and Solutions5.8.4 FieldEdge Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.8.5 FieldEdge Recent Developments5.9 Trimble5.9.1 Trimble Profile5.9.2 Trimble Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.9.3 Trimble Products, Services and Solutions5.9.4 Trimble Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.9.5 Trimble Recent Developments5.10 Microsoft5.10.1 Microsoft Profile5.10.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.10.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions5.10.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.10.5 Microsoft Recent Developments5.11 ServiceTitan5.11.1 ServiceTitan Profile5.11.2 ServiceTitan Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.11.3 ServiceTitan Products, Services and Solutions5.11.4 ServiceTitan Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.11.5 ServiceTitan Recent Developments5.12 FieldEZ Technologies5.12.1 FieldEZ Technologies Profile5.12.2 FieldEZ Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.12.3 FieldEZ Technologies Products, Services and Solutions5.12.4 FieldEZ Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.12.5 FieldEZ Technologies Recent Developments5.13 Synchroteam5.13.1 Synchroteam Profile5.13.2 Synchroteam Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.13.3 Synchroteam Products, Services and Solutions5.13.4 Synchroteam Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.13.5 Synchroteam Recent Developments5.14 MHelpDesk5.14.1 MHelpDesk Profile5.14.2 MHelpDesk Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.14.3 MHelpDesk Products, Services and Solutions5.14.4 MHelpDesk Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.14.5 MHelpDesk Recent Developments5.15 Accruent5.15.1 Accruent Profile5.15.2 Accruent Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.15.3 Accruent Products, Services and Solutions5.15.4 Accruent Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.15.5 Accruent Recent Developments5.16 ServicePower5.16.1 ServicePower Profile5.16.2 ServicePower Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.16.3 ServicePower Products, Services and Solutions5.16.4 ServicePower Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.16.5 ServicePower Recent Developments5.17 Oracle5.17.1 Oracle Profile5.17.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.17.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions5.17.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.17.5 Oracle Recent Developments5.18 Verizon Connect5.18.1 Verizon Connect Profile5.18.2 Verizon Connect Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.18.3 Verizon Connect Products, Services and Solutions5.18.4 Verizon Connect Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.18.5 Verizon Connect Recent Developments5.19 Jobber5.19.1 Jobber Profile5.19.2 Jobber Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.19.3 Jobber Products, Services and Solutions5.19.4 Jobber Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.19.5 Jobber Recent Developments5.20 SimPRO5.20.1 SimPRO Profile5.20.2 SimPRO Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.20.3 SimPRO Products, Services and Solutions5.20.4 SimPRO Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.20.5 SimPRO Recent Developments 6 North America Field Service Management (FSM) Solution by Players and by Application6.1 North America Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)6.2 North America Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Solution by Players and by Application7.1 Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)7.2 Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Field Service Management (FSM) Solution by Players and by Application8.1 China Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)8.2 China Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Field Service Management (FSM) Solution by Players and by Application9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Field Service Management (FSM) Solution by Players and by Application10.1 Latin America Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)10.2 Latin America Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Field Service Management (FSM) Solution by Players and by Application11.1 Middle East & Africa Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)11.2 Middle East & Africa Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Dynamics12.1 Industry Trends12.2 Market Drivers12.3 Market Challenges12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source14.1 Methodology/Research Approach14.1.1 Research Programs/Design14.1.2 Market Size Estimation14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation14.2 Data Source14.2.1 Secondary Sources14.2.2 Primary Sources14.3 Disclaimer14.4 Author List

