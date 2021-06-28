QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Fiber To The X market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Fiber to the x (FTTX) or fiber in the loop is a generic term for any broadband network architecture using optical fiber to provide all or part of the local loop used for last mile telecommunications. As fiber optic cables are able to carry much more data than copper cables, especially over long distances, copper telephone networks built in the 20th century are being replaced by fiber. The FTTx market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for broadband, especially in APAC countries such as China and India, which account for about one-third of the world’s population, is likely to drive the FTTx market in APAC during 2018–2025. In APAC, the residential vertical is expected to witness strong demand for FTTx owing to the increasing requirement of fiber networks to overcome shortcomings such as narrow bandwidth, data overwhelming, interference, and higher maintenance and operating costs of copper networks. The major factor affecting/hindering the growth of the FTTx market is high installation cost. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fiber To The X Market The global Fiber To The X market size is projected to reach US$ 15120 million by 2026, from US$ 9396.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.
Top Players of Fiber To The X Market are Studied: Allied Telesis, Commscope, AFL (Fujikura Company), OFS (Furukawa Company), Huawei, Shanghai Sun Telecommunication, ZTT, Fiber Optic Telecom, ZTE, Alfocom Technology, Verizon, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), AT&T, China Telecom Corporation Limited, Vodafone Group, Mtn Group, Telkom, Altice, America Movil, Nippon Telegram and Telephone, Corning, Himachal Futuristic Communications, Pactech, Fibernet, Tellabs
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Fiber To The X market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Fiber to the Home/Premises/Building (FTTh/p/b)
Fiber to the Node/Curb (FTTn/c)
Fiber to the Antenna (FTTa) Fiber To The X
Segmentation by Application: , Industrial
Commercial
Residential
