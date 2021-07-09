QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Fiber Termination Box market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Fiber termination box (FTB), known as optical termination box (OTB) as well, is a compact fiber management product of small size. It is widely adopted in FTTx cabling for both fiber cabling and cable management. Prysmian was the global greatest company in Fiber Termination Box industry, with the market Share of 6% , followed by Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, Hengtong, Fiber Home, Fujikura, Sumitomo, CommScope, Sterlite, ZTT, Belden, Nexans, Ningbo Yuda Communication Technology Co., Ltd, Hexatronic.Asia-Pacific is the largest Fiber Termination Box market with about 68% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 13% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fiber Termination Box Market The global Fiber Termination Box market size is projected to reach US$ 567 million by 2027, from US$ 444.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Fiber Termination Box Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Fiber Termination Box Market are Studied: Prysmian, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, Hengtong, Fiber Home, Fujikura, Sumitomo, CommScope, Sterlite, ZTT, Belden, Nexans, Ningbo Yuda Communication Technology Co., Ltd, Hexatronic

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Fiber Termination Box market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Wall Mount Fiber Termination Box, Rock Mount Fiber Termination Box, Wall Mount Fiber Termination Box had a market share of 64% in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Telephone, Data and Image Transmission, Television, Others, Television is the greatest segment of Fiber Termination Box application, with a share of 38% in 2018.

