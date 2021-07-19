Global Fiber Optics Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 15630 Million By 2027, From US$ 9247 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 7.8% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Fiber Optics market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Fiber optics is the technology used to transmit information as pulses of light through strands of fiber made of glass or plastic over long distances. Optical fibers are about the diameter of a strand of human hair and when bundled into a fiber-optic cable, they’re capable of transmitting more data over longer distances and faster than other mediums. Fiber optics has been used in the medical industry for years. The physical characteristics of fiber make it a natural choice for many different applications. Commonly used for illumination, flexible image bundles, light conductors, flexible light guides, laser delivery systems, and equipment interconnects, fiber optics provide a very compact, flexible conduit for light or data delivery in equipment, surgical, and instrumentation applications. Traditional medical fiber optic applications include light therapy, x-ray imaging, ophthalmic lasers, lab and clinical diagnostics, dental hand pieces, surgical and diagnostic instrumentation, endoscopy, surgical microscopy, and a wide range of equipment and instrument illumination. Fiber Optics are mainly classified into the following types: Single-Mode Optical Fiber and Multi-Mode Optical Fiber. Single-Mode Optical Fiber is the most widely used type which took up about 98 % of the total in 2019. Fiber Optics have wide range of applications, such as IT and Telecoms, Medical, Robotics, etc. And IT and Telecoms was the most widely used area which took up about 83% of the global total in 2019. APAC is the largest region of Fiber Optics in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 52% the global market in 2019, while Americas and Europe were about 26%, 16%. Prysmian, Hentong, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, Futong, Sumitomo, Tongding Optic-Electronic, CommScope, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Fiber Optics market. Top 5 took up more than 40% of the global market in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fiber Optics Market The global Fiber Optics market size is projected to reach US$ 15630 million by 2027, from US$ 9247 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Fiber Optics Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Fiber Optics Market are Studied: Prysmian, Hentong, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, Futong, Sumitomo, Tongding Optic-Electronic, CommScope, STL, FiberHome, Jiangsu Etern, ZTT, Fasten, Nexans, LS Cable and System
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Fiber Optics market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Multi-Mode Fiber Optics, Single-Mode Fiber Optics
Segmentation by Application: IT and Telecoms, Medical, Robotics, Others
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Fiber Optics industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Fiber Optics trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Fiber Optics developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Fiber Optics industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Fiber Optics Market Overview
1.1 Fiber Optics Product Overview
1.2 Fiber Optics Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Multi-Mode Fiber Optics
1.2.2 Single-Mode Fiber Optics
1.3 Global Fiber Optics Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Fiber Optics Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Fiber Optics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Fiber Optics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Fiber Optics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Fiber Optics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Fiber Optics Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Fiber Optics Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Fiber Optics Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Fiber Optics Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fiber Optics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Fiber Optics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Fiber Optics Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fiber Optics Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fiber Optics as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Optics Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Fiber Optics Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Fiber Optics Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Fiber Optics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Fiber Optics Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Fiber Optics Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Fiber Optics Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Fiber Optics Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Fiber Optics by Application
4.1 Fiber Optics Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 IT and Telecoms
4.1.2 Medical
4.1.3 Robotics
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Fiber Optics Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Fiber Optics Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Fiber Optics Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Fiber Optics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Fiber Optics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Fiber Optics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Fiber Optics by Country
5.1 North America Fiber Optics Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Fiber Optics Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Fiber Optics by Country
6.1 Europe Fiber Optics Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Fiber Optics Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Fiber Optics by Country
8.1 Latin America Fiber Optics Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Fiber Optics Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optics by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optics Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optics Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber Optics Business
10.1 Prysmian
10.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information
10.1.2 Prysmian Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Prysmian Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Prysmian Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.1.5 Prysmian Recent Development
10.2 Hentong
10.2.1 Hentong Corporation Information
10.2.2 Hentong Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Hentong Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Hentong Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.2.5 Hentong Recent Development
10.3 Furukawa
10.3.1 Furukawa Corporation Information
10.3.2 Furukawa Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Furukawa Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Furukawa Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.3.5 Furukawa Recent Development
10.4 Corning
10.4.1 Corning Corporation Information
10.4.2 Corning Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Corning Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Corning Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.4.5 Corning Recent Development
10.5 YOFC
10.5.1 YOFC Corporation Information
10.5.2 YOFC Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 YOFC Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 YOFC Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.5.5 YOFC Recent Development
10.6 Futong
10.6.1 Futong Corporation Information
10.6.2 Futong Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Futong Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Futong Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.6.5 Futong Recent Development
10.7 Sumitomo
10.7.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information
10.7.2 Sumitomo Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sumitomo Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Sumitomo Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.7.5 Sumitomo Recent Development
10.8 Tongding Optic-Electronic
10.8.1 Tongding Optic-Electronic Corporation Information
10.8.2 Tongding Optic-Electronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Tongding Optic-Electronic Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Tongding Optic-Electronic Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.8.5 Tongding Optic-Electronic Recent Development
10.9 CommScope
10.9.1 CommScope Corporation Information
10.9.2 CommScope Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 CommScope Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 CommScope Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.9.5 CommScope Recent Development
10.10 STL
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Fiber Optics Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 STL Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 STL Recent Development
10.11 FiberHome
10.11.1 FiberHome Corporation Information
10.11.2 FiberHome Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 FiberHome Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 FiberHome Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.11.5 FiberHome Recent Development
10.12 Jiangsu Etern
10.12.1 Jiangsu Etern Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jiangsu Etern Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Jiangsu Etern Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Jiangsu Etern Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.12.5 Jiangsu Etern Recent Development
10.13 ZTT
10.13.1 ZTT Corporation Information
10.13.2 ZTT Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 ZTT Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 ZTT Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.13.5 ZTT Recent Development
10.14 Fasten
10.14.1 Fasten Corporation Information
10.14.2 Fasten Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Fasten Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Fasten Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.14.5 Fasten Recent Development
10.15 Nexans
10.15.1 Nexans Corporation Information
10.15.2 Nexans Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Nexans Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Nexans Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.15.5 Nexans Recent Development
10.16 LS Cable and System
10.16.1 LS Cable and System Corporation Information
10.16.2 LS Cable and System Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 LS Cable and System Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 LS Cable and System Fiber Optics Products Offered
10.16.5 LS Cable and System Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Fiber Optics Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Fiber Optics Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Fiber Optics Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Fiber Optics Distributors
12.3 Fiber Optics Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
