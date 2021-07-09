Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 2614.3 Million By 2027, From US$ 1238.7 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 11.3% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Fiber Optic Sensors market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Fiber optic sensors are fiber-based devices for sensing some quantity, typically temperature or mechanical strain, but sometimes also displacements, vibrations, pressure, acceleration, rotations or concentrations of chemical species. The general principle of such devices is that light from a laser (often a single-frequency fiber laser) or from a superluminescent source is sent through an optical fiber, experiences subtle changes of its parameters either in the fiber or in one or several fiber Bragg gratings, and then reaches a detector arrangement which measures these changes. Compared with other types of sensors, fiber optic sensors exhibit a number of advantages: They consist of electrically insulating materials (no electric cables are required), which makes possible their use e.g. in high-voltage environments. They can be safely used in explosive environments, because there is no risk of electrical sparks, even in the case of defects. They are immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), even to nearby lightning strikes, and do not themselves electrically disturb other devices. Their materials can be chemically passive, i.e., do not contaminate their surroundings and are not subject to corrosion. They have a very wide operating temperature range (much wider than is possible for many electronic devices). They have multiplexing capabilities: multiple sensors in a single fiber line can be interrogated with a single optical source Micron Optics, Honeywell, FISO Technologies, Omron and FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH are the top 5 manufacturters of global Fiber Optic Sensors , with about 39% market shares. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market The global Fiber Optic Sensors market size is projected to reach US$ 2614.3 million by 2027, from US$ 1238.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Fiber Optic Sensors Market are Studied: Micron Optics, Honeywell, FISO Technologies, Omron, FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH, Proximion, Smart Fibres Limited, Sensornet, ITF Labs / 3SPGroup, Keyence, IFOS, NORTHROP GRUMMAN, O/E LAND, Inc, KVH, Photonics Laboratories, Chiral Photonics, FBG TECH, OPTOcon GmbH, Redondo Optics, Broptics, Wutos, Pegasus (Qingdao) Optoelectronics, BEIYANG, Bandweaver, DSC
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Fiber Optic Sensors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Intensity Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors, Phase Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors, Wavelength Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors, Polarization Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors
Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas, Buildings and Bridges, Tunnels, Dams, Heritage Structures, Power Grid, Aerospace Applications
TOC
1 Fiber Optic Sensors Market Overview
1.1 Fiber Optic Sensors Product Overview
1.2 Fiber Optic Sensors Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Intensity Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors
1.2.2 Phase Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors
1.2.3 Wavelength Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors
1.2.4 Polarization Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors
1.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Fiber Optic Sensors Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Fiber Optic Sensors Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Fiber Optic Sensors Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fiber Optic Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Fiber Optic Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Fiber Optic Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fiber Optic Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fiber Optic Sensors as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Optic Sensors Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Fiber Optic Sensors Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Fiber Optic Sensors Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Fiber Optic Sensors by Application
4.1 Fiber Optic Sensors Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Oil & Gas
4.1.2 Buildings and Bridges
4.1.3 Tunnels
4.1.4 Dams
4.1.5 Heritage Structures
4.1.6 Power Grid
4.1.7 Aerospace Applications
4.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Fiber Optic Sensors by Country
5.1 North America Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Fiber Optic Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors by Country
6.1 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors by Country
8.1 Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Sensors by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber Optic Sensors Business
10.1 Micron Optics
10.1.1 Micron Optics Corporation Information
10.1.2 Micron Optics Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Micron Optics Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Micron Optics Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.1.5 Micron Optics Recent Development
10.2 Honeywell
10.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
10.2.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Honeywell Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Honeywell Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development
10.3 FISO Technologies
10.3.1 FISO Technologies Corporation Information
10.3.2 FISO Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 FISO Technologies Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 FISO Technologies Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.3.5 FISO Technologies Recent Development
10.4 Omron
10.4.1 Omron Corporation Information
10.4.2 Omron Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Omron Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Omron Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.4.5 Omron Recent Development
10.5 FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
10.5.1 FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH Corporation Information
10.5.2 FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.5.5 FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH Recent Development
10.6 Proximion
10.6.1 Proximion Corporation Information
10.6.2 Proximion Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Proximion Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Proximion Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.6.5 Proximion Recent Development
10.7 Smart Fibres Limited
10.7.1 Smart Fibres Limited Corporation Information
10.7.2 Smart Fibres Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Smart Fibres Limited Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Smart Fibres Limited Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.7.5 Smart Fibres Limited Recent Development
10.8 Sensornet
10.8.1 Sensornet Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sensornet Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sensornet Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sensornet Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.8.5 Sensornet Recent Development
10.9 ITF Labs / 3SPGroup
10.9.1 ITF Labs / 3SPGroup Corporation Information
10.9.2 ITF Labs / 3SPGroup Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 ITF Labs / 3SPGroup Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 ITF Labs / 3SPGroup Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.9.5 ITF Labs / 3SPGroup Recent Development
10.10 Keyence
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Fiber Optic Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Keyence Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Keyence Recent Development
10.11 IFOS
10.11.1 IFOS Corporation Information
10.11.2 IFOS Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 IFOS Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 IFOS Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.11.5 IFOS Recent Development
10.12 NORTHROP GRUMMAN
10.12.1 NORTHROP GRUMMAN Corporation Information
10.12.2 NORTHROP GRUMMAN Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 NORTHROP GRUMMAN Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 NORTHROP GRUMMAN Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.12.5 NORTHROP GRUMMAN Recent Development
10.13 O/E LAND, Inc
10.13.1 O/E LAND, Inc Corporation Information
10.13.2 O/E LAND, Inc Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 O/E LAND, Inc Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 O/E LAND, Inc Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.13.5 O/E LAND, Inc Recent Development
10.14 KVH
10.14.1 KVH Corporation Information
10.14.2 KVH Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 KVH Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 KVH Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.14.5 KVH Recent Development
10.15 Photonics Laboratories
10.15.1 Photonics Laboratories Corporation Information
10.15.2 Photonics Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Photonics Laboratories Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Photonics Laboratories Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.15.5 Photonics Laboratories Recent Development
10.16 Chiral Photonics
10.16.1 Chiral Photonics Corporation Information
10.16.2 Chiral Photonics Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Chiral Photonics Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Chiral Photonics Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.16.5 Chiral Photonics Recent Development
10.17 FBG TECH
10.17.1 FBG TECH Corporation Information
10.17.2 FBG TECH Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 FBG TECH Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 FBG TECH Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.17.5 FBG TECH Recent Development
10.18 OPTOcon GmbH
10.18.1 OPTOcon GmbH Corporation Information
10.18.2 OPTOcon GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 OPTOcon GmbH Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 OPTOcon GmbH Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.18.5 OPTOcon GmbH Recent Development
10.19 Redondo Optics
10.19.1 Redondo Optics Corporation Information
10.19.2 Redondo Optics Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Redondo Optics Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Redondo Optics Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.19.5 Redondo Optics Recent Development
10.20 Broptics
10.20.1 Broptics Corporation Information
10.20.2 Broptics Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Broptics Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Broptics Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.20.5 Broptics Recent Development
10.21 Wutos
10.21.1 Wutos Corporation Information
10.21.2 Wutos Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Wutos Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Wutos Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.21.5 Wutos Recent Development
10.22 Pegasus (Qingdao) Optoelectronics
10.22.1 Pegasus (Qingdao) Optoelectronics Corporation Information
10.22.2 Pegasus (Qingdao) Optoelectronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Pegasus (Qingdao) Optoelectronics Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Pegasus (Qingdao) Optoelectronics Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.22.5 Pegasus (Qingdao) Optoelectronics Recent Development
10.23 BEIYANG
10.23.1 BEIYANG Corporation Information
10.23.2 BEIYANG Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 BEIYANG Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 BEIYANG Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.23.5 BEIYANG Recent Development
10.24 Bandweaver
10.24.1 Bandweaver Corporation Information
10.24.2 Bandweaver Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Bandweaver Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Bandweaver Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.24.5 Bandweaver Recent Development
10.25 DSC
10.25.1 DSC Corporation Information
10.25.2 DSC Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 DSC Fiber Optic Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 DSC Fiber Optic Sensors Products Offered
10.25.5 DSC Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Fiber Optic Sensors Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Fiber Optic Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Fiber Optic Sensors Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Fiber Optic Sensors Distributors
12.3 Fiber Optic Sensors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
