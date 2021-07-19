QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Feed Prebiotics market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Prebiotics in Animal Feed has been shown to benefit digestion, animal performance and the immune system. The microbe population of the rumen must be healthy and in appropriate numbers/balance for proper digestion of feed, and health of the animal. Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: “non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.” Prebiotics and probiotics are easily confused. Not only are the names similar, but they are both related to the good bacteria we all need to maintain good digestive health. However, that’s where the similarity ends. Beneo, Baolingbao, Sensus, Meiji, Hayashiabara, Longlive and Nikon Shikuhin KaKo are major players in the global market. In 2019, Beneo is a global market leader with a global market share of 18%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Feed Prebiotics Market The global Feed Prebiotics market size is projected to reach US$ 35 million by 2027, from US$ 25 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Feed Prebiotics Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Feed Prebiotics Market are Studied: Beneo, Baolingbao, Sensus, Meiji, Hayashiabara, Longlive, Nikon Shikuhin KaKo, Cosucra, QHT, Ingredion, NFBC

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Feed Prebiotics market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Inulin, Fructooligosaccharide, Isomaltooligosaccharide, Others

Segmentation by Application: Poultry Feeds, Ruminant Feeds, Pig Feeds, Aquaculture Feeds, Others

TOC

1 Feed Prebiotics Market Overview

1.1 Feed Prebiotics Product Overview

1.2 Feed Prebiotics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Inulin

1.2.2 Fructooligosaccharide

1.2.3 Isomaltooligosaccharide

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Feed Prebiotics Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Feed Prebiotics Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Feed Prebiotics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Feed Prebiotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Feed Prebiotics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Feed Prebiotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Feed Prebiotics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Feed Prebiotics Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Feed Prebiotics Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Feed Prebiotics Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Feed Prebiotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Feed Prebiotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Feed Prebiotics Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Feed Prebiotics Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Feed Prebiotics as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Feed Prebiotics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Feed Prebiotics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Feed Prebiotics Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Feed Prebiotics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Feed Prebiotics Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Feed Prebiotics Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Feed Prebiotics by Application

4.1 Feed Prebiotics Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Poultry Feeds

4.1.2 Ruminant Feeds

4.1.3 Pig Feeds

4.1.4 Aquaculture Feeds

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Feed Prebiotics Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Feed Prebiotics Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Feed Prebiotics Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Feed Prebiotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Feed Prebiotics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Feed Prebiotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Feed Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Feed Prebiotics by Country

5.1 North America Feed Prebiotics Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Feed Prebiotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Feed Prebiotics by Country

6.1 Europe Feed Prebiotics Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Feed Prebiotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Feed Prebiotics by Country

8.1 Latin America Feed Prebiotics Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Feed Prebiotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Feed Prebiotics by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Prebiotics Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Prebiotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Prebiotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Prebiotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Feed Prebiotics Business

10.1 Beneo

10.1.1 Beneo Corporation Information

10.1.2 Beneo Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Beneo Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Beneo Feed Prebiotics Products Offered

10.1.5 Beneo Recent Development

10.2 Baolingbao

10.2.1 Baolingbao Corporation Information

10.2.2 Baolingbao Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Baolingbao Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Baolingbao Feed Prebiotics Products Offered

10.2.5 Baolingbao Recent Development

10.3 Sensus

10.3.1 Sensus Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sensus Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sensus Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sensus Feed Prebiotics Products Offered

10.3.5 Sensus Recent Development

10.4 Meiji

10.4.1 Meiji Corporation Information

10.4.2 Meiji Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Meiji Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Meiji Feed Prebiotics Products Offered

10.4.5 Meiji Recent Development

10.5 Hayashiabara

10.5.1 Hayashiabara Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hayashiabara Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hayashiabara Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hayashiabara Feed Prebiotics Products Offered

10.5.5 Hayashiabara Recent Development

10.6 Longlive

10.6.1 Longlive Corporation Information

10.6.2 Longlive Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Longlive Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Longlive Feed Prebiotics Products Offered

10.6.5 Longlive Recent Development

10.7 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

10.7.1 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo Feed Prebiotics Products Offered

10.7.5 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo Recent Development

10.8 Cosucra

10.8.1 Cosucra Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cosucra Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cosucra Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cosucra Feed Prebiotics Products Offered

10.8.5 Cosucra Recent Development

10.9 QHT

10.9.1 QHT Corporation Information

10.9.2 QHT Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 QHT Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 QHT Feed Prebiotics Products Offered

10.9.5 QHT Recent Development

10.10 Ingredion

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Feed Prebiotics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ingredion Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ingredion Recent Development

10.11 NFBC

10.11.1 NFBC Corporation Information

10.11.2 NFBC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 NFBC Feed Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 NFBC Feed Prebiotics Products Offered

10.11.5 NFBC Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Feed Prebiotics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Feed Prebiotics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Feed Prebiotics Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Feed Prebiotics Distributors

12.3 Feed Prebiotics Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us