A rescue lifeboat is a boat rescue craft which is used to attend a vessel in distress, or its survivors, to rescue crew and passengers. It can be hand pulled, sail powered or powered by an engine. Lifeboats may be rigid, inflatable or rigid-inflatable combination hulled vessels. Rescue boat include normal speed type (>6 knots) and high speed type (>20 knots). This report researches fast rescue boat with high speed. Global Fast Rescue Boat key players include Norsafe, Palfingermarine, Zodiac Milpro International, Sealegs International, ASIS BOATS, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 25%, followed by Korea, and Europe, both have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Inboard Engine Type is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Ships, followed by Offshore Installations, Coast Guard Service, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fast Rescue Boat Market The global Fast Rescue Boat market size is projected to reach US$ 244.9 million by 2027, from US$ 216 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Fast Rescue Boat Market are Studied: Norsafe, Palfingermarine, Sealegs International, Zodiac Milpro International, ASIS BOATS, Fassmer, Hlbkorea, Survitec Group, Gemini Marine, Jiangsu Jiaoyan, Boomeranger Boats, Hatecke, Narwhal, Aquarius, Titan, ACEBI

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Fast Rescue Boat market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Inboard Engine, Outboard Engine

Segmentation by Application: Ships, Offshore Installations, Coast Guard Service, Others

TOC

1 Fast Rescue Boat Market Overview

1.1 Fast Rescue Boat Product Overview

1.2 Fast Rescue Boat Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Inboard Engine

1.2.2 Outboard Engine

1.3 Global Fast Rescue Boat Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fast Rescue Boat Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Fast Rescue Boat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Fast Rescue Boat Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Fast Rescue Boat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fast Rescue Boat Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fast Rescue Boat Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Fast Rescue Boat Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fast Rescue Boat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fast Rescue Boat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fast Rescue Boat Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fast Rescue Boat Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fast Rescue Boat as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fast Rescue Boat Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fast Rescue Boat Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Fast Rescue Boat Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Fast Rescue Boat Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fast Rescue Boat Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Fast Rescue Boat by Application

4.1 Fast Rescue Boat Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Ships

4.1.2 Offshore Installations

4.1.3 Coast Guard Service

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Fast Rescue Boat Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Fast Rescue Boat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Fast Rescue Boat Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Fast Rescue Boat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fast Rescue Boat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Fast Rescue Boat by Country

5.1 North America Fast Rescue Boat Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Fast Rescue Boat Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Fast Rescue Boat by Country

6.1 Europe Fast Rescue Boat Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Fast Rescue Boat Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Fast Rescue Boat by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fast Rescue Boat Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fast Rescue Boat Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Fast Rescue Boat by Country

8.1 Latin America Fast Rescue Boat Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Fast Rescue Boat Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Fast Rescue Boat by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fast Rescue Boat Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Fast Rescue Boat Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fast Rescue Boat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fast Rescue Boat Business

10.1 Norsafe

10.1.1 Norsafe Corporation Information

10.1.2 Norsafe Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Norsafe Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Norsafe Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.1.5 Norsafe Recent Development

10.2 Palfingermarine

10.2.1 Palfingermarine Corporation Information

10.2.2 Palfingermarine Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Palfingermarine Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Palfingermarine Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.2.5 Palfingermarine Recent Development

10.3 Sealegs International

10.3.1 Sealegs International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sealegs International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sealegs International Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sealegs International Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.3.5 Sealegs International Recent Development

10.4 Zodiac Milpro International

10.4.1 Zodiac Milpro International Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zodiac Milpro International Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Zodiac Milpro International Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Zodiac Milpro International Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.4.5 Zodiac Milpro International Recent Development

10.5 ASIS BOATS

10.5.1 ASIS BOATS Corporation Information

10.5.2 ASIS BOATS Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ASIS BOATS Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ASIS BOATS Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.5.5 ASIS BOATS Recent Development

10.6 Fassmer

10.6.1 Fassmer Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fassmer Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fassmer Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Fassmer Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.6.5 Fassmer Recent Development

10.7 Hlbkorea

10.7.1 Hlbkorea Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hlbkorea Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hlbkorea Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hlbkorea Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.7.5 Hlbkorea Recent Development

10.8 Survitec Group

10.8.1 Survitec Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Survitec Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Survitec Group Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Survitec Group Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.8.5 Survitec Group Recent Development

10.9 Gemini Marine

10.9.1 Gemini Marine Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gemini Marine Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Gemini Marine Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Gemini Marine Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.9.5 Gemini Marine Recent Development

10.10 Jiangsu Jiaoyan

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fast Rescue Boat Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jiangsu Jiaoyan Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jiangsu Jiaoyan Recent Development

10.11 Boomeranger Boats

10.11.1 Boomeranger Boats Corporation Information

10.11.2 Boomeranger Boats Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Boomeranger Boats Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Boomeranger Boats Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.11.5 Boomeranger Boats Recent Development

10.12 Hatecke

10.12.1 Hatecke Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hatecke Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hatecke Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hatecke Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.12.5 Hatecke Recent Development

10.13 Narwhal

10.13.1 Narwhal Corporation Information

10.13.2 Narwhal Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Narwhal Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Narwhal Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.13.5 Narwhal Recent Development

10.14 Aquarius

10.14.1 Aquarius Corporation Information

10.14.2 Aquarius Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Aquarius Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Aquarius Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.14.5 Aquarius Recent Development

10.15 Titan

10.15.1 Titan Corporation Information

10.15.2 Titan Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Titan Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Titan Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.15.5 Titan Recent Development

10.16 ACEBI

10.16.1 ACEBI Corporation Information

10.16.2 ACEBI Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 ACEBI Fast Rescue Boat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 ACEBI Fast Rescue Boat Products Offered

10.16.5 ACEBI Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fast Rescue Boat Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fast Rescue Boat Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Fast Rescue Boat Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Fast Rescue Boat Distributors

12.3 Fast Rescue Boat Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us