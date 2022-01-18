Global External Hard Disk Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis2022-2027| Western Digital, Seagate, Kingston Technology

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global External Hard Disk market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global External Hard Disk market. The authors of the report have segmented the global External Hard Disk market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global External Hard Disk market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global External Hard Disk market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global External Hard Disk market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global External Hard Disk market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global External Hard Disk Market Research Report: Western Digital, Seagate, Kingston Technology, Toshiba, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Samsung Electronics

Global External Hard Disk Market by Type: Under 1T, 1T, 2T, 5T, Above 5T

Global External Hard Disk Market by Application: Personal Computers, Enterprise Applications

The global External Hard Disk market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global External Hard Disk market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global External Hard Disk market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global External Hard Disk market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global External Hard Disk market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global External Hard Disk market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the External Hard Disk market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global External Hard Disk market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the External Hard Disk market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 External Hard Disk Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global External Hard Disk Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Under 1T

1.2.3 1T

1.2.4 2T

1.2.5 5T

1.2.6 Above 5T

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global External Hard Disk Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Personal Computers

1.3.3 Enterprise Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global External Hard Disk Production

2.1 Global External Hard Disk Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global External Hard Disk Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global External Hard Disk Production by Region

2.3.1 Global External Hard Disk Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global External Hard Disk Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea 3 Global External Hard Disk Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global External Hard Disk Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global External Hard Disk Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global External Hard Disk Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global External Hard Disk Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global External Hard Disk Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales External Hard Disk by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global External Hard Disk Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global External Hard Disk Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global External Hard Disk Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global External Hard Disk Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global External Hard Disk Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global External Hard Disk Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global External Hard Disk Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of External Hard Disk in 2021

4.3 Global External Hard Disk Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global External Hard Disk Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global External Hard Disk Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by External Hard Disk Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global External Hard Disk Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global External Hard Disk Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global External Hard Disk Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global External Hard Disk Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global External Hard Disk Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global External Hard Disk Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global External Hard Disk Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global External Hard Disk Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global External Hard Disk Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global External Hard Disk Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global External Hard Disk Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global External Hard Disk Price by Type

5.3.1 Global External Hard Disk Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global External Hard Disk Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global External Hard Disk Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global External Hard Disk Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global External Hard Disk Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global External Hard Disk Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global External Hard Disk Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global External Hard Disk Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global External Hard Disk Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global External Hard Disk Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global External Hard Disk Price by Application

6.3.1 Global External Hard Disk Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global External Hard Disk Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America External Hard Disk Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America External Hard Disk Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America External Hard Disk Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America External Hard Disk Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America External Hard Disk Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America External Hard Disk Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America External Hard Disk Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America External Hard Disk Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America External Hard Disk Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe External Hard Disk Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe External Hard Disk Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe External Hard Disk Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe External Hard Disk Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe External Hard Disk Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe External Hard Disk Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe External Hard Disk Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe External Hard Disk Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe External Hard Disk Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific External Hard Disk Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific External Hard Disk Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific External Hard Disk Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific External Hard Disk Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific External Hard Disk Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific External Hard Disk Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific External Hard Disk Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific External Hard Disk Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific External Hard Disk Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America External Hard Disk Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America External Hard Disk Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America External Hard Disk Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America External Hard Disk Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America External Hard Disk Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America External Hard Disk Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America External Hard Disk Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America External Hard Disk Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America External Hard Disk Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa External Hard Disk Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa External Hard Disk Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa External Hard Disk Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa External Hard Disk Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa External Hard Disk Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa External Hard Disk Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa External Hard Disk Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa External Hard Disk Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa External Hard Disk Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Western Digital

12.1.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

12.1.2 Western Digital Overview

12.1.3 Western Digital External Hard Disk Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Western Digital External Hard Disk Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Western Digital Recent Developments

12.2 Seagate

12.2.1 Seagate Corporation Information

12.2.2 Seagate Overview

12.2.3 Seagate External Hard Disk Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Seagate External Hard Disk Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Seagate Recent Developments

12.3 Kingston Technology

12.3.1 Kingston Technology Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kingston Technology Overview

12.3.3 Kingston Technology External Hard Disk Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Kingston Technology External Hard Disk Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Kingston Technology Recent Developments

12.4 Toshiba

12.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toshiba Overview

12.4.3 Toshiba External Hard Disk Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Toshiba External Hard Disk Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.5 Fujitsu

12.5.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fujitsu Overview

12.5.3 Fujitsu External Hard Disk Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Fujitsu External Hard Disk Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

12.6 Hitachi

12.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi External Hard Disk Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Hitachi External Hard Disk Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.7 Samsung Electronics

12.7.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Samsung Electronics Overview

12.7.3 Samsung Electronics External Hard Disk Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Samsung Electronics External Hard Disk Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 External Hard Disk Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 External Hard Disk Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 External Hard Disk Production Mode & Process

13.4 External Hard Disk Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 External Hard Disk Sales Channels

13.4.2 External Hard Disk Distributors

13.5 External Hard Disk Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 External Hard Disk Industry Trends

14.2 External Hard Disk Market Drivers

14.3 External Hard Disk Market Challenges

14.4 External Hard Disk Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global External Hard Disk Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

