Global External Disk System Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027|IBM, Dell, Hitachi Data Systems

Complete study of the global External Disk System market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global External Disk System industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on External Disk System production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global External Disk System industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the External Disk System manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall External Disk System industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global External Disk System industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the External Disk System market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in External Disk System industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global External Disk System market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global External Disk System market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Disk System market?

Table of Contents 1 External Disk System Market Overview1.1 External Disk System Product Overview1.2 External Disk System Market Segment by Type1.2.1 0 -100GB1.2.2 100-500GB1.2.3 500GB-1TB1.2.4 More than 1TB1.3 Global External Disk System Market Size by Type (2015-2026)1.3.1 Global External Disk System Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)1.3.2 Global External Disk System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global External Disk System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global External Disk System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global External Disk System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global External Disk System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global External Disk System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global External Disk System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global External Disk System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America External Disk System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe External Disk System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America External Disk System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global External Disk System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by External Disk System Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by External Disk System Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players External Disk System Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers External Disk System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 External Disk System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 External Disk System Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by External Disk System Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in External Disk System as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into External Disk System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers External Disk System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global External Disk System Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global External Disk System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global External Disk System Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global External Disk System Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global External Disk System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global External Disk System Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global External Disk System Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global External Disk System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America External Disk System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America External Disk System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe External Disk System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe External Disk System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America External Disk System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America External Disk System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global External Disk System by Application

4.1 External Disk System Segment by Application

4.1.1 Computers/Laptops

4.1.2 Mobile

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global External Disk System Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global External Disk System Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global External Disk System Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions External Disk System Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America External Disk System by Application

4.5.2 Europe External Disk System by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific External Disk System by Application

4.5.4 Latin America External Disk System by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa External Disk System by Application 5 North America External Disk System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe External Disk System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America External Disk System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in External Disk System Business

10.1 IBM

10.1.1 IBM Corporation Information

10.1.2 IBM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 IBM External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 IBM External Disk System Products Offered

10.1.5 IBM Recent Development

10.2 Dell

10.2.1 Dell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Dell External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Dell Recent Development

10.3 Hitachi Data Systems

10.3.1 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hitachi Data Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hitachi Data Systems External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hitachi Data Systems External Disk System Products Offered

10.3.5 Hitachi Data Systems Recent Development

10.4 HP

10.4.1 HP Corporation Information

10.4.2 HP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 HP External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 HP External Disk System Products Offered

10.4.5 HP Recent Development

10.5 NetApp

10.5.1 NetApp Corporation Information

10.5.2 NetApp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 NetApp External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 NetApp External Disk System Products Offered

10.5.5 NetApp Recent Development

10.6 Seagate

10.6.1 Seagate Corporation Information

10.6.2 Seagate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Seagate External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Seagate External Disk System Products Offered

10.6.5 Seagate Recent Development

10.7 Western Digital

10.7.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

10.7.2 Western Digital Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Western Digital External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Western Digital External Disk System Products Offered

10.7.5 Western Digital Recent Development

10.8 Toshiba

10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Toshiba External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Toshiba External Disk System Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.9 Fujitsu

10.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Fujitsu External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Fujitsu External Disk System Products Offered

10.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

10.10 Samsung

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 External Disk System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Samsung External Disk System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Samsung Recent Development 11 External Disk System Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 External Disk System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 External Disk System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

