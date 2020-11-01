Global Event Logistics Market Recent Report :- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size and Updates (2020-2026|) DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, Kuehne + Nagel

The report titled Global Event Logistics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Event Logistics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Event Logistics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Event Logistics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Event Logistics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Event Logistics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Event Logistics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Event Logistics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Event Logistics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Event Logistics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The leading players of the global Event Logistics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Event Logistics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Event Logistics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned: Agility, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, Kuehne + Nagel, Rhenus Logistics, UPS, ACME Global Logistics, Allseas Global Logistics, AMR Group, Charles Kendall, Chaucer Logistics Group, DMS Global Event Logistics, EFI Logistics, Mothers & Sons, Pyramid Logistics, Senator International, Servicing International Trade Events (SITE), SOS Global Express

Market Segmentation by Product: Inventory Management, Delivery Systems, Freight Forwarding, Other

Application: , Entertainment, Sports, Trade Fair, Other

The Event Logistics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Event Logistics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Event Logistics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Event Logistics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Event Logistics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Event Logistics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Event Logistics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Event Logistics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Inventory Management

1.2.3 Delivery Systems

1.2.4 Freight Forwarding

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Event Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Entertainment

1.3.3 Sports

1.3.4 Trade Fair

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Event Logistics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Event Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Event Logistics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Event Logistics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Event Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Event Logistics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Event Logistics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Event Logistics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Event Logistics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Event Logistics Revenue

3.4 Global Event Logistics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Event Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Event Logistics Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Event Logistics Area Served

3.6 Key Players Event Logistics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Event Logistics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Event Logistics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Event Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Event Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Event Logistics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Event Logistics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Event Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Event Logistics Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Event Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Event Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Event Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Event Logistics Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Event Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Event Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Event Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Event Logistics Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Event Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Event Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Event Logistics Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Event Logistics Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Event Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Event Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Event Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Event Logistics Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Event Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Event Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Event Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Agility

11.1.1 Agility Company Details

11.1.2 Agility Business Overview

11.1.3 Agility Event Logistics Introduction

11.1.4 Agility Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Agility Recent Development

11.2 DB Schenker

11.2.1 DB Schenker Company Details

11.2.2 DB Schenker Business Overview

11.2.3 DB Schenker Event Logistics Introduction

11.2.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Development

11.3 DHL International GmbH

11.3.1 DHL International GmbH Company Details

11.3.2 DHL International GmbH Business Overview

11.3.3 DHL International GmbH Event Logistics Introduction

11.3.4 DHL International GmbH Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 DHL International GmbH Recent Development

11.4 Kuehne + Nagel

11.4.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

11.4.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

11.4.3 Kuehne + Nagel Event Logistics Introduction

11.4.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

11.5 Rhenus Logistics

11.5.1 Rhenus Logistics Company Details

11.5.2 Rhenus Logistics Business Overview

11.5.3 Rhenus Logistics Event Logistics Introduction

11.5.4 Rhenus Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Rhenus Logistics Recent Development

11.6 UPS

11.6.1 UPS Company Details

11.6.2 UPS Business Overview

11.6.3 UPS Event Logistics Introduction

11.6.4 UPS Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 UPS Recent Development

11.7 ACME Global Logistics

11.7.1 ACME Global Logistics Company Details

11.7.2 ACME Global Logistics Business Overview

11.7.3 ACME Global Logistics Event Logistics Introduction

11.7.4 ACME Global Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 ACME Global Logistics Recent Development

11.8 Allseas Global Logistics

11.8.1 Allseas Global Logistics Company Details

11.8.2 Allseas Global Logistics Business Overview

11.8.3 Allseas Global Logistics Event Logistics Introduction

11.8.4 Allseas Global Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Allseas Global Logistics Recent Development

11.9 AMR Group

11.9.1 AMR Group Company Details

11.9.2 AMR Group Business Overview

11.9.3 AMR Group Event Logistics Introduction

11.9.4 AMR Group Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 AMR Group Recent Development

11.10 Charles Kendall

11.10.1 Charles Kendall Company Details

11.10.2 Charles Kendall Business Overview

11.10.3 Charles Kendall Event Logistics Introduction

11.10.4 Charles Kendall Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Charles Kendall Recent Development

11.11 Chaucer Logistics Group

10.11.1 Chaucer Logistics Group Company Details

10.11.2 Chaucer Logistics Group Business Overview

10.11.3 Chaucer Logistics Group Event Logistics Introduction

10.11.4 Chaucer Logistics Group Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Chaucer Logistics Group Recent Development

11.12 DMS Global Event Logistics

10.12.1 DMS Global Event Logistics Company Details

10.12.2 DMS Global Event Logistics Business Overview

10.12.3 DMS Global Event Logistics Event Logistics Introduction

10.12.4 DMS Global Event Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 DMS Global Event Logistics Recent Development

11.13 EFI Logistics

10.13.1 EFI Logistics Company Details

10.13.2 EFI Logistics Business Overview

10.13.3 EFI Logistics Event Logistics Introduction

10.13.4 EFI Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 EFI Logistics Recent Development

11.14 Mothers & Sons

10.14.1 Mothers & Sons Company Details

10.14.2 Mothers & Sons Business Overview

10.14.3 Mothers & Sons Event Logistics Introduction

10.14.4 Mothers & Sons Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Mothers & Sons Recent Development

11.15 Pyramid Logistics

10.15.1 Pyramid Logistics Company Details

10.15.2 Pyramid Logistics Business Overview

10.15.3 Pyramid Logistics Event Logistics Introduction

10.15.4 Pyramid Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Pyramid Logistics Recent Development

11.16 Senator International

10.16.1 Senator International Company Details

10.16.2 Senator International Business Overview

10.16.3 Senator International Event Logistics Introduction

10.16.4 Senator International Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Senator International Recent Development

11.17 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)

10.17.1 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE) Company Details

10.17.2 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE) Business Overview

10.17.3 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE) Event Logistics Introduction

10.17.4 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE) Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE) Recent Development

11.18 SOS Global Express

10.18.1 SOS Global Express Company Details

10.18.2 SOS Global Express Business Overview

10.18.3 SOS Global Express Event Logistics Introduction

10.18.4 SOS Global Express Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 SOS Global Express Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

