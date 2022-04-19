Global eSIM market: Which application segment will hold lion’s share? With Top Companies Like: Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global eSIM market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global eSIM market. The authors of the report have segmented the global eSIM market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global eSIM market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global eSIM market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global eSIM market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global eSIM market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global eSIM Market Research Report: Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, NTT Docomo, Singtel, Sierra Wireless, Apple, AT&T, CLX Communications, Etisalat, Idemia, Jasper, Orange, Samsung Electronics, Telenor Connexion, Telit, Vodafone, China Uincom, China Mobile

Global eSIM Market by Type: IoT M2M-related eSIM, Consumer Wearable Device eSIM, Others

Global eSIM Market by Application: Connected Cars, Laptops, Wearables, Smartphones, Tablets, Others

The global eSIM market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global eSIM market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global eSIM market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global eSIM market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global eSIM market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global eSIM market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the eSIM market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global eSIM market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the eSIM market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 eSIM Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global eSIM Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 IoT M2M-related eSIM

1.2.3 Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global eSIM Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Connected Cars

1.3.3 Laptops

1.3.4 Wearables

1.3.5 Smartphones

1.3.6 Tablets

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global eSIM Production

2.1 Global eSIM Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global eSIM Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global eSIM Production by Region

2.3.1 Global eSIM Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global eSIM Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea 3 Global eSIM Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global eSIM Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global eSIM Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global eSIM Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global eSIM Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global eSIM Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales eSIM by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global eSIM Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global eSIM Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global eSIM Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global eSIM Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global eSIM Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global eSIM Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global eSIM Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of eSIM in 2021

4.3 Global eSIM Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global eSIM Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global eSIM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by eSIM Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global eSIM Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global eSIM Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global eSIM Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global eSIM Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global eSIM Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global eSIM Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global eSIM Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global eSIM Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global eSIM Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global eSIM Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global eSIM Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global eSIM Price by Type

5.3.1 Global eSIM Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global eSIM Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global eSIM Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global eSIM Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global eSIM Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global eSIM Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global eSIM Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global eSIM Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global eSIM Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global eSIM Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global eSIM Price by Application

6.3.1 Global eSIM Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global eSIM Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America eSIM Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America eSIM Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America eSIM Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America eSIM Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America eSIM Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America eSIM Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America eSIM Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America eSIM Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America eSIM Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe eSIM Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe eSIM Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe eSIM Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe eSIM Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe eSIM Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe eSIM Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe eSIM Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe eSIM Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe eSIM Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific eSIM Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific eSIM Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific eSIM Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific eSIM Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific eSIM Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific eSIM Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific eSIM Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific eSIM Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific eSIM Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America eSIM Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America eSIM Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America eSIM Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America eSIM Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America eSIM Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America eSIM Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America eSIM Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America eSIM Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America eSIM Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa eSIM Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa eSIM Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa eSIM Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa eSIM Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa eSIM Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa eSIM Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa eSIM Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa eSIM Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa eSIM Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Gemalto

12.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gemalto Overview

12.1.3 Gemalto eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Gemalto eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

12.2 Stmicroelectronics

12.2.1 Stmicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Stmicroelectronics Overview

12.2.3 Stmicroelectronics eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Stmicroelectronics eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Developments

12.3 Infineon Technologies

12.3.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Infineon Technologies Overview

12.3.3 Infineon Technologies eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Infineon Technologies eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

12.4 NXP Semiconductors

12.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.4.2 NXP Semiconductors Overview

12.4.3 NXP Semiconductors eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 NXP Semiconductors eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

12.5 Giesecke & Devrient

12.5.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

12.5.2 Giesecke & Devrient Overview

12.5.3 Giesecke & Devrient eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Giesecke & Devrient eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Developments

12.6 Deutsche Telekom

12.6.1 Deutsche Telekom Corporation Information

12.6.2 Deutsche Telekom Overview

12.6.3 Deutsche Telekom eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Deutsche Telekom eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Developments

12.7 Telefonica

12.7.1 Telefonica Corporation Information

12.7.2 Telefonica Overview

12.7.3 Telefonica eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Telefonica eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Telefonica Recent Developments

12.8 NTT Docomo

12.8.1 NTT Docomo Corporation Information

12.8.2 NTT Docomo Overview

12.8.3 NTT Docomo eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 NTT Docomo eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 NTT Docomo Recent Developments

12.9 Singtel

12.9.1 Singtel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Singtel Overview

12.9.3 Singtel eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Singtel eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Singtel Recent Developments

12.10 Sierra Wireless

12.10.1 Sierra Wireless Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sierra Wireless Overview

12.10.3 Sierra Wireless eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Sierra Wireless eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments

12.11 Apple

12.11.1 Apple Corporation Information

12.11.2 Apple Overview

12.11.3 Apple eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Apple eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Apple Recent Developments

12.12 AT&T

12.12.1 AT&T Corporation Information

12.12.2 AT&T Overview

12.12.3 AT&T eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 AT&T eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 AT&T Recent Developments

12.13 CLX Communications

12.13.1 CLX Communications Corporation Information

12.13.2 CLX Communications Overview

12.13.3 CLX Communications eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 CLX Communications eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 CLX Communications Recent Developments

12.14 Etisalat

12.14.1 Etisalat Corporation Information

12.14.2 Etisalat Overview

12.14.3 Etisalat eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Etisalat eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Etisalat Recent Developments

12.15 Idemia

12.15.1 Idemia Corporation Information

12.15.2 Idemia Overview

12.15.3 Idemia eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Idemia eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Idemia Recent Developments

12.16 Jasper

12.16.1 Jasper Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jasper Overview

12.16.3 Jasper eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Jasper eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Jasper Recent Developments

12.17 Orange

12.17.1 Orange Corporation Information

12.17.2 Orange Overview

12.17.3 Orange eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Orange eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Orange Recent Developments

12.18 Samsung Electronics

12.18.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Samsung Electronics Overview

12.18.3 Samsung Electronics eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 Samsung Electronics eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

12.19 Telenor Connexion

12.19.1 Telenor Connexion Corporation Information

12.19.2 Telenor Connexion Overview

12.19.3 Telenor Connexion eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 Telenor Connexion eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 Telenor Connexion Recent Developments

12.20 Telit

12.20.1 Telit Corporation Information

12.20.2 Telit Overview

12.20.3 Telit eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 Telit eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Telit Recent Developments

12.21 Vodafone

12.21.1 Vodafone Corporation Information

12.21.2 Vodafone Overview

12.21.3 Vodafone eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.21.4 Vodafone eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Vodafone Recent Developments

12.22 China Uincom

12.22.1 China Uincom Corporation Information

12.22.2 China Uincom Overview

12.22.3 China Uincom eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.22.4 China Uincom eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.22.5 China Uincom Recent Developments

12.23 China Mobile

12.23.1 China Mobile Corporation Information

12.23.2 China Mobile Overview

12.23.3 China Mobile eSIM Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.23.4 China Mobile eSIM Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.23.5 China Mobile Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 eSIM Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 eSIM Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 eSIM Production Mode & Process

13.4 eSIM Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 eSIM Sales Channels

13.4.2 eSIM Distributors

13.5 eSIM Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 eSIM Industry Trends

14.2 eSIM Market Drivers

14.3 eSIM Market Challenges

14.4 eSIM Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global eSIM Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

