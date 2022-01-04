Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2027| Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, Hexion Inc., Evonik Industries AG

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The Epoxy Resin Curing Agents report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Research Report:Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, Hexion Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DIC Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Aditya Birla Corporation, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, Gabriel Performance Products

Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market by Type:Amines and Polyamines, Amides and Polyamides, Anhydrides, Phenolic, Others

Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market by Application:Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Power Generation, Automotive and Transportation, Marine, Others

The global market for Epoxy Resin Curing Agents is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents market?

2. How will the global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents market throughout the forecast period?

1 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents

1.2 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Amines and Polyamines

1.2.3 Amides and Polyamides

1.2.4 Anhydrides

1.2.5 Phenolic

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Power Generation

1.3.5 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production

3.4.1 North America Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production

3.5.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production

3.6.1 China Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production

3.7.1 Japan Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Huntsman Corporation

7.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.1.2 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Huntsman Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Olin Corporation

7.2.1 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.2.2 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Olin Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Olin Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hexion Inc.

7.3.1 Hexion Inc. Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hexion Inc. Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hexion Inc. Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hexion Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hexion Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Evonik Industries AG

7.4.1 Evonik Industries AG Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evonik Industries AG Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Evonik Industries AG Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Evonik Industries AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BASF SE

7.5.1 BASF SE Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF SE Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BASF SE Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Cargill Incorporated

7.6.1 Cargill Incorporated Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cargill Incorporated Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Cargill Incorporated Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Cargill Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Cargill Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 DIC Corporation

7.8.1 DIC Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.8.2 DIC Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.8.3 DIC Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 DIC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Showa Denko KK

7.9.1 Showa Denko KK Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.9.2 Showa Denko KK Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Showa Denko KK Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Showa Denko KK Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Showa Denko KK Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Aditya Birla Corporation

7.10.1 Aditya Birla Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.10.2 Aditya Birla Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Aditya Birla Corporation Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Aditya Birla Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Aditya Birla Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

7.11.1 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Gabriel Performance Products

7.12.1 Gabriel Performance Products Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Corporation Information

7.12.2 Gabriel Performance Products Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Gabriel Performance Products Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Gabriel Performance Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Gabriel Performance Products Recent Developments/Updates

8 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents

8.4 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Distributors List

9.3 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Industry Trends

10.2 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Growth Drivers

10.3 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Challenges

10.4 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Epoxy Resin Curing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Resin Curing Agents by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

