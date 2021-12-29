Global EPDM Rubber Market Report 2021: Top Players, Countries, Type and Application, Regional Forecast To 2027| Lanxess, ExxonMobil, SABIC, JSR

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global EPDM Rubber Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The EPDM Rubber report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global EPDM Rubber market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global EPDM Rubber market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global EPDM Rubber Market Research Report:Lanxess, ExxonMobil, SABIC, JSR, Kumho, Lion Elastomers, DOW, SK Chemical, Eni, MITSUI, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SSME, Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Global EPDM Rubber Market by Type:Modified Ethylene Propylene Rubber, Thermoplastic Ethylene-Propylene Rubber

Global EPDM Rubber Market by Application:Auto Parts, Building Waterproof Material, Cable Sheath, Heat Resistant Rubber Hose, Other

The global market for EPDM Rubber is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the EPDM Rubber Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the EPDM Rubber Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global EPDM Rubber market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global EPDM Rubber market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global EPDM Rubber market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global EPDM Rubber market?

2. How will the global EPDM Rubber market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global EPDM Rubber market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global EPDM Rubber market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global EPDM Rubber market throughout the forecast period?

1 EPDM Rubber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EPDM Rubber

1.2 EPDM Rubber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Modified Ethylene Propylene Rubber

1.2.3 Thermoplastic Ethylene-Propylene Rubber

1.3 EPDM Rubber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Auto Parts

1.3.3 Building Waterproof Material

1.3.4 Cable Sheath

1.3.5 Heat Resistant Rubber Hose

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global EPDM Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global EPDM Rubber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global EPDM Rubber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America EPDM Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe EPDM Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China EPDM Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan EPDM Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 EPDM Rubber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global EPDM Rubber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers EPDM Rubber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 EPDM Rubber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 EPDM Rubber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest EPDM Rubber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of EPDM Rubber Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America EPDM Rubber Production

3.4.1 North America EPDM Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe EPDM Rubber Production

3.5.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China EPDM Rubber Production

3.6.1 China EPDM Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan EPDM Rubber Production

3.7.1 Japan EPDM Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global EPDM Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global EPDM Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global EPDM Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global EPDM Rubber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America EPDM Rubber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific EPDM Rubber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global EPDM Rubber Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global EPDM Rubber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global EPDM Rubber Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global EPDM Rubber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Lanxess

7.1.1 Lanxess EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lanxess EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Lanxess EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ExxonMobil

7.2.1 ExxonMobil EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.2.2 ExxonMobil EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ExxonMobil EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ExxonMobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.3.2 SABIC EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SABIC EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 JSR

7.4.1 JSR EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.4.2 JSR EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 JSR EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 JSR Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 JSR Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kumho

7.5.1 Kumho EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kumho EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kumho EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kumho Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kumho Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Lion Elastomers

7.6.1 Lion Elastomers EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lion Elastomers EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Lion Elastomers EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Lion Elastomers Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Lion Elastomers Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 DOW

7.7.1 DOW EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.7.2 DOW EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 DOW EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 DOW Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DOW Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SK Chemical

7.8.1 SK Chemical EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.8.2 SK Chemical EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SK Chemical EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SK Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SK Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Eni

7.9.1 Eni EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Eni EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Eni EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Eni Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Eni Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 MITSUI

7.10.1 MITSUI EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.10.2 MITSUI EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.10.3 MITSUI EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 MITSUI Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 MITSUI Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

7.11.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.11.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.11.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 SSME

7.12.1 SSME EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.12.2 SSME EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.12.3 SSME EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 SSME Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 SSME Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jilin Xingyun Chemical

7.13.1 Jilin Xingyun Chemical EPDM Rubber Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jilin Xingyun Chemical EPDM Rubber Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jilin Xingyun Chemical EPDM Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 EPDM Rubber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 EPDM Rubber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EPDM Rubber

8.4 EPDM Rubber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 EPDM Rubber Distributors List

9.3 EPDM Rubber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 EPDM Rubber Industry Trends

10.2 EPDM Rubber Growth Drivers

10.3 EPDM Rubber Market Challenges

10.4 EPDM Rubber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of EPDM Rubber by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America EPDM Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe EPDM Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China EPDM Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan EPDM Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of EPDM Rubber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of EPDM Rubber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of EPDM Rubber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of EPDM Rubber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of EPDM Rubber by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of EPDM Rubber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EPDM Rubber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of EPDM Rubber by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of EPDM Rubber by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

