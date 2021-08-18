Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Trends and Forecast 2021|Intel Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc, Cambridge Quantum

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market.

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Leading Players: QRA Corp, Intel Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc, Cambridge Quantum, Computing Ltd, QC Ware Corp., QxBranch, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Quantum Circuits, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Atos SE

Product Type: Software, Service, Hardware

By Application: Automation, Data Analytics, Optimization

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market?

• How will the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Enterprise Quantum Computing market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Enterprise Quantum Computing 1.1 Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Overview

1.1.1 Enterprise Quantum Computing Product Scope

1.1.2 Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Software 2.5 Service 2.6 Hardware 3 Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Automation 3.5 Data Analytics 3.6 Optimization 4 Enterprise Quantum Computing Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Enterprise Quantum Computing as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Enterprise Quantum Computing Market 4.4 Global Top Players Enterprise Quantum Computing Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Enterprise Quantum Computing Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 QRA Corp

5.1.1 QRA Corp Profile

5.1.2 QRA Corp Main Business

5.1.3 QRA Corp Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 QRA Corp Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 QRA Corp Recent Developments 5.2 Intel Corporation

5.2.1 Intel Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Intel Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Intel Corporation Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Intel Corporation Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments 5.3 D-Wave Systems Inc

5.5.1 D-Wave Systems Inc Profile

5.3.2 D-Wave Systems Inc Main Business

5.3.3 D-Wave Systems Inc Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 D-Wave Systems Inc Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Cambridge Quantum Recent Developments 5.4 Cambridge Quantum

5.4.1 Cambridge Quantum Profile

5.4.2 Cambridge Quantum Main Business

5.4.3 Cambridge Quantum Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cambridge Quantum Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Cambridge Quantum Recent Developments 5.5 Computing Ltd

5.5.1 Computing Ltd Profile

5.5.2 Computing Ltd Main Business

5.5.3 Computing Ltd Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Computing Ltd Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Computing Ltd Recent Developments 5.6 QC Ware Corp.

5.6.1 QC Ware Corp. Profile

5.6.2 QC Ware Corp. Main Business

5.6.3 QC Ware Corp. Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 QC Ware Corp. Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 QC Ware Corp. Recent Developments 5.7 QxBranch, Inc.

5.7.1 QxBranch, Inc. Profile

5.7.2 QxBranch, Inc. Main Business

5.7.3 QxBranch, Inc. Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 QxBranch, Inc. Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 QxBranch, Inc. Recent Developments 5.8 Rigetti & Co, Inc.

5.8.1 Rigetti & Co, Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Rigetti & Co, Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 Rigetti & Co, Inc. Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Rigetti & Co, Inc. Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Rigetti & Co, Inc. Recent Developments 5.9 IBM Corporation

5.9.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.9.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 IBM Corporation Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 IBM Corporation Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments 5.10 Google LLC

5.10.1 Google LLC Profile

5.10.2 Google LLC Main Business

5.10.3 Google LLC Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Google LLC Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Google LLC Recent Developments 5.11 Quantum Circuits, Inc.

5.11.1 Quantum Circuits, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Quantum Circuits, Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 Quantum Circuits, Inc. Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Quantum Circuits, Inc. Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Quantum Circuits, Inc. Recent Developments 5.12 Microsoft Corporation

5.12.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.12.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.12.3 Microsoft Corporation Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Microsoft Corporation Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments 5.13 Cisco Systems

5.13.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.13.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.13.3 Cisco Systems Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Cisco Systems Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments 5.14 Atos SE

5.14.1 Atos SE Profile

5.14.2 Atos SE Main Business

5.14.3 Atos SE Enterprise Quantum Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Atos SE Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Atos SE Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Dynamics 11.1 Enterprise Quantum Computing Industry Trends 11.2 Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Drivers 11.3 Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Challenges 11.4 Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

