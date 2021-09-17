Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market: Volume and Value Estimations up to 2027 |Microsoft (US), BWise (Netherlands), SAS Institute Inc. (US)

“

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market

Los Angeles, United State:The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market. It sheds light on how the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market are studied in great detail with a key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Leading Players

Microsoft (US), BWise (Netherlands), SAS Institute Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), FIS (US), Thomson Reuters (US), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), MetricStream Inc. (US), EMC Corporation (US), Oracle (US), SAP SE (Germany)

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Segmentation by Product

Audit management, Compliance management, Risk management, Policy management, Incident management, Others

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Segmentation by Application

BFSI, Construction and engineering, Energy and utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others

Table of Contents

Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.

Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market, and market size by player.

Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.

Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.

North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.

Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.

China Market: It gives an analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.

Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.

Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.

MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market. This section also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market.

Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors’ list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market in the next five years?

• Which segment will take the lead in the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market?

• What has the average manufacturing cost?

• What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market?

• Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market?

• Which company will show dominance in the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market?

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC)

1.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Overview

1.1.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Audit management

1.3.4 Compliance management

1.3.5 Risk management

1.3.6 Policy management

1.3.7 Incident management

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Construction and engineering

1.4.3 Energy and utilities

1.4.4 Government

1.4.5 Healthcare

1.4.6 Manufacturing

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Microsoft (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 BWise (Netherlands)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 SAS Institute Inc. (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 IBM Corporation (US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 FIS (US)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Thomson Reuters (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 MetricStream Inc. (US)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 EMC Corporation (US)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Oracle (US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 SAP SE (Germany)

4 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC)

5 North America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

7 China Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

9 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

12 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

