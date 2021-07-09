QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Emergency Lighting market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
This report studies the Emergency Lighting market. An emergency light is a battery-backed lighting device that switches on automatically when a building experiences a power outage. Emergency lights are standard in new commercial and high occupancy residential buildings, such as college dormitories. Most building codes require that they be installed in older buildings as well. China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Emergency Lighting market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Emergency Lighting . Market Analysis and Insights: Global Emergency Lighting Market The global Emergency Lighting market size is projected to reach US$ 9064.4 million by 2027, from US$ 5645.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Emergency Lighting Market are Studied: Philips, Schneider, MPN, Acuity Brands, Ventilux, Eaton, ZFE, Hubbell, ABB, Mule, LINERGY, Legrand, Clevertronics, Emerson, STAHL, Notlicht, Olympia electronics, Zhongshan AKT, RZB
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Emergency Lighting market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Self-Contained Power System, Central Power System, Hybrid Power System
Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industry
TOC
1 Emergency Lighting Market Overview
1.1 Emergency Lighting Product Overview
1.2 Emergency Lighting Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Self-Contained Power System
1.2.2 Central Power System
1.2.3 Hybrid Power System
1.3 Global Emergency Lighting Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Emergency Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Emergency Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Emergency Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Emergency Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Emergency Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Emergency Lighting Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Emergency Lighting Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Emergency Lighting Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Emergency Lighting Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Emergency Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Emergency Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Emergency Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Emergency Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Emergency Lighting as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Emergency Lighting Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Emergency Lighting Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Emergency Lighting Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Emergency Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Emergency Lighting Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Emergency Lighting Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Emergency Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Emergency Lighting Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Emergency Lighting by Application
4.1 Emergency Lighting Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Industry
4.2 Global Emergency Lighting Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Emergency Lighting Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Emergency Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Emergency Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Emergency Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Emergency Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Emergency Lighting by Country
5.1 North America Emergency Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Emergency Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Emergency Lighting by Country
6.1 Europe Emergency Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Emergency Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Emergency Lighting by Country
8.1 Latin America Emergency Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Emergency Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Emergency Lighting by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Emergency Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Emergency Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Emergency Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Emergency Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Emergency Lighting Business
10.1 Philips
10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.1.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Philips Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Philips Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.1.5 Philips Recent Development
10.2 Schneider
10.2.1 Schneider Corporation Information
10.2.2 Schneider Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Schneider Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Schneider Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.2.5 Schneider Recent Development
10.3 MPN
10.3.1 MPN Corporation Information
10.3.2 MPN Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 MPN Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 MPN Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.3.5 MPN Recent Development
10.4 Acuity Brands
10.4.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information
10.4.2 Acuity Brands Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Acuity Brands Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Acuity Brands Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.4.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development
10.5 Ventilux
10.5.1 Ventilux Corporation Information
10.5.2 Ventilux Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Ventilux Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Ventilux Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.5.5 Ventilux Recent Development
10.6 Eaton
10.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information
10.6.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Eaton Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Eaton Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.6.5 Eaton Recent Development
10.7 ZFE
10.7.1 ZFE Corporation Information
10.7.2 ZFE Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 ZFE Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 ZFE Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.7.5 ZFE Recent Development
10.8 Hubbell
10.8.1 Hubbell Corporation Information
10.8.2 Hubbell Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Hubbell Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Hubbell Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.8.5 Hubbell Recent Development
10.9 ABB
10.9.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.9.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 ABB Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 ABB Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.9.5 ABB Recent Development
10.10 Mule
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Emergency Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Mule Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Mule Recent Development
10.11 LINERGY
10.11.1 LINERGY Corporation Information
10.11.2 LINERGY Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 LINERGY Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 LINERGY Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.11.5 LINERGY Recent Development
10.12 Legrand
10.12.1 Legrand Corporation Information
10.12.2 Legrand Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Legrand Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Legrand Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.12.5 Legrand Recent Development
10.13 Clevertronics
10.13.1 Clevertronics Corporation Information
10.13.2 Clevertronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Clevertronics Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Clevertronics Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.13.5 Clevertronics Recent Development
10.14 Emerson
10.14.1 Emerson Corporation Information
10.14.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Emerson Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Emerson Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.14.5 Emerson Recent Development
10.15 STAHL
10.15.1 STAHL Corporation Information
10.15.2 STAHL Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 STAHL Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 STAHL Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.15.5 STAHL Recent Development
10.16 Notlicht
10.16.1 Notlicht Corporation Information
10.16.2 Notlicht Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Notlicht Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Notlicht Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.16.5 Notlicht Recent Development
10.17 Olympia electronics
10.17.1 Olympia electronics Corporation Information
10.17.2 Olympia electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Olympia electronics Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Olympia electronics Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.17.5 Olympia electronics Recent Development
10.18 Zhongshan AKT
10.18.1 Zhongshan AKT Corporation Information
10.18.2 Zhongshan AKT Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Zhongshan AKT Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Zhongshan AKT Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.18.5 Zhongshan AKT Recent Development
10.19 RZB
10.19.1 RZB Corporation Information
10.19.2 RZB Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 RZB Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 RZB Emergency Lighting Products Offered
10.19.5 RZB Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Emergency Lighting Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Emergency Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Emergency Lighting Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Emergency Lighting Distributors
12.3 Emergency Lighting Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
