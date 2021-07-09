Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 19760 Million By 2027, From US$ 7051 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 16.6% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) has become an important and essential IP that adds flexibility to electronic products and helps accelerate time-to-market. UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) offers state-of-the-art embedded non-volatile solutions to meet a variety of embedded system applications. High quality embedded non-volatile memories (eFuse, eOTP, eMTP, eE2 PROM and eFlash) can be used for trimming, redundancy, data encryption, ID, coding and programming. There are many types of eNVM available in the market, differentiated by their endurance. For example, eFlash, eE2 PROM and eMTP can be programmed multiple times, whereas eOTP and eFuse can only be programmed once. eE2 PROM has excellent endurance among these five solutions, but the trade-off is larger macro size within high density memory. To leverage density and cost, eFlash and eE2 PROM are recommended for those high density NVM applications such smart card, SIM card, MCU, etc. On the other hand, eMTP and eOTP can be recommended for medium density NVM applications such PMIC and display driver IC. For lower density eNVM requirements in general purpose applications, eFuse is suggested. Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) key players include TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC (Incl. Fujitsu), SMIC, Samsung, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 80%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, eFlash is the largest segment, with a share over 44%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Electronics, followed by Telecommunications, Automotive, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market The global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) market size is projected to reach US$ 19760 million by 2027, from US$ 7051 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market are Studied: TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC (Incl. Fujitsu), SMIC, Samsung, HHGrace, TowerJazz, Microchip Technology, TI
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: eFlash, eE2PROM, eOTP/eMTP, eFRAM, eMRAM, Others
Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, IoT, Telecommunications, Automotive, Others
TOC
1 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Overview
1.1 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Product Overview
1.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 eFlash
1.2.2 eE2PROM
1.2.3 eOTP/eMTP
1.2.4 eFRAM
1.2.5 eMRAM
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) by Application
4.1 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Consumer Electronics
4.1.2 IoT
4.1.3 Telecommunications
4.1.4 Automotive
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) by Country
5.1 North America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) by Country
6.1 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) by Country
8.1 Latin America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Business
10.1 TSMC
10.1.1 TSMC Corporation Information
10.1.2 TSMC Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 TSMC Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 TSMC Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered
10.1.5 TSMC Recent Development
10.2 GlobalFoundries
10.2.1 GlobalFoundries Corporation Information
10.2.2 GlobalFoundries Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 GlobalFoundries Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 GlobalFoundries Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered
10.2.5 GlobalFoundries Recent Development
10.3 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu)
10.3.1 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) Corporation Information
10.3.2 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered
10.3.5 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) Recent Development
10.4 SMIC
10.4.1 SMIC Corporation Information
10.4.2 SMIC Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 SMIC Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 SMIC Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered
10.4.5 SMIC Recent Development
10.5 Samsung
10.5.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.5.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Samsung Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Samsung Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered
10.5.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.6 HHGrace
10.6.1 HHGrace Corporation Information
10.6.2 HHGrace Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 HHGrace Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 HHGrace Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered
10.6.5 HHGrace Recent Development
10.7 TowerJazz
10.7.1 TowerJazz Corporation Information
10.7.2 TowerJazz Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 TowerJazz Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 TowerJazz Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered
10.7.5 TowerJazz Recent Development
10.8 Microchip Technology
10.8.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information
10.8.2 Microchip Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Microchip Technology Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Microchip Technology Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered
10.8.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development
10.9 TI
10.9.1 TI Corporation Information
10.9.2 TI Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 TI Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 TI Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered
10.9.5 TI Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Distributors
12.3 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
