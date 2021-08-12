Global Electric Dump Truck Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Efficient Drivetrains, Komatsu, BYD

“Los Angeles, United States, Aug 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Electric Dump Truck Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Electric Dump Truck market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Electric Dump Truck market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Electric Dump Truck market.

The research report on the global Electric Dump Truck market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Electric Dump Truck market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Electric Dump Truck research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Electric Dump Truck market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Electric Dump Truck market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Electric Dump Truck market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Electric Dump Truck Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Electric Dump Truck market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Electric Dump Truck market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Electric Dump Truck Market Leading Players

Efficient Drivetrains, Komatsu, BYD, Wrightspeed, Renault & Groupe Delanchy, Tesla, Daimler, Nikola Motor Company

Electric Dump Truck Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Electric Dump Truck market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Electric Dump Truck market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Electric Dump Truck Segmentation by Product

Standard Dump Trucks, Off-Road Dump Trucks, Transfer Dump Trucks, Side Dump Trucks

Electric Dump Truck Segmentation by Application

Mining, Construction, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Electric Dump Truck market?

How will the global Electric Dump Truck market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Electric Dump Truck market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Electric Dump Truck market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Electric Dump Truck market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Dump Truck Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Standard Dump Trucks

1.2.3 Off-Road Dump Trucks

1.2.4 Transfer Dump Trucks

1.2.5 Side Dump Trucks

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Mining

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Electric Dump Truck Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Electric Dump Truck, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Electric Dump Truck Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Electric Dump Truck Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Electric Dump Truck Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Electric Dump Truck Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Electric Dump Truck Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Dump Truck Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electric Dump Truck Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electric Dump Truck Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Electric Dump Truck Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Electric Dump Truck Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Dump Truck Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electric Dump Truck Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Dump Truck Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Electric Dump Truck Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electric Dump Truck Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electric Dump Truck Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electric Dump Truck Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Dump Truck Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Dump Truck Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Dump Truck Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electric Dump Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Dump Truck Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Dump Truck Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electric Dump Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Dump Truck Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Electric Dump Truck Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Electric Dump Truck Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Dump Truck Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Dump Truck Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Dump Truck Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Electric Dump Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Electric Dump Truck Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Electric Dump Truck Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Electric Dump Truck Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Electric Dump Truck Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Electric Dump Truck Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Electric Dump Truck Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Electric Dump Truck Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Electric Dump Truck Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Electric Dump Truck Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Electric Dump Truck Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Electric Dump Truck Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Electric Dump Truck Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Electric Dump Truck Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Electric Dump Truck Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Electric Dump Truck Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Electric Dump Truck Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Electric Dump Truck Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Electric Dump Truck Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Electric Dump Truck Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Electric Dump Truck Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Electric Dump Truck Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Electric Dump Truck Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Dump Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Electric Dump Truck Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electric Dump Truck Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Electric Dump Truck Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Dump Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Dump Truck Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Dump Truck Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Dump Truck Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Electric Dump Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Electric Dump Truck Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Electric Dump Truck Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Electric Dump Truck Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Dump Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Electric Dump Truck Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Dump Truck Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Dump Truck Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Dump Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Dump Truck Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Dump Truck Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Dump Truck Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Efficient Drivetrains

12.1.1 Efficient Drivetrains Corporation Information

12.1.2 Efficient Drivetrains Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Efficient Drivetrains Electric Dump Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Efficient Drivetrains Electric Dump Truck Products Offered

12.1.5 Efficient Drivetrains Recent Development

12.2 Komatsu

12.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Komatsu Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Komatsu Electric Dump Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Komatsu Electric Dump Truck Products Offered

12.2.5 Komatsu Recent Development

12.3 BYD

12.3.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.3.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BYD Electric Dump Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BYD Electric Dump Truck Products Offered

12.3.5 BYD Recent Development

12.4 Wrightspeed

12.4.1 Wrightspeed Corporation Information

12.4.2 Wrightspeed Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wrightspeed Electric Dump Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Wrightspeed Electric Dump Truck Products Offered

12.4.5 Wrightspeed Recent Development

12.5 Renault & Groupe Delanchy

12.5.1 Renault & Groupe Delanchy Corporation Information

12.5.2 Renault & Groupe Delanchy Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Renault & Groupe Delanchy Electric Dump Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Renault & Groupe Delanchy Electric Dump Truck Products Offered

12.5.5 Renault & Groupe Delanchy Recent Development

12.6 Tesla

12.6.1 Tesla Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Tesla Electric Dump Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tesla Electric Dump Truck Products Offered

12.6.5 Tesla Recent Development

12.7 Daimler

12.7.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.7.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Daimler Electric Dump Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Daimler Electric Dump Truck Products Offered

12.7.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.8 Nikola Motor Company

12.8.1 Nikola Motor Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nikola Motor Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nikola Motor Company Electric Dump Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nikola Motor Company Electric Dump Truck Products Offered

12.8.5 Nikola Motor Company Recent Development

13.1 Electric Dump Truck Industry Trends

13.2 Electric Dump Truck Market Drivers

13.3 Electric Dump Truck Market Challenges

13.4 Electric Dump Truck Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Electric Dump Truck Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer