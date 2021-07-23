Global eGRC market: Technological Innovations in 2021|IBM, Microsoft, SAp

Global eGRC Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global eGRC market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

Global eGRC Market: Segmentation

The global market for eGRC is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global eGRC Market Competition by Players :

IBM, Microsoft, SAp, SAS, Oracle, Bwise, FIS, Wolters Kluwer, Metricstream, Thomson Reuters, EMC (A Dell Company)

Global eGRC Sales and Revenue by Product Type Segments

Audit Management, Compliance Management, Risk Management, Policy Management, Incident Management, Others eGRC

Global eGRC Sales and Revenue by Application Segments

Finance, IT, Legal, Operations

Global eGRC Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global eGRC market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global eGRC Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global eGRC market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global eGRC Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global eGRC market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

TOC :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global eGRC Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Audit Management

1.2.3 Compliance Management

1.2.4 Risk Management

1.2.5 Policy Management

1.2.6 Incident Management

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global eGRC Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Finance

1.3.3 IT

1.3.4 Legal

1.3.5 Operations

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global eGRC Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 eGRC Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 eGRC Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 eGRC Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 eGRC Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 eGRC Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 eGRC Market Trends

2.3.2 eGRC Market Drivers

2.3.3 eGRC Market Challenges

2.3.4 eGRC Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top eGRC Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top eGRC Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global eGRC Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global eGRC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by eGRC Revenue

3.4 Global eGRC Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global eGRC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by eGRC Revenue in 2020

3.5 eGRC Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players eGRC Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into eGRC Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 eGRC Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global eGRC Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global eGRC Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 eGRC Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global eGRC Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global eGRC Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America eGRC Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America eGRC Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America eGRC Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America eGRC Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America eGRC Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America eGRC Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America eGRC Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America eGRC Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America eGRC Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America eGRC Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America eGRC Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America eGRC Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe eGRC Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe eGRC Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe eGRC Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe eGRC Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe eGRC Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe eGRC Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe eGRC Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe eGRC Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe eGRC Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe eGRC Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe eGRC Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe eGRC Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific eGRC Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America eGRC Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America eGRC Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa eGRC Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM eGRC Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Microsoft

11.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.2.3 Microsoft eGRC Introduction

11.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.3 SAp

11.3.1 SAp Company Details

11.3.2 SAp Business Overview

11.3.3 SAp eGRC Introduction

11.3.4 SAp Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 SAp Recent Development

11.4 SAS

11.4.1 SAS Company Details

11.4.2 SAS Business Overview

11.4.3 SAS eGRC Introduction

11.4.4 SAS Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 SAS Recent Development

11.5 Oracle

11.5.1 Oracle Company Details

11.5.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.5.3 Oracle eGRC Introduction

11.5.4 Oracle Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.6 Bwise

11.6.1 Bwise Company Details

11.6.2 Bwise Business Overview

11.6.3 Bwise eGRC Introduction

11.6.4 Bwise Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Bwise Recent Development

11.7 FIS

11.7.1 FIS Company Details

11.7.2 FIS Business Overview

11.7.3 FIS eGRC Introduction

11.7.4 FIS Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 FIS Recent Development

11.8 Wolters Kluwer

11.8.1 Wolters Kluwer Company Details

11.8.2 Wolters Kluwer Business Overview

11.8.3 Wolters Kluwer eGRC Introduction

11.8.4 Wolters Kluwer Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Wolters Kluwer Recent Development

11.9 Metricstream

11.9.1 Metricstream Company Details

11.9.2 Metricstream Business Overview

11.9.3 Metricstream eGRC Introduction

11.9.4 Metricstream Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Metricstream Recent Development

11.10 Thomson Reuters

11.10.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details

11.10.2 Thomson Reuters Business Overview

11.10.3 Thomson Reuters eGRC Introduction

11.10.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development

11.11 EMC (A Dell Company)

11.11.1 EMC (A Dell Company) Company Details

11.11.2 EMC (A Dell Company) Business Overview

11.11.3 EMC (A Dell Company) eGRC Introduction

11.11.4 EMC (A Dell Company) Revenue in eGRC Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 EMC (A Dell Company) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

