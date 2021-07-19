QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Eco-friendly Cable market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

An Eco-friendly Cable or eco-cable is an environmentally-benign electric wire/cable that uses environmentally-friendly materials and materials with a reduced environmental impact. It is also called an “EM electric wire/cable”. Top three players occupy for over 35% market share in 2018. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Eco-friendly Cable Market The global Eco-friendly Cable market size is projected to reach US$ 1775.6 million by 2027, from US$ 1105.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Eco-friendly Cable Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Eco-friendly Cable Market are Studied: Fujikura, Hitachi, Furukawa Electric, Nexans, Prysmian Group, Alpha Wire, Oki Electric Cable, Kuramo Electric, Shikoku Cable, JMACS Japan Co.,Ltd

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Eco-friendly Cable market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Polyethylene Based, Polypropylene Based and Others, By type，polyethylene based is the major used type, with over 93% market share in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Communication, Petrochemicals, Manufacturing, Others, By application, communication is the largest segment, with market share of about 45.7% in 2018.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Eco-friendly Cable industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Eco-friendly Cable trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Eco-friendly Cable developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Eco-friendly Cable industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Eco-friendly Cable Market Overview

1.1 Eco-friendly Cable Product Overview

1.2 Eco-friendly Cable Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyethylene Based

1.2.2 Polypropylene Based and Others

1.3 Global Eco-friendly Cable Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Cable Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Eco-friendly Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Eco-friendly Cable Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Eco-friendly Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Eco-friendly Cable Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Eco-friendly Cable Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Eco-friendly Cable Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Eco-friendly Cable Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Eco-friendly Cable Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Eco-friendly Cable Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Eco-friendly Cable Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Eco-friendly Cable as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Eco-friendly Cable Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Eco-friendly Cable Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Eco-friendly Cable Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Eco-friendly Cable Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Eco-friendly Cable Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Eco-friendly Cable by Application

4.1 Eco-friendly Cable Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Communication

4.1.2 Petrochemicals

4.1.3 Manufacturing

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Cable Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Eco-friendly Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Eco-friendly Cable Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Eco-friendly Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Eco-friendly Cable by Country

5.1 North America Eco-friendly Cable Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Eco-friendly Cable Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Eco-friendly Cable by Country

6.1 Europe Eco-friendly Cable Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Eco-friendly Cable Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly Cable by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly Cable Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly Cable Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Eco-friendly Cable by Country

8.1 Latin America Eco-friendly Cable Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Eco-friendly Cable Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Cable by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Cable Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Cable Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Cable Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Eco-friendly Cable Business

10.1 Fujikura

10.1.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fujikura Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Fujikura Eco-friendly Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Fujikura Eco-friendly Cable Products Offered

10.1.5 Fujikura Recent Development

10.2 Hitachi

10.2.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Hitachi Eco-friendly Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hitachi Eco-friendly Cable Products Offered

10.2.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.3 Furukawa Electric

10.3.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Furukawa Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Furukawa Electric Eco-friendly Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Furukawa Electric Eco-friendly Cable Products Offered

10.3.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development

10.4 Nexans

10.4.1 Nexans Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nexans Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nexans Eco-friendly Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nexans Eco-friendly Cable Products Offered

10.4.5 Nexans Recent Development

10.5 Prysmian Group

10.5.1 Prysmian Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Prysmian Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Prysmian Group Eco-friendly Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Prysmian Group Eco-friendly Cable Products Offered

10.5.5 Prysmian Group Recent Development

10.6 Alpha Wire

10.6.1 Alpha Wire Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alpha Wire Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Alpha Wire Eco-friendly Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Alpha Wire Eco-friendly Cable Products Offered

10.6.5 Alpha Wire Recent Development

10.7 Oki Electric Cable

10.7.1 Oki Electric Cable Corporation Information

10.7.2 Oki Electric Cable Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Oki Electric Cable Eco-friendly Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Oki Electric Cable Eco-friendly Cable Products Offered

10.7.5 Oki Electric Cable Recent Development

10.8 Kuramo Electric

10.8.1 Kuramo Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kuramo Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kuramo Electric Eco-friendly Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kuramo Electric Eco-friendly Cable Products Offered

10.8.5 Kuramo Electric Recent Development

10.9 Shikoku Cable

10.9.1 Shikoku Cable Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shikoku Cable Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shikoku Cable Eco-friendly Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shikoku Cable Eco-friendly Cable Products Offered

10.9.5 Shikoku Cable Recent Development

10.10 JMACS Japan Co.,Ltd

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Eco-friendly Cable Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 JMACS Japan Co.,Ltd Eco-friendly Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 JMACS Japan Co.,Ltd Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Eco-friendly Cable Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Eco-friendly Cable Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Eco-friendly Cable Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Eco-friendly Cable Distributors

12.3 Eco-friendly Cable Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

