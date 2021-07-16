QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Disaster Recovery Services market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Disaster Recovery Services Market The research report studies the Disaster Recovery Services market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Disaster Recovery Services market size is projected to reach US$ 33620 million by 2027, from US$ 7888.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Disaster Recovery Services Market are Studied: Microsoft, Iland, Sungard, IBM, Vmware, AWS, Zerto, Arcserve, Carbonite, Ekco, Quorum, Datto, Acronis, Recovery Point, TierPoint, Expedient, InterVision, Unitrends, Flexential, Webair, PhoenixNAP, BIOS ME, Infrascale

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Disaster Recovery Services market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Backup and Restore, Real-time Replication, Data Protection, Hosting Services, Others

Segmentation by Application: BFSI, IT, Government, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing, Others Global Disaster Recovery Services market: regional analysis,

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Disaster Recovery Services industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Disaster Recovery Services trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Disaster Recovery Services developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Disaster Recovery Services industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Disaster Recovery Services

1.1 Disaster Recovery Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Disaster Recovery Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Disaster Recovery Services Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Disaster Recovery Services Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Disaster Recovery Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Disaster Recovery Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Disaster Recovery Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Disaster Recovery Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Disaster Recovery Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Disaster Recovery Services Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Disaster Recovery Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Disaster Recovery Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Disaster Recovery Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Backup and Restore

2.5 Real-time Replication

2.6 Data Protection

2.7 Hosting Services

2.8 Others 3 Disaster Recovery Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Disaster Recovery Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Disaster Recovery Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 IT

3.6 Government

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Industrial & Manufacturing

3.9 Others 4 Disaster Recovery Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Disaster Recovery Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Disaster Recovery Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Disaster Recovery Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Disaster Recovery Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Microsoft

5.1.1 Microsoft Profile

5.1.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.1.3 Microsoft Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Microsoft Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.2 Iland

5.2.1 Iland Profile

5.2.2 Iland Main Business

5.2.3 Iland Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Iland Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Iland Recent Developments

5.3 Sungard

5.3.1 Sungard Profile

5.3.2 Sungard Main Business

5.3.3 Sungard Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Sungard Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.4 IBM

5.4.1 IBM Profile

5.4.2 IBM Main Business

5.4.3 IBM Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.5 Vmware

5.5.1 Vmware Profile

5.5.2 Vmware Main Business

5.5.3 Vmware Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Vmware Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Vmware Recent Developments

5.6 AWS

5.6.1 AWS Profile

5.6.2 AWS Main Business

5.6.3 AWS Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 AWS Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 AWS Recent Developments

5.7 Zerto

5.7.1 Zerto Profile

5.7.2 Zerto Main Business

5.7.3 Zerto Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Zerto Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Zerto Recent Developments

5.8 Arcserve

5.8.1 Arcserve Profile

5.8.2 Arcserve Main Business

5.8.3 Arcserve Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Arcserve Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Arcserve Recent Developments

5.9 Carbonite

5.9.1 Carbonite Profile

5.9.2 Carbonite Main Business

5.9.3 Carbonite Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Carbonite Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Carbonite Recent Developments

5.10 Ekco

5.10.1 Ekco Profile

5.10.2 Ekco Main Business

5.10.3 Ekco Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Ekco Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Ekco Recent Developments

5.11 Quorum

5.11.1 Quorum Profile

5.11.2 Quorum Main Business

5.11.3 Quorum Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Quorum Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Quorum Recent Developments

5.12 Datto

5.12.1 Datto Profile

5.12.2 Datto Main Business

5.12.3 Datto Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Datto Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Datto Recent Developments

5.13 Acronis

5.13.1 Acronis Profile

5.13.2 Acronis Main Business

5.13.3 Acronis Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Acronis Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Acronis Recent Developments

5.14 Recovery Point

5.14.1 Recovery Point Profile

5.14.2 Recovery Point Main Business

5.14.3 Recovery Point Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Recovery Point Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Recovery Point Recent Developments

5.15 TierPoint

5.15.1 TierPoint Profile

5.15.2 TierPoint Main Business

5.15.3 TierPoint Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 TierPoint Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 TierPoint Recent Developments

5.16 Expedient

5.16.1 Expedient Profile

5.16.2 Expedient Main Business

5.16.3 Expedient Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Expedient Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Expedient Recent Developments

5.17 InterVision

5.17.1 InterVision Profile

5.17.2 InterVision Main Business

5.17.3 InterVision Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 InterVision Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 InterVision Recent Developments

5.18 Unitrends

5.18.1 Unitrends Profile

5.18.2 Unitrends Main Business

5.18.3 Unitrends Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Unitrends Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Unitrends Recent Developments

5.19 Flexential

5.19.1 Flexential Profile

5.19.2 Flexential Main Business

5.19.3 Flexential Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Flexential Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Flexential Recent Developments

5.20 Webair

5.20.1 Webair Profile

5.20.2 Webair Main Business

5.20.3 Webair Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Webair Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Webair Recent Developments

5.21 PhoenixNAP

5.21.1 PhoenixNAP Profile

5.21.2 PhoenixNAP Main Business

5.21.3 PhoenixNAP Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 PhoenixNAP Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 PhoenixNAP Recent Developments

5.22 BIOS ME

5.22.1 BIOS ME Profile

5.22.2 BIOS ME Main Business

5.22.3 BIOS ME Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 BIOS ME Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 BIOS ME Recent Developments

5.23 Infrascale

5.23.1 Infrascale Profile

5.23.2 Infrascale Main Business

5.23.3 Infrascale Disaster Recovery Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Infrascale Disaster Recovery Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Infrascale Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Disaster Recovery Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Disaster Recovery Services Industry Trends

11.2 Disaster Recovery Services Market Drivers

11.3 Disaster Recovery Services Market Challenges

11.4 Disaster Recovery Services Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

