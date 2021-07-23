Global Digital Oilfield market:Reliable Market Size & Share Estimates for 2021|Benchmarking, Schlumberger, Weatherford

Global Digital Oilfield Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global Digital Oilfield market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

Global Digital Oilfield Market: Segmentation

The global market for Digital Oilfield is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global Digital Oilfield Market Competition by Players :

Benchmarking, Schlumberger, Weatherford, BHGe, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, ABB, Emerson, Rockwell, Siemens, Honeywell, Kongsberg, IHS Markit, CGg, Digi International, Pason, Redline, EDg, OleumtecH, Petrolink, Katalyst

Global Digital Oilfield Sales and Revenue by Product Type Segments

Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Others Digital Oilfield

Global Digital Oilfield Sales and Revenue by Application Segments

Onshore, Offshore

Global Digital Oilfield Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global Digital Oilfield market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Digital Oilfield Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global Digital Oilfield market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global Digital Oilfield Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Digital Oilfield market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

TOC :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Oilfield Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Reservoir Optimization

1.2.3 Drilling Optimization

1.2.4 Production Optimization

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Oilfield Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Oilfield Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Digital Oilfield Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Oilfield Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Digital Oilfield Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Digital Oilfield Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Digital Oilfield Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Digital Oilfield Market Trends

2.3.2 Digital Oilfield Market Drivers

2.3.3 Digital Oilfield Market Challenges

2.3.4 Digital Oilfield Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Oilfield Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Oilfield Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Digital Oilfield Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Digital Oilfield Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Oilfield Revenue

3.4 Global Digital Oilfield Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Digital Oilfield Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Oilfield Revenue in 2020

3.5 Digital Oilfield Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Digital Oilfield Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Digital Oilfield Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Digital Oilfield Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Digital Oilfield Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Digital Oilfield Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Digital Oilfield Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Digital Oilfield Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Digital Oilfield Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Benchmarking

11.1.1 Benchmarking Company Details

11.1.2 Benchmarking Business Overview

11.1.3 Benchmarking Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.1.4 Benchmarking Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Benchmarking Recent Development

11.2 Schlumberger

11.2.1 Schlumberger Company Details

11.2.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

11.2.3 Schlumberger Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.2.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

11.3 Weatherford

11.3.1 Weatherford Company Details

11.3.2 Weatherford Business Overview

11.3.3 Weatherford Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.3.4 Weatherford Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Weatherford Recent Development

11.4 BHGe

11.4.1 BHGe Company Details

11.4.2 BHGe Business Overview

11.4.3 BHGe Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.4.4 BHGe Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 BHGe Recent Development

11.5 Halliburton

11.5.1 Halliburton Company Details

11.5.2 Halliburton Business Overview

11.5.3 Halliburton Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.5.4 Halliburton Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Halliburton Recent Development

11.6 National Oilwell Varco

11.6.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details

11.6.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview

11.6.3 National Oilwell Varco Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.6.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

11.7 ABB

11.7.1 ABB Company Details

11.7.2 ABB Business Overview

11.7.3 ABB Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.7.4 ABB Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 ABB Recent Development

11.8 Emerson

11.8.1 Emerson Company Details

11.8.2 Emerson Business Overview

11.8.3 Emerson Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.8.4 Emerson Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Emerson Recent Development

11.9 Rockwell

11.9.1 Rockwell Company Details

11.9.2 Rockwell Business Overview

11.9.3 Rockwell Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.9.4 Rockwell Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Rockwell Recent Development

11.10 Siemens

11.10.1 Siemens Company Details

11.10.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.10.3 Siemens Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.10.4 Siemens Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.11 Honeywell

11.11.1 Honeywell Company Details

11.11.2 Honeywell Business Overview

11.11.3 Honeywell Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.11.4 Honeywell Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Honeywell Recent Development

11.12 Kongsberg

11.12.1 Kongsberg Company Details

11.12.2 Kongsberg Business Overview

11.12.3 Kongsberg Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.12.4 Kongsberg Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Kongsberg Recent Development

11.13 IHS Markit

11.13.1 IHS Markit Company Details

11.13.2 IHS Markit Business Overview

11.13.3 IHS Markit Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.13.4 IHS Markit Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 IHS Markit Recent Development

11.14 CGg

11.14.1 CGg Company Details

11.14.2 CGg Business Overview

11.14.3 CGg Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.14.4 CGg Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 CGg Recent Development

11.15 Digi International

11.15.1 Digi International Company Details

11.15.2 Digi International Business Overview

11.15.3 Digi International Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.15.4 Digi International Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Digi International Recent Development

11.16 Pason

11.16.1 Pason Company Details

11.16.2 Pason Business Overview

11.16.3 Pason Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.16.4 Pason Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Pason Recent Development

11.17 Redline

11.17.1 Redline Company Details

11.17.2 Redline Business Overview

11.17.3 Redline Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.17.4 Redline Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Redline Recent Development

11.18 EDg

11.18.1 EDg Company Details

11.18.2 EDg Business Overview

11.18.3 EDg Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.18.4 EDg Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 EDg Recent Development

11.18 OleumtecH

.1 OleumtecH Company Details

.2 OleumtecH Business Overview

.3 OleumtecH Digital Oilfield Introduction

.4 OleumtecH Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

.5 OleumtecH Recent Development

11.20 Petrolink

11.20.1 Petrolink Company Details

11.20.2 Petrolink Business Overview

11.20.3 Petrolink Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.20.4 Petrolink Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Petrolink Recent Development

11.21 Katalyst

11.21.1 Katalyst Company Details

11.21.2 Katalyst Business Overview

11.21.3 Katalyst Digital Oilfield Introduction

11.21.4 Katalyst Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Katalyst Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us