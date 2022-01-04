Global Digital Ink Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027| Sun Chemical, Inx International Ink, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., JK Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global Digital Ink Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The Digital Ink report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Digital Ink market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Digital Ink market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Digital Ink Market Research Report:Sun Chemical, Inx International Ink, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., JK Group, Nazdar Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Marabu, Sensient Imaging Technologies, Nutec Digital Ink, Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd., Dupont, Torrecid, Siegwerk, Spgprints, Huntsman Corporation, Dip-Tech, Kornit Digital, Avery Dennison, Wikoff Color Corporation, Independent Ink, Cabot Corporation, Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd., Megasign, Esmalglass – Itaca Group, Braden Sutphin Ink Company

Global Digital Ink Market by Type:Solvent-based, Water-based, UV-cured, Others

Global Digital Ink Market by Application:Advertising & Promotion, Ceramic Tiles Printing, Clothing & Household Textiles, Packaging, Publication, Glass Printing, Others

The global market for Digital Ink is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the Digital Ink Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the Digital Ink Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Digital Ink market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Digital Ink market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Digital Ink market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global Digital Ink market?

2. How will the global Digital Ink market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Digital Ink market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global Digital Ink market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global Digital Ink market throughout the forecast period?

1 Digital Ink Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Ink

1.2 Digital Ink Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Ink Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Solvent-based

1.2.3 Water-based

1.2.4 UV-cured

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Digital Ink Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Ink Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Advertising & Promotion

1.3.3 Ceramic Tiles Printing

1.3.4 Clothing & Household Textiles

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Publication

1.3.7 Glass Printing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Digital Ink Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Digital Ink Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Digital Ink Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Digital Ink Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Digital Ink Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Digital Ink Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Digital Ink Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Digital Ink Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Ink Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Digital Ink Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Digital Ink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Digital Ink Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Digital Ink Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Digital Ink Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Digital Ink Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Digital Ink Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Digital Ink Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Digital Ink Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Digital Ink Production

3.4.1 North America Digital Ink Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Digital Ink Production

3.5.1 Europe Digital Ink Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Digital Ink Production

3.6.1 China Digital Ink Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Digital Ink Production

3.7.1 Japan Digital Ink Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Digital Ink Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Digital Ink Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Digital Ink Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Digital Ink Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Digital Ink Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Digital Ink Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Ink Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Digital Ink Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Digital Ink Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Digital Ink Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Digital Ink Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Digital Ink Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Digital Ink Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sun Chemical

7.1.1 Sun Chemical Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sun Chemical Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sun Chemical Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sun Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sun Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Inx International Ink

7.2.1 Inx International Ink Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.2.2 Inx International Ink Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Inx International Ink Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Inx International Ink Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Inx International Ink Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.

7.3.1 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.3.2 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 JK Group

7.4.1 JK Group Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.4.2 JK Group Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.4.3 JK Group Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 JK Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 JK Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nazdar Company

7.5.1 Nazdar Company Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nazdar Company Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nazdar Company Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nazdar Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nazdar Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

7.6.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Marabu

7.7.1 Marabu Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.7.2 Marabu Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Marabu Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Marabu Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Marabu Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sensient Imaging Technologies

7.8.1 Sensient Imaging Technologies Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sensient Imaging Technologies Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sensient Imaging Technologies Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sensient Imaging Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sensient Imaging Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nutec Digital Ink

7.9.1 Nutec Digital Ink Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nutec Digital Ink Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nutec Digital Ink Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Nutec Digital Ink Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nutec Digital Ink Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.

7.10.1 Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd. Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd. Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd. Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Dupont

7.11.1 Dupont Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.11.2 Dupont Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Dupont Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Dupont Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Dupont Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Torrecid

7.12.1 Torrecid Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.12.2 Torrecid Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Torrecid Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Torrecid Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Torrecid Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Siegwerk

7.13.1 Siegwerk Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.13.2 Siegwerk Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Siegwerk Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Siegwerk Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Siegwerk Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Spgprints

7.14.1 Spgprints Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.14.2 Spgprints Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Spgprints Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Spgprints Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Spgprints Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Huntsman Corporation

7.15.1 Huntsman Corporation Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.15.2 Huntsman Corporation Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Huntsman Corporation Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Huntsman Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Dip-Tech

7.16.1 Dip-Tech Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dip-Tech Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Dip-Tech Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Dip-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Dip-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Kornit Digital

7.17.1 Kornit Digital Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kornit Digital Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Kornit Digital Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Kornit Digital Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Kornit Digital Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Avery Dennison

7.18.1 Avery Dennison Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.18.2 Avery Dennison Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Avery Dennison Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Avery Dennison Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Wikoff Color Corporation

7.19.1 Wikoff Color Corporation Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.19.2 Wikoff Color Corporation Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Wikoff Color Corporation Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Wikoff Color Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Wikoff Color Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Independent Ink

7.20.1 Independent Ink Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.20.2 Independent Ink Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Independent Ink Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Independent Ink Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Independent Ink Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Cabot Corporation

7.21.1 Cabot Corporation Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.21.2 Cabot Corporation Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Cabot Corporation Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Cabot Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Cabot Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.

7.22.1 Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd. Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.22.2 Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd. Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd. Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Megasign

7.23.1 Megasign Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.23.2 Megasign Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Megasign Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Megasign Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Megasign Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Esmalglass – Itaca Group

7.24.1 Esmalglass – Itaca Group Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.24.2 Esmalglass – Itaca Group Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Esmalglass – Itaca Group Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Esmalglass – Itaca Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Esmalglass – Itaca Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Braden Sutphin Ink Company

7.25.1 Braden Sutphin Ink Company Digital Ink Corporation Information

7.25.2 Braden Sutphin Ink Company Digital Ink Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Braden Sutphin Ink Company Digital Ink Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Braden Sutphin Ink Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Braden Sutphin Ink Company Recent Developments/Updates

8 Digital Ink Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Digital Ink Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Digital Ink

8.4 Digital Ink Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Digital Ink Distributors List

9.3 Digital Ink Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Digital Ink Industry Trends

10.2 Digital Ink Growth Drivers

10.3 Digital Ink Market Challenges

10.4 Digital Ink Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Digital Ink by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Digital Ink Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Digital Ink Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Digital Ink Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Digital Ink Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Digital Ink

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Digital Ink by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Digital Ink by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Digital Ink by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Digital Ink by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Digital Ink by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Digital Ink by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Digital Ink by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Digital Ink by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

