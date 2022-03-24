Global Digital Farming Solution Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2022-2028| BAYER ,Netafim ,BASF

Los Angeles, United States: The global Digital Farming Solution market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Digital Farming Solution market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Digital Farming Solution Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Digital Farming Solution market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Digital Farming Solution market.

Leading players of the global Digital Farming Solution market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Digital Farming Solution market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Digital Farming Solution market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Digital Farming Solution market.

Digital Farming Solution Market Leading Players

BAYER, Netafim, BASF, Yara, L3Harris, Wipro, Farmers Edge, Xarvio, TIBBO, DTN, CropX, Prolim, Infosys

Digital Farming Solution Segmentation by Product

Crop Nutrition Solutions, Smart Irrigation, Digital Supply Chain, Others Digital Farming Solution

Digital Farming Solution Segmentation by Application

Farmland and Farms, Agricultural Cooperatives, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Digital Farming Solution market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Digital Farming Solution market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Digital Farming Solution market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Digital Farming Solution market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Digital Farming Solution market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Digital Farming Solution market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Farming Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Crop Nutrition Solutions

1.2.3 Smart Irrigation

1.2.4 Digital Supply Chain

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Farming Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Farmland and Farms

1.3.3 Agricultural Cooperatives

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Farming Solution Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Digital Farming Solution Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Digital Farming Solution Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Digital Farming Solution Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Digital Farming Solution Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Digital Farming Solution Industry Trends

2.3.2 Digital Farming Solution Market Drivers

2.3.3 Digital Farming Solution Market Challenges

2.3.4 Digital Farming Solution Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Farming Solution Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Farming Solution Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Digital Farming Solution Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Farming Solution Revenue

3.4 Global Digital Farming Solution Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Digital Farming Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Farming Solution Revenue in 2021

3.5 Digital Farming Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Digital Farming Solution Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Digital Farming Solution Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Digital Farming Solution Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Digital Farming Solution Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Digital Farming Solution Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Digital Farming Solution Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Digital Farming Solution Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Digital Farming Solution Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Solution Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 BAYER

11.1.1 BAYER Company Details

11.1.2 BAYER Business Overview

11.1.3 BAYER Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.1.4 BAYER Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 BAYER Recent Developments

11.2 Netafim

11.2.1 Netafim Company Details

11.2.2 Netafim Business Overview

11.2.3 Netafim Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.2.4 Netafim Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Netafim Recent Developments

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 BASF Company Details

11.3.2 BASF Business Overview

11.3.3 BASF Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.3.4 BASF Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 BASF Recent Developments

11.4 Yara

11.4.1 Yara Company Details

11.4.2 Yara Business Overview

11.4.3 Yara Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.4.4 Yara Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Yara Recent Developments

11.5 L3Harris

11.5.1 L3Harris Company Details

11.5.2 L3Harris Business Overview

11.5.3 L3Harris Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.5.4 L3Harris Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 L3Harris Recent Developments

11.6 Wipro

11.6.1 Wipro Company Details

11.6.2 Wipro Business Overview

11.6.3 Wipro Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.6.4 Wipro Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Wipro Recent Developments

11.7 Farmers Edge

11.7.1 Farmers Edge Company Details

11.7.2 Farmers Edge Business Overview

11.7.3 Farmers Edge Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.7.4 Farmers Edge Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Farmers Edge Recent Developments

11.8 Xarvio

11.8.1 Xarvio Company Details

11.8.2 Xarvio Business Overview

11.8.3 Xarvio Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.8.4 Xarvio Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Xarvio Recent Developments

11.9 TIBBO

11.9.1 TIBBO Company Details

11.9.2 TIBBO Business Overview

11.9.3 TIBBO Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.9.4 TIBBO Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 TIBBO Recent Developments

11.10 DTN

11.10.1 DTN Company Details

11.10.2 DTN Business Overview

11.10.3 DTN Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.10.4 DTN Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 DTN Recent Developments

11.11 CropX

11.11.1 CropX Company Details

11.11.2 CropX Business Overview

11.11.3 CropX Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.11.4 CropX Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 CropX Recent Developments

11.12 Prolim

11.12.1 Prolim Company Details

11.12.2 Prolim Business Overview

11.12.3 Prolim Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.12.4 Prolim Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Prolim Recent Developments

11.13 Infosys

11.13.1 Infosys Company Details

11.13.2 Infosys Business Overview

11.13.3 Infosys Digital Farming Solution Introduction

11.13.4 Infosys Revenue in Digital Farming Solution Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Infosys Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

