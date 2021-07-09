QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Detonator market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A detonator, frequently a blasting cap, is a device used to trigger an explosive device. Global Detonator key players include Yunnan Civil Explosive, Orica, CNIGC, Dyno Nobel/IPL, MAXAM, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%. EMEA is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by USA and China, both have a share over 40% percent. In terms of product, Shock Tube Detonator s is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Coal Mines, followed by Metal Mines. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Detonator Market The global Detonator market size is projected to reach US$ 723.3 million by 2027, from US$ 798.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -1.4% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Detonator Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Detonator Market are Studied: Yunnan Civil Explosive, Orica, CNIGC, Dyno Nobel/IPL, MAXAM, Huhua, Nanling Civil Explosive, Poly Permanent Union Holding, Sichuan Yahua, Leiming Kehua, IDEAL, Gezhouba Explosive, Sasol, AEL, ENAEX, EPC e, BME Mining, NOF, AUSTIN
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Detonator market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Industrial Electric Detonators, Shock Tube Detonators, Others
Segmentation by Application: Coal Mines, Metal Mines, Non-metal Mines, Railway or Road, Hydraulic & Hydropower, Others
