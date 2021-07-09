QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Detonator market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A detonator, frequently a blasting cap, is a device used to trigger an explosive device. Global Detonator key players include Yunnan Civil Explosive, Orica, CNIGC, Dyno Nobel/IPL, MAXAM, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%. EMEA is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by USA and China, both have a share over 40% percent. In terms of product, Shock Tube Detonator s is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Coal Mines, followed by Metal Mines. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Detonator Market The global Detonator market size is projected to reach US$ 723.3 million by 2027, from US$ 798.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -1.4% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Detonator Market are Studied: Yunnan Civil Explosive, Orica, CNIGC, Dyno Nobel/IPL, MAXAM, Huhua, Nanling Civil Explosive, Poly Permanent Union Holding, Sichuan Yahua, Leiming Kehua, IDEAL, Gezhouba Explosive, Sasol, AEL, ENAEX, EPC e, BME Mining, NOF, AUSTIN

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Detonator market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Industrial Electric Detonators, Shock Tube Detonators, Others

Segmentation by Application: Coal Mines, Metal Mines, Non-metal Mines, Railway or Road, Hydraulic & Hydropower, Others

TOC

1 Detonator Market Overview

1.1 Detonator Product Overview

1.2 Detonator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Electric Detonators

1.2.2 Shock Tube Detonators

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Detonator Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Detonator Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Detonator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Detonator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Detonator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Detonator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Detonator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Detonator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Detonator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Detonator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Detonator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Detonator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Detonator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Detonator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Detonator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Detonator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Detonator Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Detonator Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Detonator Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Detonator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Detonator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Detonator Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Detonator Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Detonator as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Detonator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Detonator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Detonator Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Detonator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Detonator Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Detonator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Detonator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Detonator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Detonator Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Detonator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Detonator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Detonator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Detonator by Application

4.1 Detonator Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Coal Mines

4.1.2 Metal Mines

4.1.3 Non-metal Mines

4.1.4 Railway or Road

4.1.5 Hydraulic & Hydropower

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Detonator Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Detonator Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Detonator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Detonator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Detonator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Detonator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Detonator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Detonator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Detonator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Detonator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Detonator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Detonator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Detonator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Detonator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Detonator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Detonator by Country

5.1 North America Detonator Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Detonator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Detonator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Detonator Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Detonator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Detonator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Detonator by Country

6.1 Europe Detonator Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Detonator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Detonator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Detonator Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Detonator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Detonator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Detonator by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Detonator Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Detonator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Detonator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Detonator Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Detonator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Detonator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Detonator by Country

8.1 Latin America Detonator Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Detonator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Detonator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Detonator Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Detonator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Detonator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Detonator by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Detonator Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Detonator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Detonator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Detonator Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Detonator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Detonator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Detonator Business

10.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive

10.1.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive Detonator Products Offered

10.1.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive Recent Development

10.2 Orica

10.2.1 Orica Corporation Information

10.2.2 Orica Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Orica Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Orica Detonator Products Offered

10.2.5 Orica Recent Development

10.3 CNIGC

10.3.1 CNIGC Corporation Information

10.3.2 CNIGC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 CNIGC Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 CNIGC Detonator Products Offered

10.3.5 CNIGC Recent Development

10.4 Dyno Nobel/IPL

10.4.1 Dyno Nobel/IPL Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dyno Nobel/IPL Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dyno Nobel/IPL Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dyno Nobel/IPL Detonator Products Offered

10.4.5 Dyno Nobel/IPL Recent Development

10.5 MAXAM

10.5.1 MAXAM Corporation Information

10.5.2 MAXAM Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MAXAM Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 MAXAM Detonator Products Offered

10.5.5 MAXAM Recent Development

10.6 Huhua

10.6.1 Huhua Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huhua Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Huhua Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Huhua Detonator Products Offered

10.6.5 Huhua Recent Development

10.7 Nanling Civil Explosive

10.7.1 Nanling Civil Explosive Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nanling Civil Explosive Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nanling Civil Explosive Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nanling Civil Explosive Detonator Products Offered

10.7.5 Nanling Civil Explosive Recent Development

10.8 Poly Permanent Union Holding

10.8.1 Poly Permanent Union Holding Corporation Information

10.8.2 Poly Permanent Union Holding Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Poly Permanent Union Holding Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Poly Permanent Union Holding Detonator Products Offered

10.8.5 Poly Permanent Union Holding Recent Development

10.9 Sichuan Yahua

10.9.1 Sichuan Yahua Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sichuan Yahua Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sichuan Yahua Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sichuan Yahua Detonator Products Offered

10.9.5 Sichuan Yahua Recent Development

10.10 Leiming Kehua

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Detonator Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Leiming Kehua Detonator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Leiming Kehua Recent Development

10.11 IDEAL

10.11.1 IDEAL Corporation Information

10.11.2 IDEAL Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 IDEAL Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 IDEAL Detonator Products Offered

10.11.5 IDEAL Recent Development

10.12 Gezhouba Explosive

10.12.1 Gezhouba Explosive Corporation Information

10.12.2 Gezhouba Explosive Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Gezhouba Explosive Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Gezhouba Explosive Detonator Products Offered

10.12.5 Gezhouba Explosive Recent Development

10.13 Sasol

10.13.1 Sasol Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sasol Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sasol Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sasol Detonator Products Offered

10.13.5 Sasol Recent Development

10.14 AEL

10.14.1 AEL Corporation Information

10.14.2 AEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 AEL Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 AEL Detonator Products Offered

10.14.5 AEL Recent Development

10.15 ENAEX

10.15.1 ENAEX Corporation Information

10.15.2 ENAEX Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ENAEX Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ENAEX Detonator Products Offered

10.15.5 ENAEX Recent Development

10.16 EPC e

10.16.1 EPC e Corporation Information

10.16.2 EPC e Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 EPC e Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 EPC e Detonator Products Offered

10.16.5 EPC e Recent Development

10.17 BME Mining

10.17.1 BME Mining Corporation Information

10.17.2 BME Mining Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 BME Mining Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 BME Mining Detonator Products Offered

10.17.5 BME Mining Recent Development

10.18 NOF

10.18.1 NOF Corporation Information

10.18.2 NOF Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 NOF Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 NOF Detonator Products Offered

10.18.5 NOF Recent Development

10.19 AUSTIN

10.19.1 AUSTIN Corporation Information

10.19.2 AUSTIN Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 AUSTIN Detonator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 AUSTIN Detonator Products Offered

10.19.5 AUSTIN Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Detonator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Detonator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Detonator Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Detonator Distributors

12.3 Detonator Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us