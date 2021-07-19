QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Dehydrated Alfalfa market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Dehydrated alfalfa is produced through a process that involves the collection of green alfalfa, mechanical preparation and drying by forced ventilation. Dehydrated Alfalfa could be fundamentally categorized into Dehydrated Alfalfa Bales and Dehydrated Alfalfa Pellets, by type. In 2019, Dehydrated Alfalfa Bales accounted for a major share of 75% the global Dehydrated Alfalfa market, while Dehydrated Alfalfa Pellets occupied about 22% of the market share. In 2019, global Dehydrated Alfalfa market was led by Europe with a market share of over 42%, which makes Europe the largest consumption region of Dehydrated Alfalfa . Listed behind was Asia-Pacific, which accounted for about 10% of market share. Daily Cow Feed is the major application of Dehydrated Alfalfa , which occupied over 40% of the Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market The global Dehydrated Alfalfa market size is projected to reach US$ 1251.4 million by 2027, from US$ 1090.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Dehydrated Alfalfa Market are Studied: Luzeal, Alfeed, Nafosa, Agroquivir, Ansó Alfalfas, Grupo Enhol, Gruppo Carli, So.Pr.E.D., AJD Agro, INAMOSA, AGROINTERURB, Forte, LaBudde Group, Summit Forage Products, ARCO Dehydrating

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Dehydrated Alfalfa market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Dehydrated Alfalfa Bales, Dehydrated Alfalfa Pellets

Segmentation by Application: Dairy Cow Feed, Beef Cattle and Sheep Feed, Horse Feed, Camel Feed

TOC

1 Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Overview

1.1 Dehydrated Alfalfa Product Overview

1.2 Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dehydrated Alfalfa Bales

1.2.2 Dehydrated Alfalfa Pellets

1.3 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Dehydrated Alfalfa Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Dehydrated Alfalfa Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Dehydrated Alfalfa Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Dehydrated Alfalfa as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dehydrated Alfalfa Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Dehydrated Alfalfa Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Dehydrated Alfalfa Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa by Application

4.1 Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Dairy Cow Feed

4.1.2 Beef Cattle and Sheep Feed

4.1.3 Horse Feed

4.1.4 Camel Feed

4.2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Dehydrated Alfalfa by Country

5.1 North America Dehydrated Alfalfa Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Dehydrated Alfalfa Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Dehydrated Alfalfa by Country

6.1 Europe Dehydrated Alfalfa Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Dehydrated Alfalfa Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Dehydrated Alfalfa by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Dehydrated Alfalfa Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Dehydrated Alfalfa Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Dehydrated Alfalfa by Country

8.1 Latin America Dehydrated Alfalfa Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Dehydrated Alfalfa Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Alfalfa by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Alfalfa Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Alfalfa Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dehydrated Alfalfa Business

10.1 Luzeal

10.1.1 Luzeal Corporation Information

10.1.2 Luzeal Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Luzeal Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Luzeal Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.1.5 Luzeal Recent Development

10.2 Alfeed

10.2.1 Alfeed Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alfeed Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Alfeed Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Alfeed Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.2.5 Alfeed Recent Development

10.3 Nafosa

10.3.1 Nafosa Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nafosa Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nafosa Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nafosa Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.3.5 Nafosa Recent Development

10.4 Agroquivir

10.4.1 Agroquivir Corporation Information

10.4.2 Agroquivir Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Agroquivir Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Agroquivir Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.4.5 Agroquivir Recent Development

10.5 Ansó Alfalfas

10.5.1 Ansó Alfalfas Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ansó Alfalfas Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ansó Alfalfas Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ansó Alfalfas Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.5.5 Ansó Alfalfas Recent Development

10.6 Grupo Enhol

10.6.1 Grupo Enhol Corporation Information

10.6.2 Grupo Enhol Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Grupo Enhol Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Grupo Enhol Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.6.5 Grupo Enhol Recent Development

10.7 Gruppo Carli

10.7.1 Gruppo Carli Corporation Information

10.7.2 Gruppo Carli Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Gruppo Carli Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Gruppo Carli Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.7.5 Gruppo Carli Recent Development

10.8 So.Pr.E.D.

10.8.1 So.Pr.E.D. Corporation Information

10.8.2 So.Pr.E.D. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 So.Pr.E.D. Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 So.Pr.E.D. Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.8.5 So.Pr.E.D. Recent Development

10.9 AJD Agro

10.9.1 AJD Agro Corporation Information

10.9.2 AJD Agro Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 AJD Agro Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 AJD Agro Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.9.5 AJD Agro Recent Development

10.10 INAMOSA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Dehydrated Alfalfa Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 INAMOSA Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 INAMOSA Recent Development

10.11 AGROINTERURB

10.11.1 AGROINTERURB Corporation Information

10.11.2 AGROINTERURB Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 AGROINTERURB Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 AGROINTERURB Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.11.5 AGROINTERURB Recent Development

10.12 Forte

10.12.1 Forte Corporation Information

10.12.2 Forte Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Forte Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Forte Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.12.5 Forte Recent Development

10.13 LaBudde Group

10.13.1 LaBudde Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 LaBudde Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 LaBudde Group Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 LaBudde Group Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.13.5 LaBudde Group Recent Development

10.14 Summit Forage Products

10.14.1 Summit Forage Products Corporation Information

10.14.2 Summit Forage Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Summit Forage Products Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Summit Forage Products Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.14.5 Summit Forage Products Recent Development

10.15 ARCO Dehydrating

10.15.1 ARCO Dehydrating Corporation Information

10.15.2 ARCO Dehydrating Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ARCO Dehydrating Dehydrated Alfalfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ARCO Dehydrating Dehydrated Alfalfa Products Offered

10.15.5 ARCO Dehydrating Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Dehydrated Alfalfa Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Dehydrated Alfalfa Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Dehydrated Alfalfa Distributors

12.3 Dehydrated Alfalfa Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

