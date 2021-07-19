QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Dehydrated Alfalfa market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Dehydrated alfalfa is produced through a process that involves the collection of green alfalfa, mechanical preparation and drying by forced ventilation. Dehydrated Alfalfa could be fundamentally categorized into Dehydrated Alfalfa Bales and Dehydrated Alfalfa Pellets, by type. In 2019, Dehydrated Alfalfa Bales accounted for a major share of 75% the global Dehydrated Alfalfa market, while Dehydrated Alfalfa Pellets occupied about 22% of the market share. In 2019, global Dehydrated Alfalfa market was led by Europe with a market share of over 42%, which makes Europe the largest consumption region of Dehydrated Alfalfa . Listed behind was Asia-Pacific, which accounted for about 10% of market share. Daily Cow Feed is the major application of Dehydrated Alfalfa , which occupied over 40% of the Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market The global Dehydrated Alfalfa market size is projected to reach US$ 1251.4 million by 2027, from US$ 1090.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Dehydrated Alfalfa Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Dehydrated Alfalfa Market are Studied: Luzeal, Alfeed, Nafosa, Agroquivir, Ansó Alfalfas, Grupo Enhol, Gruppo Carli, So.Pr.E.D., AJD Agro, INAMOSA, AGROINTERURB, Forte, LaBudde Group, Summit Forage Products, ARCO Dehydrating
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Dehydrated Alfalfa market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Dehydrated Alfalfa Bales, Dehydrated Alfalfa Pellets
Segmentation by Application: Dairy Cow Feed, Beef Cattle and Sheep Feed, Horse Feed, Camel Feed
