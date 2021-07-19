QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market The research report studies the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market size is projected to reach US$ 20760 million by 2027, from US$ 4357.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market are Studied: Cisco Systems, International Business Machine (IBM), Intel, NortonLifeLock (Symantec), Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Extreme Networks, Netscout Systems, Procera Networks(Sandvine), Viavi Solutions, Allot Communications, Bivio Networks, Cpacket Networks, Enea

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Standalone DPI, Integrated DPI

Segmentation by Application: Government, Internet Service Provider, Enterprises, Education, Others Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market: regional analysis,

TOC

1 Market Overview of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI)

1.1 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Overview

1.1.1 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Product Scope

1.1.2 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Standalone DPI

2.5 Integrated DPI 3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Government

3.5 Internet Service Provider

3.6 Enterprises

3.7 Education

3.8 Others 4 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cisco Systems

5.1.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.1.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Cisco Systems Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cisco Systems Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments

5.2 International Business Machine (IBM)

5.2.1 International Business Machine (IBM) Profile

5.2.2 International Business Machine (IBM) Main Business

5.2.3 International Business Machine (IBM) Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 International Business Machine (IBM) Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 International Business Machine (IBM) Recent Developments

5.3 Intel

5.3.1 Intel Profile

5.3.2 Intel Main Business

5.3.3 Intel Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Intel Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 NortonLifeLock (Symantec) Recent Developments

5.4 NortonLifeLock (Symantec)

5.4.1 NortonLifeLock (Symantec) Profile

5.4.2 NortonLifeLock (Symantec) Main Business

5.4.3 NortonLifeLock (Symantec) Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 NortonLifeLock (Symantec) Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 NortonLifeLock (Symantec) Recent Developments

5.5 Palo Alto Networks

5.5.1 Palo Alto Networks Profile

5.5.2 Palo Alto Networks Main Business

5.5.3 Palo Alto Networks Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Palo Alto Networks Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Developments

5.6 Check Point Software Technologies

5.6.1 Check Point Software Technologies Profile

5.6.2 Check Point Software Technologies Main Business

5.6.3 Check Point Software Technologies Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Check Point Software Technologies Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Developments

5.7 Extreme Networks

5.7.1 Extreme Networks Profile

5.7.2 Extreme Networks Main Business

5.7.3 Extreme Networks Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Extreme Networks Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Extreme Networks Recent Developments

5.8 Netscout Systems

5.8.1 Netscout Systems Profile

5.8.2 Netscout Systems Main Business

5.8.3 Netscout Systems Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Netscout Systems Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Netscout Systems Recent Developments

5.9 Procera Networks(Sandvine)

5.9.1 Procera Networks(Sandvine) Profile

5.9.2 Procera Networks(Sandvine) Main Business

5.9.3 Procera Networks(Sandvine) Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Procera Networks(Sandvine) Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Procera Networks(Sandvine) Recent Developments

5.10 Viavi Solutions

5.10.1 Viavi Solutions Profile

5.10.2 Viavi Solutions Main Business

5.10.3 Viavi Solutions Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Viavi Solutions Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Viavi Solutions Recent Developments

5.11 Allot Communications

5.11.1 Allot Communications Profile

5.11.2 Allot Communications Main Business

5.11.3 Allot Communications Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Allot Communications Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Allot Communications Recent Developments

5.12 Bivio Networks

5.12.1 Bivio Networks Profile

5.12.2 Bivio Networks Main Business

5.12.3 Bivio Networks Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Bivio Networks Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Bivio Networks Recent Developments

5.13 Cpacket Networks

5.13.1 Cpacket Networks Profile

5.13.2 Cpacket Networks Main Business

5.13.3 Cpacket Networks Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Cpacket Networks Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Cpacket Networks Recent Developments

5.14 Enea

5.14.1 Enea Profile

5.14.2 Enea Main Business

5.14.3 Enea Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Enea Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Enea Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Dynamics

11.1 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Industry Trends

11.2 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Drivers

11.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Challenges

11.4 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us