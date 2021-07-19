QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global DDGS market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Distillers grains are a cereal byproduct of the distillation process.Brewer’s spent grain usually refers to barley produced as a byproduct of brewing, while distillers grains are a mix of corn, rice and other grains.There are two main sources of these grains. The traditional sources were from brewers. More recently, ethanol biofuel plants are a growing source. It is created in distilleries by drying mash, and is subsequently sold for a variety of purposes, usually as fodder for livestock (especially ruminants). Corn-based distillers grains from the ethanol industry are commonly sold as a high protein livestock feed that increases efficiency and lowers the risk of subacute acidosis in beef cattle.Recently, studies indicate that dried distillers grains with solubles ( DDGS ) as a food source for human consumption may have some benefit in reducing heart disease risk. USA is in the dominating position of global DDGS market, with a market share of over 50% in 2019. The next two regions are China and Europe, which accounted for about 13% and 9% of global market. DDGS are widely used in the feed of various kinds of animals, such as ruminant, swine and poultry. The largest segment is Ruminant Feed, which occupied nearly 75% of the global market in 2019. Swine Feed and Poultry Feed took up about 12% and 6% of market share, respectively. Market Analysis and Insights: Global DDGS Market The global DDGS market size is projected to reach US$ 16050 million by 2027, from US$ 11250 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global DDGS Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of DDGS Market are Studied: POET, Archer-Daniel Midland, Valero, Pacific Ethanol, Green Plains Inc., Flint Hills Resources, COFCO Biochemical, SDIC Bio Jilin, CHS Inc, Greenfield Global, Jilin Fuel Alcohol, Alcogroup, CropEnergies, Pannonia Bio, Husky Energy, Ace Ethanol, Envien Group, Manildra Group, United Petroleum, Essentica

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the DDGS market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%), Premium Grade (Protein Content above 30%)

Segmentation by Application: Ruminant Feed, Swine Feed, Poultry Feed, Others

About Us