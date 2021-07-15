QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Daytime Running Lamp market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Daytime Running Lamp is an automotive lighting device, usually mounted in pairs on the front of a motor vehicle and constantly switched on while driving, to make the vehicle more easily recognized in the daytime. The effect is not to make the driver to see the road, but to let people know there is a car coming, so this lamp is not lighting, but a semaphore. Europe is the largest Daytime Running Lamp market with about 71% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 10% market share. The key players are Hella, Philips, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Osram, General Electric, Koito Manufacturing, Hyundai Mobis, ZKW Group, Ring Automotive, Bosma Group Europe, PIAA, Lumen, Fuch, JYJ, Canjing, Oulondun, YCL, Wincar Technology, Ditaier Auto Parts, YEATS, JXD, etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 49% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Daytime Running Lamp Market The global Daytime Running Lamp market size is projected to reach US$ 1637.4 million by 2027, from US$ 1415.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Daytime Running Lamp Market are Studied: Hella, Philips, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Osram, General Electric, Koito Manufacturing, Hyundai Mobis, ZKW Group, Ring Automotive, Bosma Group Europe, PIAA, Lumen, Fuch, JYJ, Canjing, Oulondun, YCL, Wincar Technology, Ditaier Auto Parts, YEATS, JXD

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Daytime Running Lamp market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Halogen Lamp, LED Lamp, Others

Segmentation by Application: Automobile Manufacture Industry, Automobile Aftermarket Industry

TOC

1 Daytime Running Lamp Market Overview

1.1 Daytime Running Lamp Product Overview

1.2 Daytime Running Lamp Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Halogen Lamp

1.2.2 LED Lamp

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Daytime Running Lamp Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Daytime Running Lamp Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Daytime Running Lamp Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Daytime Running Lamp Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Daytime Running Lamp Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Daytime Running Lamp Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Daytime Running Lamp Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Daytime Running Lamp as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Daytime Running Lamp Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Daytime Running Lamp Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Daytime Running Lamp Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Daytime Running Lamp by Application

4.1 Daytime Running Lamp Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile Manufacture Industry

4.1.2 Automobile Aftermarket Industry

4.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Daytime Running Lamp Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Daytime Running Lamp by Country

5.1 North America Daytime Running Lamp Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Daytime Running Lamp Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Daytime Running Lamp by Country

6.1 Europe Daytime Running Lamp Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Daytime Running Lamp Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Daytime Running Lamp by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Daytime Running Lamp Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Daytime Running Lamp Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Daytime Running Lamp by Country

8.1 Latin America Daytime Running Lamp Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Daytime Running Lamp Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Daytime Running Lamp by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Daytime Running Lamp Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Daytime Running Lamp Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Daytime Running Lamp Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Daytime Running Lamp Business

10.1 Hella

10.1.1 Hella Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hella Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hella Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hella Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.1.5 Hella Recent Development

10.2 Philips

10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Philips Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Philips Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.2.5 Philips Recent Development

10.3 Valeo

10.3.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Valeo Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Valeo Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.3.5 Valeo Recent Development

10.4 Magneti Marelli

10.4.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information

10.4.2 Magneti Marelli Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Magneti Marelli Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Magneti Marelli Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.4.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development

10.5 Osram

10.5.1 Osram Corporation Information

10.5.2 Osram Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Osram Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Osram Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.5.5 Osram Recent Development

10.6 General Electric

10.6.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 General Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 General Electric Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 General Electric Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.6.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.7 Koito Manufacturing

10.7.1 Koito Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.7.2 Koito Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Koito Manufacturing Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Koito Manufacturing Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.7.5 Koito Manufacturing Recent Development

10.8 Hyundai Mobis

10.8.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hyundai Mobis Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hyundai Mobis Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hyundai Mobis Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.8.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

10.9 ZKW Group

10.9.1 ZKW Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 ZKW Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ZKW Group Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ZKW Group Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.9.5 ZKW Group Recent Development

10.10 Ring Automotive

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Daytime Running Lamp Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ring Automotive Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ring Automotive Recent Development

10.11 Bosma Group Europe

10.11.1 Bosma Group Europe Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bosma Group Europe Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bosma Group Europe Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Bosma Group Europe Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.11.5 Bosma Group Europe Recent Development

10.12 PIAA

10.12.1 PIAA Corporation Information

10.12.2 PIAA Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 PIAA Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 PIAA Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.12.5 PIAA Recent Development

10.13 Lumen

10.13.1 Lumen Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lumen Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Lumen Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Lumen Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.13.5 Lumen Recent Development

10.14 Fuch

10.14.1 Fuch Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fuch Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Fuch Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Fuch Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.14.5 Fuch Recent Development

10.15 JYJ

10.15.1 JYJ Corporation Information

10.15.2 JYJ Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 JYJ Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 JYJ Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.15.5 JYJ Recent Development

10.16 Canjing

10.16.1 Canjing Corporation Information

10.16.2 Canjing Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Canjing Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Canjing Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.16.5 Canjing Recent Development

10.17 Oulondun

10.17.1 Oulondun Corporation Information

10.17.2 Oulondun Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Oulondun Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Oulondun Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.17.5 Oulondun Recent Development

10.18 YCL

10.18.1 YCL Corporation Information

10.18.2 YCL Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 YCL Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 YCL Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.18.5 YCL Recent Development

10.19 Wincar Technology

10.19.1 Wincar Technology Corporation Information

10.19.2 Wincar Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Wincar Technology Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Wincar Technology Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.19.5 Wincar Technology Recent Development

10.20 Ditaier Auto Parts

10.20.1 Ditaier Auto Parts Corporation Information

10.20.2 Ditaier Auto Parts Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Ditaier Auto Parts Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Ditaier Auto Parts Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.20.5 Ditaier Auto Parts Recent Development

10.21 YEATS

10.21.1 YEATS Corporation Information

10.21.2 YEATS Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 YEATS Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 YEATS Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.21.5 YEATS Recent Development

10.22 JXD

10.22.1 JXD Corporation Information

10.22.2 JXD Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 JXD Daytime Running Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 JXD Daytime Running Lamp Products Offered

10.22.5 JXD Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Daytime Running Lamp Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Daytime Running Lamp Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Daytime Running Lamp Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Daytime Running Lamp Distributors

12.3 Daytime Running Lamp Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

