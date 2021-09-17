Global Data Centre market: Current Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges|Oracle, IBM, NTT Communications

“

Los Angeles, United State,The Data Centre market research report added by QYResearch, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, Data Centre market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data Centre market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The Data Centre Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Data Centre market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Data Centre market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Data Centre market. The global Data Centre Market report is a beneficial source of perceptive data for a business approach. It presents the market overview with growth analysis together with historical & futuristic costs. Further identifies the revenue, specifications, company profile, demand and supply data.

Download Full PDF Template Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1436179/global-data-centre-market

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Oracle, IBM, NTT Communications, AWS, Google, Microsoft, …

Data Centre Breakdown Data by Type

In-House Data Center, Colocation, Wholesale Data Center, Dedicated Hosting, Managed Hosting, Shared Hosting

Data Centre Breakdown Data by Application

IT Company, BFSI, Educational Institution, Government, Others

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Data Centre market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Data Centre market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Data Centre status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Data Centre manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Centre :



History Year: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020– 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Data Centre market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1436179/global-data-centre-market

Why to purchase this report

The report would provide a comprehensive analysis on the current and future market trends

Analysis on both global, regional and country lever markets

Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the Data Centre market along with ranking analysis for the key players

Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market

Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Table of Content

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Data Centre Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Centre Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 In-House Data Center

1.4.3 Colocation

1.4.4 Wholesale Data Center

1.4.5 Dedicated Hosting

1.4.6 Managed Hosting

1.4.7 Shared Hosting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Centre Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 IT Company

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Educational Institution

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Data Centre Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Data Centre Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Centre Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Data Centre Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Data Centre Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Data Centre Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Data Centre Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Data Centre Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Data Centre Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Data Centre Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Data Centre Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Data Centre Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Data Centre Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Data Centre Revenue in 2019

3.3 Data Centre Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Data Centre Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Data Centre Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Data Centre Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Data Centre Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Data Centre Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Data Centre Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Data Centre Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Data Centre Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Data Centre Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Data Centre Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Data Centre Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Data Centre Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Data Centre Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Data Centre Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Data Centre Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Data Centre Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Data Centre Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Data Centre Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Data Centre Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Data Centre Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Data Centre Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Data Centre Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Data Centre Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Data Centre Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Data Centre Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Data Centre Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Data Centre Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Data Centre Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Data Centre Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Data Centre Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Data Centre Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Data Centre Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Data Centre Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Data Centre Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Data Centre Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Oracle

13.1.1 Oracle Company Details

13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Oracle Data Centre Introduction

13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.2 IBM

13.2.1 IBM Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 IBM Data Centre Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Recent Development

13.3 NTT Communications

13.3.1 NTT Communications Company Details

13.3.2 NTT Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 NTT Communications Data Centre Introduction

13.3.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 NTT Communications Recent Development

13.4 AWS

13.4.1 AWS Company Details

13.4.2 AWS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 AWS Data Centre Introduction

13.4.4 AWS Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 AWS Recent Development

13.5 Google

13.5.1 Google Company Details

13.5.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Google Data Centre Introduction

13.5.4 Google Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Google Recent Development

13.6 Microsoft

13.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.6.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Microsoft Data Centre Introduction

13.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

“