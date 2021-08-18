Global Dark Chocolate Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| Lindt & Sprungli, Mars, Mondelez International

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Dark Chocolate market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Dark Chocolate Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Dark Chocolate market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Dark Chocolate market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Dark Chocolate market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Dark Chocolate market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Dark Chocolate market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Dark Chocolate market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Dark Chocolate market.

Dark Chocolate Market Leading Players: , Lindt & Sprungli, Mars, Mondelez International, The Hershey Company, Godiva, Amano Artisan Chocolate, Divine Chocolate, Endangered Species Chocolate, Ferrero, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Nestle, Newman’s Own (No Limit), Nibmor, Praim Group, Ritter Sport, Scharffen Berger, Sugarpova, Theo Chocolate, Vivra Chocolate, Vosges

Product Type: Organic Dark Chocolate

Inorganic Dark Chocolate

By Application: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Dark Chocolate market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Dark Chocolate market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Dark Chocolate market?

• How will the global Dark Chocolate market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Dark Chocolate market?

Table of Contents

1 Dark Chocolate Market Overview

1.1 Dark Chocolate Product Overview

1.2 Dark Chocolate Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Organic Dark Chocolate

1.2.2 Inorganic Dark Chocolate

1.3 Global Dark Chocolate Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Dark Chocolate Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Dark Chocolate Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Dark Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Dark Chocolate Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Dark Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Dark Chocolate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Dark Chocolate Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Dark Chocolate Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Dark Chocolate Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Dark Chocolate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Dark Chocolate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dark Chocolate Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Dark Chocolate Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Dark Chocolate as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dark Chocolate Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Dark Chocolate Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Dark Chocolate Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Dark Chocolate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Dark Chocolate Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Dark Chocolate Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Dark Chocolate Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Dark Chocolate Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Dark Chocolate by Application

4.1 Dark Chocolate Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

4.1.2 Independent Retailers

4.1.3 Convenience Stores

4.1.4 Online Retailers

4.2 Global Dark Chocolate Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Dark Chocolate Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Dark Chocolate Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Dark Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Dark Chocolate Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Dark Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Dark Chocolate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Dark Chocolate by Country

5.1 North America Dark Chocolate Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Dark Chocolate Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Dark Chocolate by Country

6.1 Europe Dark Chocolate Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Dark Chocolate Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Dark Chocolate by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Dark Chocolate Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Dark Chocolate Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Dark Chocolate by Country

8.1 Latin America Dark Chocolate Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Dark Chocolate Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Dark Chocolate by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Dark Chocolate Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Dark Chocolate Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dark Chocolate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dark Chocolate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dark Chocolate Business

10.1 Lindt & Sprungli

10.1.1 Lindt & Sprungli Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lindt & Sprungli Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lindt & Sprungli Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lindt & Sprungli Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.1.5 Lindt & Sprungli Recent Development

10.2 Mars

10.2.1 Mars Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mars Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mars Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lindt & Sprungli Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.2.5 Mars Recent Development

10.3 Mondelez International

10.3.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mondelez International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mondelez International Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mondelez International Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.3.5 Mondelez International Recent Development

10.4 The Hershey Company

10.4.1 The Hershey Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 The Hershey Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 The Hershey Company Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 The Hershey Company Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.4.5 The Hershey Company Recent Development

10.5 Godiva

10.5.1 Godiva Corporation Information

10.5.2 Godiva Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Godiva Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Godiva Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.5.5 Godiva Recent Development

10.6 Amano Artisan Chocolate

10.6.1 Amano Artisan Chocolate Corporation Information

10.6.2 Amano Artisan Chocolate Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Amano Artisan Chocolate Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Amano Artisan Chocolate Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.6.5 Amano Artisan Chocolate Recent Development

10.7 Divine Chocolate

10.7.1 Divine Chocolate Corporation Information

10.7.2 Divine Chocolate Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Divine Chocolate Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Divine Chocolate Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.7.5 Divine Chocolate Recent Development

10.8 Endangered Species Chocolate

10.8.1 Endangered Species Chocolate Corporation Information

10.8.2 Endangered Species Chocolate Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Endangered Species Chocolate Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Endangered Species Chocolate Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.8.5 Endangered Species Chocolate Recent Development

10.9 Ferrero

10.9.1 Ferrero Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ferrero Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ferrero Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Ferrero Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.9.5 Ferrero Recent Development

10.10 Lake Champlain Chocolates

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Dark Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lake Champlain Chocolates Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lake Champlain Chocolates Recent Development

10.11 Nestle

10.11.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nestle Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nestle Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nestle Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.11.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.12 Newman’s Own (No Limit)

10.12.1 Newman’s Own (No Limit) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Newman’s Own (No Limit) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Newman’s Own (No Limit) Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Newman’s Own (No Limit) Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.12.5 Newman’s Own (No Limit) Recent Development

10.13 Nibmor

10.13.1 Nibmor Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nibmor Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Nibmor Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Nibmor Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.13.5 Nibmor Recent Development

10.14 Praim Group

10.14.1 Praim Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Praim Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Praim Group Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Praim Group Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.14.5 Praim Group Recent Development

10.15 Ritter Sport

10.15.1 Ritter Sport Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ritter Sport Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Ritter Sport Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Ritter Sport Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.15.5 Ritter Sport Recent Development

10.16 Scharffen Berger

10.16.1 Scharffen Berger Corporation Information

10.16.2 Scharffen Berger Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Scharffen Berger Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Scharffen Berger Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.16.5 Scharffen Berger Recent Development

10.17 Sugarpova

10.17.1 Sugarpova Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sugarpova Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Sugarpova Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Sugarpova Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.17.5 Sugarpova Recent Development

10.18 Theo Chocolate

10.18.1 Theo Chocolate Corporation Information

10.18.2 Theo Chocolate Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Theo Chocolate Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Theo Chocolate Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.18.5 Theo Chocolate Recent Development

10.19 Vivra Chocolate

10.19.1 Vivra Chocolate Corporation Information

10.19.2 Vivra Chocolate Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Vivra Chocolate Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Vivra Chocolate Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.19.5 Vivra Chocolate Recent Development

10.20 Vosges

10.20.1 Vosges Corporation Information

10.20.2 Vosges Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Vosges Dark Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Vosges Dark Chocolate Products Offered

10.20.5 Vosges Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Dark Chocolate Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Dark Chocolate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Dark Chocolate Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Dark Chocolate Distributors

12.3 Dark Chocolate Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

