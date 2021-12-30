Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Outlook, Growth Opportunity, Trends Analysis, Region and Forecast up to 2027| AZ spa, BEIER MACHINE TOOL WORKS, Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp. Corp. Ltd., Curtis Machine Tools Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The Cylindrical Grinding Machines report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Cylindrical Grinding Machines market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Cylindrical Grinding Machines market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Research Report:AZ spa, BEIER MACHINE TOOL WORKS, Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp. Corp. Ltd., Curtis Machine Tools Ltd., DANOBATGROUP, Doimak, Ecotech Machinery, Inc., EMAG GmbH & Co. KG, Ewag AG, GER Maquinas Herramienta S. L. U., GIORIA S.p.a., Gleason, ISOG Technology GmbH & Co. KG, JUNKER Maschinen, KAAST Machine Tools Inc., Kamatech S.r.l., KAPP, KELLENBERGER, KMT Precision Grinding, Knuth Machine Tools

Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market by Type:CNC, Manually-Controlled, PLC-Controlled

Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market by Application:Metal, Glass, Granite, Wood, Other

The global market for Cylindrical Grinding Machines is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Cylindrical Grinding Machines market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Cylindrical Grinding Machines market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Cylindrical Grinding Machines market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global Cylindrical Grinding Machines market?

2. How will the global Cylindrical Grinding Machines market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Cylindrical Grinding Machines market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global Cylindrical Grinding Machines market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global Cylindrical Grinding Machines market throughout the forecast period?

1 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cylindrical Grinding Machines

1.2 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 CNC

1.2.3 Manually-Controlled

1.2.4 PLC-Controlled

1.3 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Metal

1.3.3 Glass

1.3.4 Granite

1.3.5 Wood

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cylindrical Grinding Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cylindrical Grinding Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Cylindrical Grinding Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cylindrical Grinding Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cylindrical Grinding Machines Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production

3.4.1 North America Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production

3.5.1 Europe Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production

3.6.1 China Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production

3.7.1 Japan Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Cylindrical Grinding Machines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AZ spa

7.1.1 AZ spa Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.1.2 AZ spa Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AZ spa Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AZ spa Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AZ spa Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BEIER MACHINE TOOL WORKS

7.2.1 BEIER MACHINE TOOL WORKS Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.2.2 BEIER MACHINE TOOL WORKS Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BEIER MACHINE TOOL WORKS Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BEIER MACHINE TOOL WORKS Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BEIER MACHINE TOOL WORKS Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp. Corp. Ltd.

7.3.1 Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp. Corp. Ltd. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.3.2 Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp. Corp. Ltd. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp. Corp. Ltd. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp. Corp. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp. Corp. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Curtis Machine Tools Ltd.

7.4.1 Curtis Machine Tools Ltd. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.4.2 Curtis Machine Tools Ltd. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Curtis Machine Tools Ltd. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Curtis Machine Tools Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Curtis Machine Tools Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 DANOBATGROUP

7.5.1 DANOBATGROUP Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.5.2 DANOBATGROUP Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.5.3 DANOBATGROUP Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 DANOBATGROUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 DANOBATGROUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Doimak

7.6.1 Doimak Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.6.2 Doimak Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Doimak Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Doimak Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Doimak Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ecotech Machinery, Inc.

7.7.1 Ecotech Machinery, Inc. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ecotech Machinery, Inc. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ecotech Machinery, Inc. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ecotech Machinery, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ecotech Machinery, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 EMAG GmbH & Co. KG

7.8.1 EMAG GmbH & Co. KG Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.8.2 EMAG GmbH & Co. KG Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.8.3 EMAG GmbH & Co. KG Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 EMAG GmbH & Co. KG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 EMAG GmbH & Co. KG Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ewag AG

7.9.1 Ewag AG Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ewag AG Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ewag AG Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ewag AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ewag AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 GER Maquinas Herramienta S. L. U.

7.10.1 GER Maquinas Herramienta S. L. U. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.10.2 GER Maquinas Herramienta S. L. U. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.10.3 GER Maquinas Herramienta S. L. U. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 GER Maquinas Herramienta S. L. U. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 GER Maquinas Herramienta S. L. U. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 GIORIA S.p.a.

7.11.1 GIORIA S.p.a. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.11.2 GIORIA S.p.a. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.11.3 GIORIA S.p.a. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 GIORIA S.p.a. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 GIORIA S.p.a. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Gleason

7.12.1 Gleason Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.12.2 Gleason Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Gleason Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Gleason Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Gleason Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 ISOG Technology GmbH & Co. KG

7.13.1 ISOG Technology GmbH & Co. KG Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.13.2 ISOG Technology GmbH & Co. KG Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.13.3 ISOG Technology GmbH & Co. KG Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 ISOG Technology GmbH & Co. KG Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 ISOG Technology GmbH & Co. KG Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 JUNKER Maschinen

7.14.1 JUNKER Maschinen Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.14.2 JUNKER Maschinen Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.14.3 JUNKER Maschinen Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 JUNKER Maschinen Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 JUNKER Maschinen Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 KAAST Machine Tools Inc.

7.15.1 KAAST Machine Tools Inc. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.15.2 KAAST Machine Tools Inc. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.15.3 KAAST Machine Tools Inc. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 KAAST Machine Tools Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 KAAST Machine Tools Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Kamatech S.r.l.

7.16.1 Kamatech S.r.l. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kamatech S.r.l. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Kamatech S.r.l. Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Kamatech S.r.l. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Kamatech S.r.l. Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 KAPP

7.17.1 KAPP Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.17.2 KAPP Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.17.3 KAPP Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 KAPP Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 KAPP Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 KELLENBERGER

7.18.1 KELLENBERGER Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.18.2 KELLENBERGER Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.18.3 KELLENBERGER Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 KELLENBERGER Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 KELLENBERGER Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 KMT Precision Grinding

7.19.1 KMT Precision Grinding Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.19.2 KMT Precision Grinding Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.19.3 KMT Precision Grinding Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 KMT Precision Grinding Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 KMT Precision Grinding Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Knuth Machine Tools

7.20.1 Knuth Machine Tools Cylindrical Grinding Machines Corporation Information

7.20.2 Knuth Machine Tools Cylindrical Grinding Machines Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Knuth Machine Tools Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Knuth Machine Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Knuth Machine Tools Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cylindrical Grinding Machines

8.4 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Distributors List

9.3 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Industry Trends

10.2 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Growth Drivers

10.3 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Challenges

10.4 Cylindrical Grinding Machines Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cylindrical Grinding Machines by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Cylindrical Grinding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cylindrical Grinding Machines

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cylindrical Grinding Machines by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cylindrical Grinding Machines by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cylindrical Grinding Machines by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cylindrical Grinding Machines by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cylindrical Grinding Machines by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cylindrical Grinding Machines by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cylindrical Grinding Machines by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cylindrical Grinding Machines by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

