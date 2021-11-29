Global Custom Assays Market New Report Growth Drivers Challenges Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad, Roche Life Science

Complete study of the global Custom Assays market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Custom Assays industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Custom Assays production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Custom Assays market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Activity Assays, Competitive Assays, ELISA Assays, Screening Assays, Others Custom Assays Segment by Application Academic & Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Contract Research Organizations, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad, Roche Life Science, Fluidigm, Promega, Merck, GE Healthcare Lifescience, Cisbio, Biosensorix, ProeoGenix, Ethos Biosciences, Abzena, Agena Bioscience, Agilent, TissueMetrics, Eurofins Scientific, BioGenes GmbH, Eve Technologies, Quansys Bioscience

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Custom Assays Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Activity Assays

1.2.3 Competitive Assays

1.2.4 ELISA Assays

1.2.5 Screening Assays

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Custom Assays Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Academic & Research Institutes

1.3.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies

1.3.4 Diagnostic Centers

1.3.5 Contract Research Organizations

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Custom Assays Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Custom Assays Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Custom Assays Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Custom Assays Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Custom Assays Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Custom Assays Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Custom Assays Market Trends

2.3.2 Custom Assays Market Drivers

2.3.3 Custom Assays Market Challenges

2.3.4 Custom Assays Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Custom Assays Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Custom Assays Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Custom Assays Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Custom Assays Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Custom Assays Revenue

3.4 Global Custom Assays Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Custom Assays Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Custom Assays Revenue in 2020

3.5 Custom Assays Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Custom Assays Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Custom Assays Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Custom Assays Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Custom Assays Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Custom Assays Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Custom Assays Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Custom Assays Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Custom Assays Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Custom Assays Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Custom Assays Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Custom Assays Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Custom Assays Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Custom Assays Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Custom Assays Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Custom Assays Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Custom Assays Introduction

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11.2 Bio-Rad

11.2.1 Bio-Rad Company Details

11.2.2 Bio-Rad Business Overview

11.2.3 Bio-Rad Custom Assays Introduction

11.2.4 Bio-Rad Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Bio-Rad Recent Development

11.3 Roche Life Science

11.3.1 Roche Life Science Company Details

11.3.2 Roche Life Science Business Overview

11.3.3 Roche Life Science Custom Assays Introduction

11.3.4 Roche Life Science Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Roche Life Science Recent Development

11.4 Fluidigm

11.4.1 Fluidigm Company Details

11.4.2 Fluidigm Business Overview

11.4.3 Fluidigm Custom Assays Introduction

11.4.4 Fluidigm Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Fluidigm Recent Development

11.5 Promega

11.5.1 Promega Company Details

11.5.2 Promega Business Overview

11.5.3 Promega Custom Assays Introduction

11.5.4 Promega Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Promega Recent Development

11.6 Merck

11.6.1 Merck Company Details

11.6.2 Merck Business Overview

11.6.3 Merck Custom Assays Introduction

11.6.4 Merck Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Merck Recent Development

11.7 GE Healthcare Lifescience

11.7.1 GE Healthcare Lifescience Company Details

11.7.2 GE Healthcare Lifescience Business Overview

11.7.3 GE Healthcare Lifescience Custom Assays Introduction

11.7.4 GE Healthcare Lifescience Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 GE Healthcare Lifescience Recent Development

11.8 Cisbio

11.8.1 Cisbio Company Details

11.8.2 Cisbio Business Overview

11.8.3 Cisbio Custom Assays Introduction

11.8.4 Cisbio Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Cisbio Recent Development

11.9 Biosensorix

11.9.1 Biosensorix Company Details

11.9.2 Biosensorix Business Overview

11.9.3 Biosensorix Custom Assays Introduction

11.9.4 Biosensorix Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Biosensorix Recent Development

11.10 ProeoGenix

11.10.1 ProeoGenix Company Details

11.10.2 ProeoGenix Business Overview

11.10.3 ProeoGenix Custom Assays Introduction

11.10.4 ProeoGenix Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 ProeoGenix Recent Development

11.11 Ethos Biosciences

11.11.1 Ethos Biosciences Company Details

11.11.2 Ethos Biosciences Business Overview

11.11.3 Ethos Biosciences Custom Assays Introduction

11.11.4 Ethos Biosciences Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Ethos Biosciences Recent Development

11.12 Abzena

11.12.1 Abzena Company Details

11.12.2 Abzena Business Overview

11.12.3 Abzena Custom Assays Introduction

11.12.4 Abzena Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Abzena Recent Development

11.13 Agena Bioscience

11.13.1 Agena Bioscience Company Details

11.13.2 Agena Bioscience Business Overview

11.13.3 Agena Bioscience Custom Assays Introduction

11.13.4 Agena Bioscience Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Agena Bioscience Recent Development

11.14 Agilent

11.14.1 Agilent Company Details

11.14.2 Agilent Business Overview

11.14.3 Agilent Custom Assays Introduction

11.14.4 Agilent Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Agilent Recent Development

11.15 TissueMetrics

11.15.1 TissueMetrics Company Details

11.15.2 TissueMetrics Business Overview

11.15.3 TissueMetrics Custom Assays Introduction

11.15.4 TissueMetrics Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 TissueMetrics Recent Development

11.16 Eurofins Scientific

11.16.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

11.16.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

11.16.3 Eurofins Scientific Custom Assays Introduction

11.16.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

11.17 BioGenes GmbH

11.17.1 BioGenes GmbH Company Details

11.17.2 BioGenes GmbH Business Overview

11.17.3 BioGenes GmbH Custom Assays Introduction

11.17.4 BioGenes GmbH Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 BioGenes GmbH Recent Development

11.18 Eve Technologies

11.18.1 Eve Technologies Company Details

11.18.2 Eve Technologies Business Overview

11.18.3 Eve Technologies Custom Assays Introduction

11.18.4 Eve Technologies Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Eve Technologies Recent Development

11.19 Quansys Bioscience

11.19.1 Quansys Bioscience Company Details

11.19.2 Quansys Bioscience Business Overview

11.19.3 Quansys Bioscience Custom Assays Introduction

11.19.4 Quansys Bioscience Revenue in Custom Assays Business (2016-2021)

11.19.5 Quansys Bioscience Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

