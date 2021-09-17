Global Coupled Inductor market: Technological Innovations in 2021|TDK CORPORATION, ABB(Cooper Industries), DELTA ELECTRONICS

“

Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Coupled Inductor Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Coupled Inductor market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Coupled Inductor market. The different areas covered in the report are Coupled Inductor market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global Coupled Inductor Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global Coupled Inductor Market :

TDK CORPORATION, ABB(Cooper Industries), DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC., Wurth Elektronik Group, MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD, AVX CORPORATION, Ice Components, Inc., Pulse Electronics Corporation., TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

Leading key players of the global Coupled Inductor market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Coupled Inductor market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Coupled Inductor market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Coupled Inductor market.

Global Coupled Inductor Market Segmentation By Product :

Multilayer Type, Wire-winding Type, Thin-film Type, Others

Global Coupled Inductor Market Segmentation By Application :

Industrial, Automotive, Telecommunications, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Coupled Inductor Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that's the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Coupled Inductor Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Coupled Inductor market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Coupled Inductor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Coupled Inductor Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Multilayer Type

1.3.3 Wire-winding Type

1.3.4 Thin-film Type

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Coupled Inductor Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Industrial

1.4.3 Automotive

1.4.4 Telecommunications

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Coupled Inductor Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Coupled Inductor Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Coupled Inductor Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Coupled Inductor Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Coupled Inductor Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Coupled Inductor Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Coupled Inductor Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Coupled Inductor Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Coupled Inductor Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Coupled Inductor Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Coupled Inductor Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Coupled Inductor Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Coupled Inductor Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Coupled Inductor Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Coupled Inductor Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Coupled Inductor Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Coupled Inductor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Coupled Inductor as of 2019)

3.4 Global Coupled Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Coupled Inductor Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Coupled Inductor Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Coupled Inductor Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Coupled Inductor Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Coupled Inductor Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Coupled Inductor Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Coupled Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Coupled Inductor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Coupled Inductor Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Coupled Inductor Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Coupled Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Coupled Inductor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Coupled Inductor Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Coupled Inductor Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Coupled Inductor Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Coupled Inductor Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Coupled Inductor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Coupled Inductor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Coupled Inductor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Coupled Inductor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Coupled Inductor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Coupled Inductor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Coupled Inductor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Coupled Inductor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Coupled Inductor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Coupled Inductor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Coupled Inductor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Coupled Inductor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Coupled Inductor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Coupled Inductor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Coupled Inductor Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Coupled Inductor Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Coupled Inductor Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Coupled Inductor Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Coupled Inductor Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Coupled Inductor Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Coupled Inductor Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Coupled Inductor Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Coupled Inductor Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Coupled Inductor Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Coupled Inductor Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Coupled Inductor Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Coupled Inductor Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Coupled Inductor Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Coupled Inductor Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Coupled Inductor Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Coupled Inductor Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Coupled Inductor Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 TDK CORPORATION

8.1.1 TDK CORPORATION Corporation Information

8.1.2 TDK CORPORATION Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 TDK CORPORATION Coupled Inductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Coupled Inductor Products and Services

8.1.5 TDK CORPORATION SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 TDK CORPORATION Recent Developments

8.2 ABB(Cooper Industries)

8.2.1 ABB(Cooper Industries) Corporation Information

8.2.2 ABB(Cooper Industries) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 ABB(Cooper Industries) Coupled Inductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Coupled Inductor Products and Services

8.2.5 ABB(Cooper Industries) SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ABB(Cooper Industries) Recent Developments

8.3 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

8.3.1 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. Corporation Information

8.3.2 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. Coupled Inductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Coupled Inductor Products and Services

8.3.5 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. Recent Developments

8.4 Wurth Elektronik Group

8.4.1 Wurth Elektronik Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 Wurth Elektronik Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Wurth Elektronik Group Coupled Inductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Coupled Inductor Products and Services

8.4.5 Wurth Elektronik Group SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Wurth Elektronik Group Recent Developments

8.5 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD

8.5.1 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD Corporation Information

8.5.2 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD Coupled Inductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Coupled Inductor Products and Services

8.5.5 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD Recent Developments

8.6 AVX CORPORATION

8.6.1 AVX CORPORATION Corporation Information

8.6.3 AVX CORPORATION Coupled Inductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Coupled Inductor Products and Services

8.6.5 AVX CORPORATION SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 AVX CORPORATION Recent Developments

8.7 Ice Components, Inc.

8.7.1 Ice Components, Inc. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Ice Components, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Ice Components, Inc. Coupled Inductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Coupled Inductor Products and Services

8.7.5 Ice Components, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Ice Components, Inc. Recent Developments

8.8 Pulse Electronics Corporation.

8.8.1 Pulse Electronics Corporation. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Pulse Electronics Corporation. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Pulse Electronics Corporation. Coupled Inductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Coupled Inductor Products and Services

8.8.5 Pulse Electronics Corporation. SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Pulse Electronics Corporation. Recent Developments

8.9 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

8.9.1 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Corporation Information

8.9.2 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Coupled Inductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Coupled Inductor Products and Services

8.9.5 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Recent Developments

8.10 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

8.10.1 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

8.10.2 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Coupled Inductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Coupled Inductor Products and Services

8.10.5 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Recent Developments

9 Coupled Inductor Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Coupled Inductor Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Coupled Inductor Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Coupled Inductor Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 Coupled Inductor Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Coupled Inductor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Coupled Inductor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Coupled Inductor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Coupled Inductor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Coupled Inductor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Coupled Inductor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Coupled Inductor Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Coupled Inductor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Coupled Inductor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Coupled Inductor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Coupled Inductor Distributors

11.3 Coupled Inductor Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

