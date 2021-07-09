QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Coupled Inductor market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Inductance element can produce collectively effects known as the inductive element, often referred to as direct inductors. Two inductors or coils that are linked by electromagnetic induction are said to be coupled inductors. When an alternating current flows through one coil, the coil sets up a magnetic field which is coupled to the second coil and induces a voltage in that coil. The phenomenon of one inductor inducing a voltage in another inductor is known as mutual inductance. Coupled coils can be used as a basic model for transformers, an important part of power distribution systems and electronic circuits. Transformers are used for changing alternating voltages, currents, and impedances, and to isolate one part of a circuit from another. From the view of region, USA and Europe are the main consumer because of their advanced industrial basis. But for the next few years, China and other Asia countries will the fastest growing region because the market is not saturated. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Coupled Inductor Market The global Coupled Inductor market size is projected to reach US$ 454.4 million by 2027, from US$ 417.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Coupled Inductor Market are Studied: TDK CORPORATION, ABB (Cooper Industries), DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC., Wurth Elektronik Group, MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD, AVX CORPORATION, Ice Components, Inc., Pulse Electronics Corporation., TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Coupled Inductor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Multilayer Type, Wire-winding Type, Thin-film Type, Others

Segmentation by Application: Industrial, Automotive, Telecommunications, Others

TOC

1 Coupled Inductor Market Overview

1.1 Coupled Inductor Product Overview

1.2 Coupled Inductor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Multilayer Type

1.2.2 Wire-winding Type

1.2.3 Thin-film Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Coupled Inductor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Coupled Inductor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Coupled Inductor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Coupled Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Coupled Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Coupled Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Coupled Inductor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Coupled Inductor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Coupled Inductor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Coupled Inductor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Coupled Inductor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Coupled Inductor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Coupled Inductor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Coupled Inductor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Coupled Inductor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Coupled Inductor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Coupled Inductor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Coupled Inductor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Coupled Inductor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Coupled Inductor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Coupled Inductor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Coupled Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Coupled Inductor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Coupled Inductor by Application

4.1 Coupled Inductor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Telecommunications

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Coupled Inductor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Coupled Inductor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Coupled Inductor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Coupled Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Coupled Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Coupled Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Coupled Inductor by Country

5.1 North America Coupled Inductor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Coupled Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Coupled Inductor by Country

6.1 Europe Coupled Inductor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Coupled Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Coupled Inductor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Coupled Inductor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Coupled Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Coupled Inductor by Country

8.1 Latin America Coupled Inductor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Coupled Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Coupled Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Coupled Inductor Business

10.1 TDK CORPORATION

10.1.1 TDK CORPORATION Corporation Information

10.1.2 TDK CORPORATION Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 TDK CORPORATION Coupled Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 TDK CORPORATION Coupled Inductor Products Offered

10.1.5 TDK CORPORATION Recent Development

10.2 ABB (Cooper Industries)

10.2.1 ABB (Cooper Industries) Corporation Information

10.2.2 ABB (Cooper Industries) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ABB (Cooper Industries) Coupled Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ABB (Cooper Industries) Coupled Inductor Products Offered

10.2.5 ABB (Cooper Industries) Recent Development

10.3 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

10.3.1 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. Corporation Information

10.3.2 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. Coupled Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. Coupled Inductor Products Offered

10.3.5 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. Recent Development

10.4 Wurth Elektronik Group

10.4.1 Wurth Elektronik Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Wurth Elektronik Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Wurth Elektronik Group Coupled Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Wurth Elektronik Group Coupled Inductor Products Offered

10.4.5 Wurth Elektronik Group Recent Development

10.5 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD

10.5.1 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD Corporation Information

10.5.2 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD Coupled Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD Coupled Inductor Products Offered

10.5.5 MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD Recent Development

10.6 AVX CORPORATION

10.6.1 AVX CORPORATION Corporation Information

10.6.2 AVX CORPORATION Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 AVX CORPORATION Coupled Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 AVX CORPORATION Coupled Inductor Products Offered

10.6.5 AVX CORPORATION Recent Development

10.7 Ice Components, Inc.

10.7.1 Ice Components, Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ice Components, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ice Components, Inc. Coupled Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ice Components, Inc. Coupled Inductor Products Offered

10.7.5 Ice Components, Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Pulse Electronics Corporation.

10.8.1 Pulse Electronics Corporation. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pulse Electronics Corporation. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pulse Electronics Corporation. Coupled Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Pulse Electronics Corporation. Coupled Inductor Products Offered

10.8.5 Pulse Electronics Corporation. Recent Development

10.9 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

10.9.1 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Corporation Information

10.9.2 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Coupled Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Coupled Inductor Products Offered

10.9.5 TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Recent Development

10.10 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Coupled Inductor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Coupled Inductor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Coupled Inductor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Coupled Inductor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Coupled Inductor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Coupled Inductor Distributors

12.3 Coupled Inductor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us