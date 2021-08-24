Global Converged Infrastructure market:Revenue, Sales, and Profit Margin Forecasts |Nutanix, Hitachi Data Systems, Oracle Corporation

Complete study of the global Converged Infrastructure market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Converged Infrastructure industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Converged Infrastructure production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Converged Infrastructure market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Server
Storage
Network
Software
Services
Others Converged Infrastructure
Segment by Application
Government
Education
BFSI
Telecommunication and IT
Healthcare
Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Nutanix, Hitachi Data Systems, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, VMware, Dell EMC, Scale Computing, NetApp, Simplivity
1.2.1 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Server
1.2.3 Storage
1.2.4 Network
1.2.5 Software
1.2.6 Services
1.2.7 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 Education
1.3.4 BFSI
1.3.5 Telecommunication and IT
1.3.6 Healthcare
1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Converged Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Converged Infrastructure Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Converged Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Converged Infrastructure Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Converged Infrastructure Market Trends
2.3.2 Converged Infrastructure Market Drivers
2.3.3 Converged Infrastructure Market Challenges
2.3.4 Converged Infrastructure Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Converged Infrastructure Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Converged Infrastructure Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Converged Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Converged Infrastructure Revenue 3.4 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Converged Infrastructure Revenue in 2020 3.5 Converged Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Converged Infrastructure Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Converged Infrastructure Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Converged Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Converged Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Converged Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Converged Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Converged Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Converged Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Nutanix
11.1.1 Nutanix Company Details
11.1.2 Nutanix Business Overview
11.1.3 Nutanix Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.1.4 Nutanix Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Nutanix Recent Development 11.2 Hitachi Data Systems
11.2.1 Hitachi Data Systems Company Details
11.2.2 Hitachi Data Systems Business Overview
11.2.3 Hitachi Data Systems Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.2.4 Hitachi Data Systems Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Hitachi Data Systems Recent Development 11.3 Oracle Corporation
11.3.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
11.3.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview
11.3.3 Oracle Corporation Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.3.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development 11.4 IBM Corporation
11.4.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
11.4.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview
11.4.3 IBM Corporation Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.4.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development 11.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
11.5.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company Details
11.5.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Business Overview
11.5.3 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.5.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Recent Development 11.6 Cisco Systems
11.6.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
11.6.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview
11.6.3 Cisco Systems Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development 11.7 VMware
11.7.1 VMware Company Details
11.7.2 VMware Business Overview
11.7.3 VMware Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.7.4 VMware Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 VMware Recent Development 11.8 Dell EMC
11.8.1 Dell EMC Company Details
11.8.2 Dell EMC Business Overview
11.8.3 Dell EMC Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.8.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Dell EMC Recent Development 11.9 Scale Computing
11.9.1 Scale Computing Company Details
11.9.2 Scale Computing Business Overview
11.9.3 Scale Computing Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.9.4 Scale Computing Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Scale Computing Recent Development 11.10 NetApp
11.10.1 NetApp Company Details
11.10.2 NetApp Business Overview
11.10.3 NetApp Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.10.4 NetApp Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 NetApp Recent Development 11.11 Simplivity
11.11.1 Simplivity Company Details
11.11.2 Simplivity Business Overview
11.11.3 Simplivity Converged Infrastructure Introduction
11.11.4 Simplivity Revenue in Converged Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Simplivity Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
