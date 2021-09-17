Global Contact Center market: Key Players to Tap Emerging Markets in 2021|Teleperformance, Convergys (Stream), Sykes Enterprises Inc.

“ Contact Center Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report on the global Contact Center market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Contact Center Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Contact Center market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Contact Center market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Contact Center market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Contact Center market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Contact Center market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Contact Center market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Contact Center market.

Contact Center Market Leading Players

Teleperformance, Convergys (Stream), Sykes Enterprises Inc., Transcom, Atento, Arvato, West Corporation, Acticall (Sitel), TeleTech Holdings Inc., Comdata Group, Serco, Concentrix

Product Type:

24 hours, online service

By Application:

Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Contact Center market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Contact Center market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Contact Center market?

• How will the global Contact Center market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Contact Center market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Contact Center Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contact Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 24 hours

1.4.3 online service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contact Center Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Telecommunication

1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.4 Government and Public Sector

1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Contact Center Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Contact Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Contact Center Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Contact Center Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Contact Center Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Contact Center Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Contact Center Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Contact Center Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Contact Center Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Contact Center Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Contact Center Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Contact Center Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Contact Center Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Contact Center Revenue in 2019

3.3 Contact Center Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Contact Center Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Contact Center Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Contact Center Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Contact Center Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Contact Center Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Contact Center Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Contact Center Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Contact Center Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Contact Center Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Contact Center Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Contact Center Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Contact Center Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Contact Center Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Teleperformance

13.1.1 Teleperformance Company Details

13.1.2 Teleperformance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Teleperformance Contact Center Introduction

13.1.4 Teleperformance Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Teleperformance Recent Development

13.2 Convergys (Stream)

13.2.1 Convergys (Stream) Company Details

13.2.2 Convergys (Stream) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Convergys (Stream) Contact Center Introduction

13.2.4 Convergys (Stream) Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Convergys (Stream) Recent Development

13.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc.

13.3.1 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Company Details

13.3.2 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Contact Center Introduction

13.3.4 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Recent Development

13.4 Transcom

13.4.1 Transcom Company Details

13.4.2 Transcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Transcom Contact Center Introduction

13.4.4 Transcom Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Transcom Recent Development

13.5 Atento

13.5.1 Atento Company Details

13.5.2 Atento Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Atento Contact Center Introduction

13.5.4 Atento Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Atento Recent Development

13.6 Arvato

13.6.1 Arvato Company Details

13.6.2 Arvato Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Arvato Contact Center Introduction

13.6.4 Arvato Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Arvato Recent Development

13.7 West Corporation

13.7.1 West Corporation Company Details

13.7.2 West Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 West Corporation Contact Center Introduction

13.7.4 West Corporation Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 West Corporation Recent Development

13.8 Acticall (Sitel)

13.8.1 Acticall (Sitel) Company Details

13.8.2 Acticall (Sitel) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Acticall (Sitel) Contact Center Introduction

13.8.4 Acticall (Sitel) Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Acticall (Sitel) Recent Development

13.9 TeleTech Holdings Inc.

13.9.1 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Company Details

13.9.2 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Contact Center Introduction

13.9.4 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Recent Development

13.10 Comdata Group

13.10.1 Comdata Group Company Details

13.10.2 Comdata Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Comdata Group Contact Center Introduction

13.10.4 Comdata Group Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Comdata Group Recent Development

13.11 Serco

10.11.1 Serco Company Details

10.11.2 Serco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Serco Contact Center Introduction

10.11.4 Serco Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Serco Recent Development

13.12 Concentrix

10.12.1 Concentrix Company Details

10.12.2 Concentrix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Concentrix Contact Center Introduction

10.12.4 Concentrix Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Concentrix Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details



