Global Contact Center market: Key Players to Tap Emerging Markets in 2021|Teleperformance, Convergys (Stream), Sykes Enterprises Inc.

Los Angeles, United State, – The report on the global Contact Center market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Contact Center Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Contact Center market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Contact Center market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Contact Center market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Contact Center market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Contact Center market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Contact Center market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Contact Center market.
Contact Center Market Leading Players
Teleperformance, Convergys (Stream), Sykes Enterprises Inc., Transcom, Atento, Arvato, West Corporation, Acticall (Sitel), TeleTech Holdings Inc., Comdata Group, Serco, Concentrix
Product Type:
24 hours, online service
By Application:
Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Others
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Contact Center market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Contact Center market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Contact Center market?
• How will the global Contact Center market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Contact Center market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Contact Center Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contact Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 24 hours
1.4.3 online service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contact Center Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Telecommunication
1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.4 Government and Public Sector
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Contact Center Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Contact Center Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Contact Center Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Contact Center Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Contact Center Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Contact Center Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Contact Center Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Contact Center Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Contact Center Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Contact Center Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Contact Center Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Contact Center Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Contact Center Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Contact Center Revenue in 2019
3.3 Contact Center Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Contact Center Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Contact Center Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Contact Center Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Contact Center Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Contact Center Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Contact Center Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Contact Center Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Contact Center Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Contact Center Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Contact Center Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Contact Center Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Contact Center Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Contact Center Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Contact Center Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Contact Center Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Contact Center Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Teleperformance
13.1.1 Teleperformance Company Details
13.1.2 Teleperformance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Teleperformance Contact Center Introduction
13.1.4 Teleperformance Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Teleperformance Recent Development
13.2 Convergys (Stream)
13.2.1 Convergys (Stream) Company Details
13.2.2 Convergys (Stream) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Convergys (Stream) Contact Center Introduction
13.2.4 Convergys (Stream) Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Convergys (Stream) Recent Development
13.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc.
13.3.1 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Company Details
13.3.2 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Contact Center Introduction
13.3.4 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Recent Development
13.4 Transcom
13.4.1 Transcom Company Details
13.4.2 Transcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Transcom Contact Center Introduction
13.4.4 Transcom Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Transcom Recent Development
13.5 Atento
13.5.1 Atento Company Details
13.5.2 Atento Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Atento Contact Center Introduction
13.5.4 Atento Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Atento Recent Development
13.6 Arvato
13.6.1 Arvato Company Details
13.6.2 Arvato Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Arvato Contact Center Introduction
13.6.4 Arvato Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Arvato Recent Development
13.7 West Corporation
13.7.1 West Corporation Company Details
13.7.2 West Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 West Corporation Contact Center Introduction
13.7.4 West Corporation Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 West Corporation Recent Development
13.8 Acticall (Sitel)
13.8.1 Acticall (Sitel) Company Details
13.8.2 Acticall (Sitel) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Acticall (Sitel) Contact Center Introduction
13.8.4 Acticall (Sitel) Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Acticall (Sitel) Recent Development
13.9 TeleTech Holdings Inc.
13.9.1 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Company Details
13.9.2 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Contact Center Introduction
13.9.4 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Recent Development
13.10 Comdata Group
13.10.1 Comdata Group Company Details
13.10.2 Comdata Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Comdata Group Contact Center Introduction
13.10.4 Comdata Group Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Comdata Group Recent Development
13.11 Serco
10.11.1 Serco Company Details
10.11.2 Serco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Serco Contact Center Introduction
10.11.4 Serco Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Serco Recent Development
13.12 Concentrix
10.12.1 Concentrix Company Details
10.12.2 Concentrix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Concentrix Contact Center Introduction
10.12.4 Concentrix Revenue in Contact Center Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Concentrix Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
