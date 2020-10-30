Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Analysis Of Industry Trends and Opportunities To 2026|BMW AG (Assist), Ford Motor Co. (SYNC), General Motors (OnStar)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Consumer Telematics Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market.

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Consumer Telematics Systems market.

Key Player Operating In this Report are: Omnitracs Ltd., BMW AG (Assist), Ford Motor Co. (SYNC), General Motors (OnStar), Agero Connected Services Inc., Harman Infotainment, Toyota Motors(Entune), Bosch Automotive Technologies, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental Automotive, Airbiquity Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd, Fleetmatics GPS, Novatel Wireless, Telogis Inc, Auto Page Inc., MiX Telematics, NavMan, TomTom NV, Verizon Telematics

By Type and Application Segments

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and material and distributive channel segments of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market by each material segment for the period 2015-2025. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market by each material segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market by each distributive channel segment for the same period.

By Type: Integrated Telematics, Embedded Telematics, Tethered Telematics

By Application: , Passenger Vehicle Telematics, Commercial Vehicle Telematics

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Consumer Telematics Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Consumer Telematics Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Telematics Systems market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Telematics Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Telematics Systems market

Table Of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Integrated Telematics

1.2.3 Embedded Telematics

1.2.4 Tethered Telematics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle Telematics

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle Telematics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Consumer Telematics Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Consumer Telematics Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Consumer Telematics Systems Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Telematics Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue

3.4 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Consumer Telematics Systems Area Served

3.6 Key Players Consumer Telematics Systems Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Consumer Telematics Systems Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Consumer Telematics Systems Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Consumer Telematics Systems Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Omnitracs Ltd.

11.1.1 Omnitracs Ltd. Company Details

11.1.2 Omnitracs Ltd. Business Overview

11.1.3 Omnitracs Ltd. Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.1.4 Omnitracs Ltd. Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Omnitracs Ltd. Recent Development

11.2 BMW AG (Assist)

11.2.1 BMW AG (Assist) Company Details

11.2.2 BMW AG (Assist) Business Overview

11.2.3 BMW AG (Assist) Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.2.4 BMW AG (Assist) Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 BMW AG (Assist) Recent Development

11.3 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC)

11.3.1 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC) Company Details

11.3.2 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC) Business Overview

11.3.3 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC) Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.3.4 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC) Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC) Recent Development

11.4 General Motors (OnStar)

11.4.1 General Motors (OnStar) Company Details

11.4.2 General Motors (OnStar) Business Overview

11.4.3 General Motors (OnStar) Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.4.4 General Motors (OnStar) Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 General Motors (OnStar) Recent Development

11.5 Agero Connected Services Inc.

11.5.1 Agero Connected Services Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Agero Connected Services Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Agero Connected Services Inc. Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.5.4 Agero Connected Services Inc. Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Agero Connected Services Inc. Recent Development

11.6 Harman Infotainment

11.6.1 Harman Infotainment Company Details

11.6.2 Harman Infotainment Business Overview

11.6.3 Harman Infotainment Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.6.4 Harman Infotainment Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Harman Infotainment Recent Development

11.7 Toyota Motors(Entune)

11.7.1 Toyota Motors(Entune) Company Details

11.7.2 Toyota Motors(Entune) Business Overview

11.7.3 Toyota Motors(Entune) Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.7.4 Toyota Motors(Entune) Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Toyota Motors(Entune) Recent Development

11.8 Bosch Automotive Technologies

11.8.1 Bosch Automotive Technologies Company Details

11.8.2 Bosch Automotive Technologies Business Overview

11.8.3 Bosch Automotive Technologies Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.8.4 Bosch Automotive Technologies Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Bosch Automotive Technologies Recent Development

11.9 Alpine Electronics Inc.

11.9.1 Alpine Electronics Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 Alpine Electronics Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 Alpine Electronics Inc. Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.9.4 Alpine Electronics Inc. Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Alpine Electronics Inc. Recent Development

11.10 Continental Automotive

11.10.1 Continental Automotive Company Details

11.10.2 Continental Automotive Business Overview

11.10.3 Continental Automotive Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.10.4 Continental Automotive Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Continental Automotive Recent Development

11.11 Airbiquity Inc.

10.11.1 Airbiquity Inc. Company Details

10.11.2 Airbiquity Inc. Business Overview

10.11.3 Airbiquity Inc. Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

10.11.4 Airbiquity Inc. Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Airbiquity Inc. Recent Development

11.12 Trimble Navigation Ltd

10.12.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Company Details

10.12.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Business Overview

10.12.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

10.12.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Development

11.13 Fleetmatics GPS

10.13.1 Fleetmatics GPS Company Details

10.13.2 Fleetmatics GPS Business Overview

10.13.3 Fleetmatics GPS Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

10.13.4 Fleetmatics GPS Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Fleetmatics GPS Recent Development

11.14 Novatel Wireless

10.14.1 Novatel Wireless Company Details

10.14.2 Novatel Wireless Business Overview

10.14.3 Novatel Wireless Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

10.14.4 Novatel Wireless Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Novatel Wireless Recent Development

11.15 Telogis Inc

10.15.1 Telogis Inc Company Details

10.15.2 Telogis Inc Business Overview

10.15.3 Telogis Inc Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

10.15.4 Telogis Inc Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Telogis Inc Recent Development

11.16 Auto Page Inc.

10.16.1 Auto Page Inc. Company Details

10.16.2 Auto Page Inc. Business Overview

10.16.3 Auto Page Inc. Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

10.16.4 Auto Page Inc. Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Auto Page Inc. Recent Development

11.17 MiX Telematics

10.17.1 MiX Telematics Company Details

10.17.2 MiX Telematics Business Overview

10.17.3 MiX Telematics Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

10.17.4 MiX Telematics Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 MiX Telematics Recent Development

11.18 NavMan

10.18.1 NavMan Company Details

10.18.2 NavMan Business Overview

10.18.3 NavMan Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

10.18.4 NavMan Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 NavMan Recent Development

11.19 TomTom NV

10.19.1 TomTom NV Company Details

10.19.2 TomTom NV Business Overview

10.19.3 TomTom NV Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

10.19.4 TomTom NV Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 TomTom NV Recent Development

11.20 Verizon Telematics

10.20.1 Verizon Telematics Company Details

10.20.2 Verizon Telematics Business Overview

10.20.3 Verizon Telematics Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

10.20.4 Verizon Telematics Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Verizon Telematics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

