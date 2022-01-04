Global Consumer Packaging Market Growth Analysis and Trends in the Global Industry 2021-2027| DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Amcor, Crown Holdings

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global Consumer Packaging Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The Consumer Packaging report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Consumer Packaging market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Consumer Packaging market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Consumer Packaging Market Research Report:DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Amcor, Crown Holdings, Owens-Illinois, Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak, International Paper Company, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock Company, UFP Technologies, Inc, Stora Enso Oyj, Pregis Corporation, Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd, Dordan Manufacturing Company, Hangzhou Xunda Packaging, Dunapack Packaging Group, Universal Protective Packaging, Parksons Packaging Ltd, Neenah Paper Inc, Plastic Ingenuity Inc, JJX Packaging LLC

Global Consumer Packaging Market by Type:Glass, Metal, Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Others

Global Consumer Packaging Market by Application:Food and Beverages, Household Products, Cosmetics, Industrial Goods, Others

The global market for Consumer Packaging is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the Consumer Packaging Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the Consumer Packaging Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Consumer Packaging market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Consumer Packaging market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Consumer Packaging market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global Consumer Packaging market?

2. How will the global Consumer Packaging market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Consumer Packaging market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global Consumer Packaging market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global Consumer Packaging market throughout the forecast period?

1 Consumer Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Consumer Packaging

1.2 Consumer Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Packaging Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Glass

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Plastic

1.2.5 Paper & Paperboard

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Consumer Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumer Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Household Products

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Industrial Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Consumer Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Consumer Packaging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Consumer Packaging Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Consumer Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Consumer Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Consumer Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Consumer Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Consumer Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Consumer Packaging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Consumer Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Consumer Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Consumer Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Consumer Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Consumer Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Consumer Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Consumer Packaging Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Consumer Packaging Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Consumer Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Consumer Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Consumer Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Consumer Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe Consumer Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Consumer Packaging Production

3.6.1 China Consumer Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Consumer Packaging Production

3.7.1 Japan Consumer Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Consumer Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Consumer Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Consumer Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Consumer Packaging Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Consumer Packaging Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Consumer Packaging Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Packaging Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Consumer Packaging Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Consumer Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Consumer Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Consumer Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Consumer Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Consumer Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DS Smith Plc

7.1.1 DS Smith Plc Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.1.2 DS Smith Plc Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DS Smith Plc Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DS Smith Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DS Smith Plc Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Mondi Group

7.2.1 Mondi Group Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mondi Group Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Mondi Group Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Mondi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Mondi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Amcor

7.3.1 Amcor Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.3.2 Amcor Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Amcor Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Amcor Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Amcor Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Crown Holdings

7.4.1 Crown Holdings Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.4.2 Crown Holdings Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Crown Holdings Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Crown Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Crown Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Owens-Illinois

7.5.1 Owens-Illinois Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.5.2 Owens-Illinois Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Owens-Illinois Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Owens-Illinois Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Owens-Illinois Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ball Corporation

7.6.1 Ball Corporation Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ball Corporation Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ball Corporation Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ball Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ball Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Tetra Pak

7.7.1 Tetra Pak Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tetra Pak Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Tetra Pak Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Tetra Pak Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tetra Pak Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 International Paper Company

7.8.1 International Paper Company Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.8.2 International Paper Company Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.8.3 International Paper Company Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 International Paper Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 International Paper Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sonoco Products Company

7.9.1 Sonoco Products Company Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sonoco Products Company Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sonoco Products Company Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sonoco Products Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sealed Air Corporation

7.10.1 Sealed Air Corporation Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sealed Air Corporation Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sealed Air Corporation Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sealed Air Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Huhtamaki Oyj

7.11.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.11.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Smurfit Kappa Group

7.12.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.12.2 Smurfit Kappa Group Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Smurfit Kappa Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Smurfit Kappa Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 WestRock Company

7.13.1 WestRock Company Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.13.2 WestRock Company Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.13.3 WestRock Company Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 WestRock Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 WestRock Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 UFP Technologies, Inc

7.14.1 UFP Technologies, Inc Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.14.2 UFP Technologies, Inc Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.14.3 UFP Technologies, Inc Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 UFP Technologies, Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 UFP Technologies, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Stora Enso Oyj

7.15.1 Stora Enso Oyj Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.15.2 Stora Enso Oyj Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Stora Enso Oyj Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Stora Enso Oyj Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Stora Enso Oyj Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Pregis Corporation

7.16.1 Pregis Corporation Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.16.2 Pregis Corporation Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Pregis Corporation Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Pregis Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Pregis Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd

7.17.1 Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Dordan Manufacturing Company

7.18.1 Dordan Manufacturing Company Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.18.2 Dordan Manufacturing Company Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Dordan Manufacturing Company Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Dordan Manufacturing Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Dordan Manufacturing Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Hangzhou Xunda Packaging

7.19.1 Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Dunapack Packaging Group

7.20.1 Dunapack Packaging Group Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.20.2 Dunapack Packaging Group Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Dunapack Packaging Group Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Dunapack Packaging Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Dunapack Packaging Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Universal Protective Packaging

7.21.1 Universal Protective Packaging Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.21.2 Universal Protective Packaging Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Universal Protective Packaging Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Universal Protective Packaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Universal Protective Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Parksons Packaging Ltd

7.22.1 Parksons Packaging Ltd Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.22.2 Parksons Packaging Ltd Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Parksons Packaging Ltd Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Parksons Packaging Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Parksons Packaging Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Neenah Paper Inc

7.23.1 Neenah Paper Inc Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.23.2 Neenah Paper Inc Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Neenah Paper Inc Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Neenah Paper Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Neenah Paper Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Plastic Ingenuity Inc

7.24.1 Plastic Ingenuity Inc Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.24.2 Plastic Ingenuity Inc Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Plastic Ingenuity Inc Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Plastic Ingenuity Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Plastic Ingenuity Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 JJX Packaging LLC

7.25.1 JJX Packaging LLC Consumer Packaging Corporation Information

7.25.2 JJX Packaging LLC Consumer Packaging Product Portfolio

7.25.3 JJX Packaging LLC Consumer Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 JJX Packaging LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 JJX Packaging LLC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Consumer Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Consumer Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Consumer Packaging

8.4 Consumer Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Consumer Packaging Distributors List

9.3 Consumer Packaging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Consumer Packaging Industry Trends

10.2 Consumer Packaging Growth Drivers

10.3 Consumer Packaging Market Challenges

10.4 Consumer Packaging Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Consumer Packaging by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Consumer Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Consumer Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Consumer Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Consumer Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Consumer Packaging

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Consumer Packaging by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Consumer Packaging by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Consumer Packaging by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Consumer Packaging by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Consumer Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Consumer Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Consumer Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Consumer Packaging by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

