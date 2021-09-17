Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market:Lucrative Regions for the Manufacturers in 2021|IBM, Dude Solutions, Fortive

“

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market

Los Angeles, United State:The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market. It sheds light on how the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market are studied in great detail with a key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1436079/global-computer-aided-facility-management-cafm-market

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Leading Players

IBM, Dude Solutions, Fortive, DPSI, eMaint, ServiceChannel, IFS, Hippo, Real Asset Management, FasTrak, MPulse, MVP Plant, ManagerPlus, MicroMain, Fiix, FMX, UpKeep

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Segmentation by Product

Cloud Based, On-Premises, In 2018, cloud based accounted for a major share of 83% the computer-aided facility management (CAFM) market.

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Segmentation by Application

Industrial & Manufacturing, Property Management Firms, Logistics & Retail, Education & Government, Healthcare, Others, CAFM can be used by any organization which is required to carry out maintenance on equipment, assets or property, and is used across all industry sectors ranging from manufacturing, packaging, energy, health, education, food and beverage to facilities and fleet maintenance.

Table of Contents

Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.

Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, and market size by player.

Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.

Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.

North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.

Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.

China Market: It gives an analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.

Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.

Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.

MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market. This section also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market.

Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors’ list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.

Enquire for customization in Report @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1436079/global-computer-aided-facility-management-cafm-market

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market in the next five years?

• Which segment will take the lead in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market?

• What has the average manufacturing cost?

• What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market?

• Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market?

• Which company will show dominance in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.5.3 Property Management Firms

1.5.4 Logistics & Retail

1.5.5 Education & Government

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Dude Solutions

13.2.1 Dude Solutions Company Details

13.2.2 Dude Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Dude Solutions Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

13.2.4 Dude Solutions Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Dude Solutions Recent Development

13.3 Fortive

13.3.1 Fortive Company Details

13.3.2 Fortive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Fortive Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

13.3.4 Fortive Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Fortive Recent Development

13.4 DPSI

13.4.1 DPSI Company Details

13.4.2 DPSI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 DPSI Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

13.4.4 DPSI Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 DPSI Recent Development

13.5 eMaint

13.5.1 eMaint Company Details

13.5.2 eMaint Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 eMaint Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

13.5.4 eMaint Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 eMaint Recent Development

13.6 ServiceChannel

13.6.1 ServiceChannel Company Details

13.6.2 ServiceChannel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 ServiceChannel Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

13.6.4 ServiceChannel Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 ServiceChannel Recent Development

13.7 IFS

13.7.1 IFS Company Details

13.7.2 IFS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 IFS Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

13.7.4 IFS Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 IFS Recent Development

13.8 Hippo

13.8.1 Hippo Company Details

13.8.2 Hippo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Hippo Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

13.8.4 Hippo Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Hippo Recent Development

13.9 Real Asset Management

13.9.1 Real Asset Management Company Details

13.9.2 Real Asset Management Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Real Asset Management Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

13.9.4 Real Asset Management Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Real Asset Management Recent Development

13.10 FasTrak

13.10.1 FasTrak Company Details

13.10.2 FasTrak Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 FasTrak Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

13.10.4 FasTrak Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 FasTrak Recent Development

13.11 MPulse

10.11.1 MPulse Company Details

10.11.2 MPulse Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 MPulse Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

10.11.4 MPulse Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 MPulse Recent Development

13.12 MVP Plant

10.12.1 MVP Plant Company Details

10.12.2 MVP Plant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 MVP Plant Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

10.12.4 MVP Plant Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 MVP Plant Recent Development

13.13 ManagerPlus

10.13.1 ManagerPlus Company Details

10.13.2 ManagerPlus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 ManagerPlus Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

10.13.4 ManagerPlus Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 ManagerPlus Recent Development

13.14 MicroMain

10.14.1 MicroMain Company Details

10.14.2 MicroMain Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 MicroMain Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

10.14.4 MicroMain Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 MicroMain Recent Development

13.15 Fiix

10.15.1 Fiix Company Details

10.15.2 Fiix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Fiix Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

10.15.4 Fiix Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Fiix Recent Development

13.16 FMX

10.16.1 FMX Company Details

10.16.2 FMX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 FMX Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

10.16.4 FMX Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 FMX Recent Development

13.17 UpKeep

10.17.1 UpKeep Company Details

10.17.2 UpKeep Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 UpKeep Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction

10.17.4 UpKeep Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 UpKeep Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“