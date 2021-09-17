Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market:Lucrative Regions for the Manufacturers in 2021|IBM, Dude Solutions, Fortive

“
Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market
Los Angeles, United State:The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market. It sheds light on how the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market.
Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market are studied in great detail with a key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.
Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Leading Players
IBM, Dude Solutions, Fortive, DPSI, eMaint, ServiceChannel, IFS, Hippo, Real Asset Management, FasTrak, MPulse, MVP Plant, ManagerPlus, MicroMain, Fiix, FMX, UpKeep
Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Segmentation by Product
Cloud Based, On-Premises, In 2018, cloud based accounted for a major share of 83% the computer-aided facility management (CAFM) market.
Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Segmentation by Application
Industrial & Manufacturing, Property Management Firms, Logistics & Retail, Education & Government, Healthcare, Others, CAFM can be used by any organization which is required to carry out maintenance on equipment, assets or property, and is used across all industry sectors ranging from manufacturing, packaging, energy, health, education, food and beverage to facilities and fleet maintenance.
Table of Contents
Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.
Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, and market size by player.
Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.
Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.
North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.
Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.
China Market: It gives an analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.
Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.
Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.
MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.
Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market. This section also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market.
Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors’ list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.
Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market in the next five years?
• Which segment will take the lead in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market?
• What has the average manufacturing cost?
• What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market?
• Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market?
• Which company will show dominance in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market?
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Industrial & Manufacturing
1.5.3 Property Management Firms
1.5.4 Logistics & Retail
1.5.5 Education & Government
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Dude Solutions
13.2.1 Dude Solutions Company Details
13.2.2 Dude Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Dude Solutions Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
13.2.4 Dude Solutions Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Dude Solutions Recent Development
13.3 Fortive
13.3.1 Fortive Company Details
13.3.2 Fortive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Fortive Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
13.3.4 Fortive Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Fortive Recent Development
13.4 DPSI
13.4.1 DPSI Company Details
13.4.2 DPSI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 DPSI Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
13.4.4 DPSI Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 DPSI Recent Development
13.5 eMaint
13.5.1 eMaint Company Details
13.5.2 eMaint Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 eMaint Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
13.5.4 eMaint Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 eMaint Recent Development
13.6 ServiceChannel
13.6.1 ServiceChannel Company Details
13.6.2 ServiceChannel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 ServiceChannel Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
13.6.4 ServiceChannel Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 ServiceChannel Recent Development
13.7 IFS
13.7.1 IFS Company Details
13.7.2 IFS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 IFS Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
13.7.4 IFS Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 IFS Recent Development
13.8 Hippo
13.8.1 Hippo Company Details
13.8.2 Hippo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Hippo Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
13.8.4 Hippo Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Hippo Recent Development
13.9 Real Asset Management
13.9.1 Real Asset Management Company Details
13.9.2 Real Asset Management Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Real Asset Management Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
13.9.4 Real Asset Management Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Real Asset Management Recent Development
13.10 FasTrak
13.10.1 FasTrak Company Details
13.10.2 FasTrak Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 FasTrak Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
13.10.4 FasTrak Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 FasTrak Recent Development
13.11 MPulse
10.11.1 MPulse Company Details
10.11.2 MPulse Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 MPulse Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
10.11.4 MPulse Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 MPulse Recent Development
13.12 MVP Plant
10.12.1 MVP Plant Company Details
10.12.2 MVP Plant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 MVP Plant Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
10.12.4 MVP Plant Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 MVP Plant Recent Development
13.13 ManagerPlus
10.13.1 ManagerPlus Company Details
10.13.2 ManagerPlus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 ManagerPlus Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
10.13.4 ManagerPlus Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 ManagerPlus Recent Development
13.14 MicroMain
10.14.1 MicroMain Company Details
10.14.2 MicroMain Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 MicroMain Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
10.14.4 MicroMain Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 MicroMain Recent Development
13.15 Fiix
10.15.1 Fiix Company Details
10.15.2 Fiix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Fiix Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
10.15.4 Fiix Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Fiix Recent Development
13.16 FMX
10.16.1 FMX Company Details
10.16.2 FMX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 FMX Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
10.16.4 FMX Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 FMX Recent Development
13.17 UpKeep
10.17.1 UpKeep Company Details
10.17.2 UpKeep Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 UpKeep Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
10.17.4 UpKeep Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 UpKeep Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
